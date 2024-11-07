PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2024 Tolentino sees stronger, more dynamic PH-US relations under 'Trump 2.0' Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Thursday congratulated the citizens of the United States for the orderly and successful exercise of their democratic rights in the historic US Presidential Elections that will see the return to Washington of Republican candidate Donald Trump. "The election of Donald Trump with a clear and commanding mandate should bring healing and stability to the United States which, in recent years, has been polarized by diverging opinions over politics and the economy," Tolentino said. "Trump's focus on revitalizing the American economy should extend to greater stability in global affairs, which should augur well for the Philippines. Ultimately, what I hope to see under 'Trump 2.0' is the opening of a stronger and more dynamic chapter in the enduring relations between the US and the Philippines," he concluded. Tolentino was among the personalities invited by the US Embassy to join the US Presidential Elections watch party held in Makati on Wednesday. Mas malakas at masiglang ugnayang PH-US, inaasahan ni Tolentino sa ilalim ng 'Trump 2.0' Pinuri ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ang mga mamamayan ng Estados Unidos dahil sa maayos at matagumpay na US Presidential Elections, na magbibigay-daan sa muling pagbabalik sa White House ni Republican candidate Donald Trump. "Ang pagkapanalo ni Donald Trump, taglay ang malinaw at matibay na mandato mula sa mga mamamayan, ay maghahatid ng katatagan at paghihilom sa Estados Unidos, na sa matagal na panahon ay hinati ng magkakaibang pananaw sa pulitika at ekonomiya," ani Tolentino. "Ang pokus ni Trump sa muling pagpapasigla sa ekonomiya ng Amerika ay inaaasahang magdudulot ng katatagan sa buong mundo, at kasama sa mga makikinabang dito ay ang ekonomiya ng Pilipinas," dagdag ng senador. "Inaasahan ko na ang 'Trump 2.0' ay magbubukas ng mas matatag at mas masiglang kabanata sa makasaysayang ugnayan ng US at Pilipinas," pagtatapos nya. Isa si Tolentino sa mga personalidad na inimbitahan ng US Embassy sa US Presidential Elections watch party na isinagawa sa Makati noong Miyerkules.

