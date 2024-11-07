Voler Systems Expands Team with New Accounting Manager to Support Continued Growth

Voler Logo

Corporate growth drives increased staffing needs as Voler Systems continues to experience increased demand for its services.

Lacey's extensive background makes her a valuable addition to our team. Our growth isn’t just about numbers; it’s about bringing in passionate, detail-oriented team members like Lacey.” — Miguel Adao

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voler Systems , a leading Silicon Valley electronic design company specializing in IoT devices, medical devices, and wearables, is excited to announce the addition of Lacey Lowrey as the new Accounting Manager, further strengthening its commitment to innovation and excellence as the company experiences ongoing growth. Lacey joins the team with eight years of experience in financial record management and business operation support, specializing in accounts payable and receivable, payroll, and account reconciliations.Lacey’s expertise in financial management tools, including QuickBooks and Excel, complements Voler Systems’ dedication to maintaining accuracy and compliance in all financial dealings. Previously, she served as Accounting Manager for Industrial Thermal Services, overseeing financial operations across multiple locations in the U.S. She has also held accounting management roles at Enveratex Safety Solutions and DSG Industrial, both industrial supply companies based in Texas.“Lacey's extensive background and dedication to financial integrity make her a valuable addition to our team," said Miguel Adao, President and CEO of Voler Systems. "Our growth isn’t just about numbers; it’s about bringing in passionate, detail-oriented team members like Lacey who are ready to make an impact. As we continue to expand, our promise to deliver projects on time, on budget, and easy to manufacture remains stronger than ever."Lacey holds an Associate's Degree from Lee College and resides with her husband and children in Anahuac, Texas. Her addition to the Voler Systems family comes at a time when the company is actively seeking to bolster its workforce to meet the increased demand for its innovative electronic design services.About Voler Systems:With more than four decades of experience in custom product design and consulting, Voler Systems is a leading Silicon Valley firmware design, electronics, software, and sensor development company. The company has built a solid reputation for reliable and innovative designs that meet the needs of modern businesses. With expertise in circuits, automation, motion control, and medical devices, Voler Systems is a leading provider of the underlying technologies and electronic device design for medical, wearables, IoT, consumer, and more.Contact:Bryan TorresVoler Systemsbryan.torres@volersystems.comVisit us on social media:FacebookLinkedInYouTube

Voler Systems One-Minute Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.