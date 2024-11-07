Exterior Wall Systems Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report 2021-2030

Exterior Wall Systems Market to Reach USD 221.97 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.6% CAGR.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Exterior Wall Systems Market by Material (Glass and Fiberglass, Metal, Ceramic, Cement, and Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Type (Ventilated, Non-Ventilated, and Curtain Wall): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global exterior wall systems market was valued at $125.86 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $221.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.Market Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesThe expansion of construction activities, especially in regions like Europe and Asia-Pacific, and the rising demand for visually appealing building designs are key drivers for the growth of the exterior wall systems market. However, high production costs, substantial initial capital investments, and increasing raw material prices pose challenges to market growth. Despite these constraints, the growing focus on sustainable construction practices and green buildings presents promising opportunities for the industry.Download PDF Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14992 COVID-19 Impact on the MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic led to significant disruptions in the construction industry worldwide, resulting in delays and project postponements that negatively impacted the exterior wall systems market, particularly during the early stages of the pandemic. However, as the global situation stabilizes and construction activities resume, the market is expected to recover and regain momentum.Segment InsightsMaterial Segment: Glass and Fiberglass to LeadAmong materials, the glass and fiberglass segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for over 40% of the global market. This dominance is attributed to the numerous advantages of composite materials, such as high durability, resistance to chemicals and corrosion, design flexibility, and performance at high temperatures. The metal segment, however, is projected to experience the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.Type Segment: Curtain Wall to Remain DominantWithin the type segment, the curtain wall systems category held over 40% of the market revenue in 2020 and is expected to continue its leading position through 2030. Curtain walls are favored for their aesthetic appeal, structural robustness, and lightweight nature, making them an attractive option for modern buildings. This segment is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2030.Regional AnalysisRegionally, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest market share in 2020, representing nearly half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region’s robust construction activity and urbanization have driven the demand for advanced exterior wall systems. Meanwhile, the LAMEA region is expected to register the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 6.7% by 2030.Full Report With TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/exterior-wall-systems-market-A14992 Key Market PlayersThe report profiles several prominent players in the exterior wall systems market, including:SCGAlcoa CorporationAGC Inc.Cornerstone Building BrandsLouisiana Pacific CorporationSchweiter Technologies AGNichiha CorporationEtex GroupCRHCSR Ltd.These companies are actively adopting strategies like product innovation, mergers, and expansions to enhance their market presence and address the evolving demands within the construction industry.Key Findings from the ReportThe glass and fiberglass segment is expected to dominate by 2030, driven by their material advantages.The curtain wall systems segment is anticipated to maintain its lead and grow at the highest CAGR within the type segment.Asia-Pacific is projected to continue as the dominant region, with significant contributions from ongoing construction projects.Construction news https://steemit.com/@vijayanalytics/posts Construction Trending https://www.quora.com/profile/Vijay-Conma/posts Construction blog https://vijayanalytics.blogspot.com/

