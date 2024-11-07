Vigna Law Group: Craniotomy Help Desk, Sorting Out the Evidence

Dr. Greg Vigna

The link between Depo-Provera and increased risk of meningiomas in women, focusing on cases requiring brain surgery and progesterone receptor status

Depo-Provera causes meningiomas. That association has been made. An individual case-specific assessment regarding causation and the damages caused by meningiomas is necessary, and that is what we do.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “My law firm’s focus is the representation of women who used Depo-Provera and have required brain surgery for meningiomas that are progesterone receptor expression positive," states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, Board Certified PM&R.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, states, “Recent population studies from Europe describe a 5.5x risk of developing meningiomas in women with 1-year use of the commonly used birth control injection. It is important to understand the difference in behavior of meningiomas with progesterone receptor (PGR) status.”

Read “The Prognostic Impact of Progesteron-Receptor Expression in Surgical Intracranial Meningioma on Performance Status and Quality of Life: A Single-Center Observational Study” by Dr. Daniele Armocida, published in World Neurosurgery 190: E1116-E1123, October 2024:

“The analysis included 270 patients, divided into 2 groups: group A (PGR-, 194 patients), and group B (PGRD, 76 patients). The analysis showed no significant differences in terms of age, sex, clinical debut, postsurgical complications, total resection, and grading between the 2 groups.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “Looking at the numbers of patients in the study who require craniotomies, only 28% of them were Progesteron-Receptor status PGR (+). There will be a lot of data coming in about the significance of Progesteron-Receptor status. Clearly, Depo-Provera causes meningiomas. That association has been made. An individual case-specific assessment regarding causation and the damages caused by meningiomas is necessary, and that is what we do.”

Read the article by Dr. Armocida: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39181243/

Dr. Vigna concludes, “My firm’s criteria are women who required a craniotomy for a meningioma and are PGR (+). This group includes the most injured women with the strongest causation arguments against Pfizer and those manufacturers of the generics. There are decades of knowledge and safety signals flashing within their internal documents.”

Vigna Law Group is a national litigation firm that focuses on neurological injuries caused by medical malpractice, mid-urethral slings, and bad drugs including Depo-Provera. Other practice areas include hospital-acquired decubitus ulcers and birth injuries. Dr. Vigna's California and Washington DC law firms represent women with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas against Coloplast and Boston Scientific for neurological pain syndromes caused by polypropylene transobturator slings.

Read Dr. Vigna’s free book, "Mother’s Guide to Birth Injury"

Click here for a free book on Vaginal Mesh Pain by Dr. Vigna.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.