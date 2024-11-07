Global Ascension Studios announces the VOD release of its Trump Documentary, 'The Man You Don’t Know' on Identifi

Global Ascension Studios

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Ascension Studios is thrilled to announce the release of its documentary on Donald J. Trump titled "The Man You Don’t Know" on streaming service Identifi. www.weidentifi.com. This film provides unseen access to the Trump family and perspectives of President Donald J. Trump and is now available for purchase only on Identifi.

The documentary features exclusive insights and testimonies from key members of the Trump family, including Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and President Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump. Through their unique perspectives, along with those of President Trump's longtime friends in business and entertainment, such as Hulk Hogan and political figures and everyday Americans.

"The Man You Don’t Know" presents a multifaceted portrait of President Trump that counterbalances the one-dimensional portrayals by the mainstream media. The film highlights his achievements as a highly decorated scholar, a world-class businessman, a man of faith, a devoted patriot, a loving family man, and a generous individual who has touched many lives.

"We are honored to have the participation of President Trump's family members in this significant project," said Joshua Macciello, CEO of Global Ascension Studios. "Their contributions will help paint a comprehensive and authentic picture of President Trump, revealing aspects of his life and character that the public has yet to see."

“There is no other time in history with a greater need for platforms that enable free expression from all perspectives with total control of your own content and audience. Identifi is proud to be that platform now for filmmakers and content creators, like Global Ascension Studios,” said Spencer Gordon, Founder and Co-CEO of Identifi.

Global Ascension Studios and Identifi are in the final stages of partnership, soon making all films from Global Ascension available on the Identifi platform. The film's release on streaming service Identifi is a strategic alignment with a much-needed platform that supports free speech and provides a fantastic alternative to other services that censor and suppress opposing views or beliefs. “The Man You Don’t Know” will be made available globally on November 6, 2024, via video-on-demand at www.weidentifi.com.

About Global Ascension Studios:

Global Ascension Studios is a premier production company dedicated to creating thought-provoking and impactful films. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for storytelling, Global Ascension Studios strives to produce content that resonates with audiences worldwide.

ABOUT IDENTIFI

Identifi is a self-serve streaming platform made for content creators where everyone can own and control their own content, set their own business models, engage all their viewers directly, and generate more earnings with transparency. Identifi is empowering content owners and viewers to get the very best of everything in one place with the most favorable features and economics for content owners and creators.

