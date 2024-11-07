Midurethral Sling Update: 2024 Nearly Over, PVDF Still Not Available in United States

Dr. Greg Vigna

Study compares polypropylene and PVDF slings for stress urinary incontinence, finding similar efficacy but less long-term pain with PVDF

PVDF is available for midurethral slings outside the US and appears to be safer and equally effective as the older devices made from polypropylene with less pain.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Polypropylene and PVDF slings showed similar high cure or improvement rate (91.0% vs. 95.6%) … A higher incidence of long-term pain events were observed in the polypropylene group,” states Dr. Jordi Sabadell.

What did a randomized polypropylene tranobturator sling versus PVDF transobturator sling show in Dr. Jordi Sabadell’s article “Polypropylene and polyvinylidene fluoride transobturator slings for the treatment of female stress urinary incontinence: 1-year outcomes from a multicentre randomized trial”. Neurourology and Urodynamics. 2021: 40: 475-482? (See Table 3: Complications)

Read Dr. Sabadell’s article: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdfdirect/10.1002/nau.24586

Dr. Greg Vigna, national product liability attorney, states, “Currently, in the United States, midurethral slings made from PVDF are still not available despite PVDF midurethral slings being available across the world. This is just another failure of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Urogynecologic Society to mitigate the harm they caused by their ongoing sponsorship of the vaginal mesh debacle. Failure to keep women safe is their modus operandi, given their history of failures observed with morcellators, Essure, and now Depo-Provera.

Dr. Vigna continues, “PVDF is available for midurethral slings outside the United States and appears to be safer and equally effective in the treatment of stress urinary incontinence as the older devices made from polypropylene with less pain.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Dr. Sabadell’s article also revealed that PVDF when compared with polypropylene transobturator slings results in significantly less groin pain. That is very important, and women in the United States should have the opportunity to benefit from PVDF midurethral slings if they desire.”

Vigna Law Group is investigating the red flag warning symptoms of neurological injury from midurethral slings such as the Coloplast Altis device and the Boston Scientific Obtryx device, including:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain pain

3) Inability to wear tight pants

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and neurological injuries caused by midurethral slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury attorney in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.

