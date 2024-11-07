PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2024 Gatchalian: Enterprise-based education, training law to boost tech-voc graduates' job readiness Senator Win Gatchalian hailed the signing of the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Framework Act (Republic Act No. 12063), a landmark law that he says will boost the job readiness of technical-vocational education and training (TVET or tech-voc) graduates. The law, which Gatchalian co-authored, institutionalizes the EBET framework. An EBET Program refers to tech-voc training delivered by enterprises, which refer to private individuals, partnerships, corporations, or entities. The law also seeks to strengthen, rationalize, and harmonize programs, such as apprenticeship, learnership, and the dual training system under a competency-based and industry-driven EBET framework. "Sa pagpapatatag at pagpapalawak natin ng enterprise-based training, mapapaigting natin ang kakayahan at kahandaan ng ating mga kababayan na makapagtrabaho. Malaking hakbang ito upang matugunan ang jobs-skills mismatch na nararanasan ng ating mga TVET graduates," said Gatchalian, Co-Chairperson of EDCOM II. The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM) II flagged that despite their efficacy in providing skills and guaranteeing superior labor market outcomes, enterprise-based training and apprenticeship programs remain the least popular modality in TVET. The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) previously targeted to increase the share of enterprise-based training from 4% in 2016 to 40% in 2022. In 2022, however, enterprise-based trainees only accounted for 9% of total TVET enrollment. An Asian Development Bank study on TVET pointed out that because some skills may be irrelevant because of rapid technological change, enterprise-based training offers an edge because it is aligned with rapidly evolving workplace and workshop needs. The law also mandates sectors with recognized industry boards to develop and recommend EBET Programs for their respective industries, for the approval and adoption of the TESDA. The TESDA shall then approve the EBET programs, as recommended, not later than 30 days from submission. Gatchalian also emphasized that under the law, enterprises are mandated to ensure the safety and security of trainees pursuant to the Safe Spaces Act. Gatchalian: Kahandaan ng mga tech-voc graduates sa trabaho paiigtingin ng batas sa Enterprise-Based Education at Training Pinapurihan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paglagda sa Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Framework Act o Republic Act No. 12063, isang batas na aniya'y magpapaigting sa kahandaan ng mga graduates ng technical-vocational education and training (TVET o tech-voc) sa trabaho. Sa ilalim ng batas, magiging institutionalized ang EBET framework. Saklaw ng EBET Program ang tech-voc training na hatid ng mga enterprises, kabilang ang mga pribadong indibidwal, partnership, mga korporasyon, at mga entity. Layunin din ng batas na patatagin at paigtingin ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng mga programa, kabilang ang apprenticeship, learnership, at ang dual training system sa ilalim ng isang competency-based at industry-driven na EBET framework. "Sa pagpapatatag at pagpapalawak natin ng enterprise-based training, mapapaigting natin ang kakayahan at kahandaan ng ating mga kababayan na makapagtrabaho. Malaking hakbang ito upang matugunan ang jobs-skills mismatch na nararanasan ng ating mga TVET graduates," ani Gatchalian, Co-Chairperson ng EDCOM II at isa sa mga may akda ng naturang batas. Bagama't itinuturing na epektibo ang enterprise-based training sa paghasa sa kakayahan at pagtiyak sa mas mahusay na labor market outcomes, pinuna ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM) II na mababa pa rin ang bilang ng mga mag-aaral sa naturang klase ng programa. Unang binalak ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) na taasan ang porsyento ng enterprise-based training sa 40% pagdating ng 2022 mula 4% noong 2016. Gayunpaman, noong 2022 ay umabot lamang sa 9% ng kabuuang enrollment sa TVET ang mga enterprise-based trainees. Binigyang diin ng isang pag-aaral ng Asian Development Bank ukol sa TVET na dahil may mga skills na hindi na masyadong kakailanganin dahil sa mabilis na pagbabago ng teknolohiya, malaking tulong na maituturing ang enterprise-based training dahil tinutugunan nito ang pangangailangan ng pribadong sektor. Nakasaad din sa naturang batas na magiging mandato sa mga sektor na may kinikilalang industry boards na bumuo at magrekomenda ng mga EBET programs para sa kanilang mga industriya na aaprubahan naman ng TESDA. Aaprubahan ng TESDA ang mga nirekomendang programa sa loob ng 30 araw pagkatapos maisumite ang mga ito. Binigyang diin din ni Gatchalian na sa ilalim ng naturang batas, titiyakin ang kaligtasan ng mga trainees alinsunod sa Safe Spaces Act.

