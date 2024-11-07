News release on requests for proposals for invasive species control projects

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NR24-33

Nov. 6, 2024

HAWAI‘I DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SEEKS PROPOSALS FOR

INVASIVE SPECIES CONTROL PROJECTS

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) has opened three requests for proposals (RFP) to assist in the control and management of invasive pests, including the coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB), little fire ants (LFA) and two-lined spittle bug (TLSB). Information on all the RFPs is available on the State Procurement Office, Hawai‘i Awards and Notices Data System (HANDS) website at: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities.

Funding for the RFPs was authorized by the State Legislature and Governor Josh Green, M.D., through the Biosecurity Act 231, SLH 2024, which appropriated $10 million to HDOA for targeted invasive species control initiatives for fiscal year 2025 (July 2024 – June 2025).

The RFPs include:

Control and Mitigation of the CRB – (RFP-25-01-PI)

Total funding: $1,100,000

This RFP requests proposals from licensed contractors that have experience with the trimming, removal, hauling, and proper disposing of coconut trees on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, Maui and Kauaʻi counties.

For O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island, the RFP is for services of a vendor to trim, remove, haul and dispose of coconut tree branches and leaves on coconut trees identified by HDOA on public lands. Funding: $600,000 for Oʻahu, $300,000 for Hawaiʻi County.

For the counties of Maui and Kaua‘i, the purpose of this RFP is primarily to conduct outreach to the landscape industry and other communities informing, educating and instructing people and groups on how to identify CRB damage and infestations, as well as the appropriate actions to prevent and remove CRB breeding sites, with a secondary ability to trim, remove, haul and dispose of coconut tree branches and leaves on coconut trees identified by HDOA on public lands. Funding: $100,000 each for Maui County and Kauaʻi County.

For application information and forms for this RFP, go to: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/24968

Control and Mitigation of LFA on Residential Properties (RFP-25-03-PI)

Total funding: $1,100,000.

This RFP requests proposals from licensed pest control operators that have experience with mitigating and controlling LFA on residential properties on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and the counties of Maui and Kauaʻi. Licensed Pest Control Operators shall recommend a means to best identify and treat outbreaks of LFA in residential properties and to eliminate populations of LFA.

There will be four awards: $600,000 for Oʻahu, $200,000 for Hawaiʻi Island, $150,000 for Maui County and $150,000 for Kauaʻi County.

For application information and forms for this RFP, go to: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/24967

Deadline: Nov. 21, 2024, at 12 noon.

Request for Proposals from Eligible Contractors in the County of Hawai‘i to Control and Mitigate the Spread of the TLSB

Total funding: $600,000

This RFP requests proposals from farmers, ranchers, and researchers that have experience with mitigating and controlling TLSB on Hawai‘i Island. Research into TLSB control methods and integrated pest management may also be considered in this RFP. Proposals shall recommend a control project to treat and research TLSB to determine the most cost effective and efficient means to control TLSB populations. Priority will be given to farmers, ranchers and researchers that have experience with treating and/or direct research on pest management of TLSB.

For application information and forms for this RFP, go to: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/24966

Deadline: Nov. 21, 2024, at 12 noon.

Awardees will be required to provide state tax clearance and a Certificate of Vendor Compliance from the Hawai‘i Compliance Express, indicating compliance with state procurement laws.

