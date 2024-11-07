China-Africa photo and video competition holds award ceremony, welcomes African winners to Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award ceremony of the "My Chinese Story" China-Africa Photo and Video Competition was held in Beijing on Nov. 1. The competition was sponsored by the Secretariat of the Chinese Follow-up Committee of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the China Public Diplomacy Association, with Global Times Online (huanqiu.com) serving as the organizer.

Diplomatic envoys from nearly 30 countries to China, such as Egypt, Republic of the Congo, and Central African Republic attended the ceremony and gave high credit to the competition.

"The friendship between China and Africa needs no elaborate words; our bond is growing deeper and stronger," said Kenneth S. Rabale, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho to China.

Twenty prize winners of the competition from South Africa, Egypt and Madagascar were invited to a five-day Beijing visit on the sidelines of the award ceremony from Oct.30 to Nov. 3.

They visited the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City on the central axis of the Beijing city, stepped onto the Badaling Great Wall, and experienced Beijing culture at the Qianmen Gate and the Laoshe Teahouse.

They also went to a new energy vehicle development center to witness the rapid development of Chinese technology, and joined seminars with students of Tsinghua University and journalists to look into the future development of China and Africa.

During the Beijing visit activity, a video of RUCHINGA CHERUBALA HUGUES, a young man from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, performing Kung Fu and playing cucurbit flute, or hulusi, on the Great wall, went viral on short video platforms.

Prize winners joining the Beijing visit activity noted that they would keep serving as envoys of China-Africa cultural exchanges, and spread what they saw and felt in China to every corner of the world.

Representatives of the prize winners of the "My Chinese Story" China-Africa Photo and Video Competition pose for a photo on the Badaling Great Wall

