Leavening Agents Market Key Dynamics And Trends, Analysis, Regional Analysis 2022-2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global leavening agents market size was valued at $6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.The leavening agents market is primarily driven by the rise in the popularity of baked goods. Additionally, the demand on leavening agents is increasing due to changing lifestyles and a rise in health consciousness among individuals. Rising R&D expenditures made by different manufacturers to create novel leavening ingredients and rising consumer demand for bakery goods are further favoring the growth of the leavening agents market during forecast period.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31746 A leavening agent is an ingredient and technique used to make light and airy foods. This is majorly used in the bakery industry, and yeast is the most widely used leavening agent. Biological, chemical, and mechanical/physical are some of the types of leavening agents. For instance, active dry yeast, instant dry yeast, fresh yeast, and sourdough starter are subtypes of chemical leavening agents.Leavening agents, especially baking soda, play a considerable role in animal feed. Baking soda is primarily used in dairy cow feed supplements as it helps to stabilize rumen pH by reducing acidic conditions. Dynamic changes in food patterns and a rise in demand for animal-based protein are expected to increase the demand for animal feed, propelling the growth of the leavening agents market during the forecast period. Furthermore, baking soda is considerably used for making cosmetics and personal care products owing to its benefits such as it reduces dark spots, helping to get rid of pimples & blackheads, and removing dead skin, thereby increasing the use of baking soda and other chemical leavens in personal and healthcare products which are anticipated to contribute for the growth of the leavening agents market.Connect to Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31746 Region-wise, Europe garnered the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its market share throughout the forecast period. The rise in consumption of bread as functional food is generating more demand for leavening agents. Moreover, development of the tourism sector in this region is providing roadside shops an opportunity to sell bakery products, which can be easily sold and carried with low selling and storage costs. Growing bakery and food service industry in Europe is likely to support Europe leavening agents market growth during the forecast period.The players operating in the global leavening agents industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Cargill, Inc., Corbion N.V., Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kraft Heinz Company, Novozymes A/S, Puratos Group NV, and Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH Co. KG.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31746 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.