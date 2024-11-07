The 14 awardees of the 2024 Global Top Agile CEO Awards and the award’s founder Dr. Roger Chou, CST (front row, fifth from left) and special guest Dr. Mao Chi-Kuo (front row, fourth from left). *(Photo credit: Project Management Magazine) Dr. Mao Chi-Kuo (left) delivers a keynote on leadership decision-making, collaborating with Taiwan’s first Scrum International Ambassador, Dr. Roger Chou. *(Photo credit: Project Management Magazine) The top three awardees: Cellina Yeh, Country Manager of Pfizer Taiwan (second from left), Youe-Ping Lee, Director of 4th River Management Office, Water Resources Agency, Ministry of Economic Affairs (far right), and Chung-Che Kuo, Construction Director, F

14 Taiwanese Leaders Honored at the 2024 Global Top Agile CEO Awards, Pioneering New Trends in Agile Leadership

TAIPEI, TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iconic award in global agile leadership, the 2024 Global Top Agile CEO Awards , was held in a grand ceremony on November 3 at the Grand Hotel Taipei. This prestigious award recognizes the world’s most innovative and outstanding agile leaders, establishing it as an annual highlight in agile leadership. After a rigorous selection process conducted by a panel of ten international experts, 14 leaders emerged from 45 candidates to receive the honor. These awardees have played pivotal roles in driving agile transformations within global enterprises, setting benchmarks in the market.List of 2024 Award Recipients (Arranged in Alphabetical Order by Name):Arvin Huang, Founder & Brand Design Director, Existence Design Co., Ltd.Bright Wu, Executive Director, Taiwan Regional Cyber Risk, Aon TaiwanCellina Yeh, Country Manager, Pfizer TaiwanChi-Tsung Chang, General Manager, Fast Bridge Information Services Co., Ltd.Chung-Che Kuo, Construction Director, Formosa Builders Inc.I-Ching Chu, Business Solution Lead, SAS TaiwanJoe Lou, Chief Executive Officer, Wavenet Technology CO., LTD.Hu-Mu Chen, Chairman, ESG Global FederationShu-Min Chen, Beautifruits Co., Ltd.Vincent Wei-Chung Lin, General Manager, Yuan-Chih Management Consulting Co., Ltd.Yen-Hui Chen, Chief Executive Officer, Front-Eco Technology CO., LTD.Yi-Lang Tsai, Chief Executive Officer, Shield eXtreme Co., Ltd.Youe-Ping Lee, Director, 4th River Management Office, Water Resources Agency, Ministry of Economic AffairsYu-Tang Shen, General Manager, Guojyu Fire Safety Equipment Co., Ltd.The ceremony attracted 250 distinguished guests from various sectors, including corporate leaders, agile experts, and professionals from around the globe. In addition to an exquisite luncheon, attendees had the opportunity to share agile thinking experiences and discuss future trends and challenges in an elegant setting at the Grand Hotel Taipei. Former Premier Dr. Mao Chi-Kuo was a special guest, delivering a keynote speech on leadership decision-making. He emphasized the dual importance of agile thinking in both corporate environments and public policy, inspiring attendees to deeply consider agile practices.Another highlight of the event was the outstanding contributions of the CEO Awards volunteer team. Comprising elite professionals and academic experts, the team was led by Chief Organizer Lin Hsin-Jung. Utilizing the Scrum framework for preparation and incorporating sustainable ESG principles to document each phase’s progress, the volunteer team ensured the event’s flawless execution.

