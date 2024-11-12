Mrs. Venezuela, Luisa Diaz, Wins Mrs. Universe TCP 2025 Crown with a Message That 'Kindness is Cool'

Mrs. Venezuela, Luisa Diaz, radiates with her new Mrs. Universe TCP 2025 crown Mrs. Venezuela, Luisa Diaz, crowned Mrs. Universe TCP 2025 Mrs. Universe TCP 2025, Luisa Diaz, shines in a gown designed by Diana Mahrach

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luisa Diaz has won the title Mrs. Universe TCP 2025, proudly representing Venezuela on the international stage. More than a title, this victory reflects Luisa’s commitment to making a difference.As Mrs. Universe TCP 2025, Luisa becomes an international spokeswoman for The Pledge Campaign Foundation—an organization that seeks to encourage, inspire, and equip women and children who are survivors of domestic violence and all forms of abuse. Through hands-on mentorship and the “Beauty That Inspires” leadership program, the foundation helps instill self-worth and value back into the lives of survivors.Through her platform Kindness is Cool, she continues to inspire compassion and foster community empowerment. Luisa’s journey to Mrs. Universe TCP 2025 has been nothing short of remarkable.For over a decade, she has championed causes close to her heart, particularly through her involvement with Trish Steele, founder of Safe Passage Heals , and through her own work as the founder of the Luisa Diaz Foundation (LDF). Her foundation provides survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking with opportunities to heal and rebuild their lives through initiatives such as the Mi Amor Graciousness (MAG) Gala and Runway of Hope, where fashion meets compassion.This year, the Runway of Hope short film presentation earned the prestigious Best Message Award at the New York City International Fashion Film Festival (NYCIFFF), chosen from over 500 submissions across 20 countries. This honor recognized the event’s central message: Kindness is Cool—a motto that Luisa embodies in every facet of her life.Luisa’s personal journey reflects her resilience and determination. Originally from Venezuela, she overcame language barriers to earn a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She made history as the creator and host of Luisa Su Voz Latina, the first Spanish-language talk show to air on an American network.This year, Luisa was also honored by receiving the role of Ms. International Ambassador FoRe! Women. FoRe! Living Royal, a venture development social enterprise, supporting individuals and organizations that have overcome adversity and helping them to create sustainable impact through brand development. Ambassador Pageants sponsorship by Maria DiGiovanni, highlights her commitment to making a difference. The TCP/Universe organization, owned by Sabrina Pinion of Pageant Pros, LLC—former Mrs. Universe Ltd. 2014 and founder of The Pledge Campaign Foundation—advocates against domestic violence and celebrates “Beauty That Inspires” by honoring women who drive positive change in their communities.In recognition of Luisa’s contributions, New York City declared May 18th as “Kindness is Cool Day.” Survivors also honored Luisa with a Proclamation from the New York State Senate, marking May 15th as Luisa Diaz Day.Her additional accolades include:• Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from the U.S. House of Representatives• Citation from the City of New York during Hispanic Heritage MonthLuisa is also the author of Sexy Is Timeless: Ten Timeless Sexy Assets That Lie Within You, a guide to women’s empowerment. As the new Mrs. Universe TCP 2025, she is committed to furthering her mission of spreading kindness, creating spaces for survivors to thrive, and empowering communities—one drop of kindness at a time.For more information about Luisa Diaz or the Luisa Diaz Foundation, visit www.luisadiazfoundation.org For inquiries about The Pledge Campaign Foundation, contact ThePledgeCampaign@gmail.com.For questions about upcoming TCP/Universe events, visit UniversePageants.com

