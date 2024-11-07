Submit Release
Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule visit KwaZulu-Natal, 7 Nov

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms. Siviwe Gwarube, and Deputy Minister, Dr. Reginah Mhaule, accompanied by the MEC for Education in KwaZulu- Natal, Mr Sipho Hlomuka, will visit several educational sites in the province on 07 November 2024 to oversee critical programs and projects under the Department of Basic Education.

Event Details:
Date: Tomorrow, Thursday 07 November 2024

Visit to Nsimbini Primary School:07h00
The Minister and Deputy Minister will begin their visit by monitoring the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP), observing the implementation and impact of this vital program in providing nutritional support to learners.

Maritime School Site Inspection: 09h30
The Minister will then visit a maritime-focused school currently under construction and nearing completion at 78%. This institution is part of the Department’s strategy to establish focus schools that develop specialized skills in support of South Africa’s maritime and blue oceans economy.

Inanda Seminary School Visit: 11h30
The final stop will be at the Inanda Seminary School, a historic school renowned for producing distinguished women leaders. This visit will celebrate the school's legacy and commitment to fostering excellence among young women in South Africa.

Media RSVP:
Members of the media are invited to attend this event. Please confirm your attendance by RSVP to: Lukhanyo Vangqa – 066 302 1533

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell:  083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer 
Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer 
Cell: 081 758 1546

