Inslee statement on general election results

WASHINGTON, November 6 - Gov. Jay Inslee released the following statement in response to Tuesday’s general election results.

“I would like to congratulate all of our state elected leaders. For the first time in generations, voters picked a full slate of Democrats to lead our nine statewide elected offices. Their leadership will be more crucial than ever during the next four years, and we couldn’t ask for a better team to protect Washington values. Bob Ferguson is a sharp public servant who will be an excellent governor. Nick Brown will be a dynamic attorney general. Washingtonians have only seen a preview of Nick’s potential as a fighter for justice.

“Last night, Washingtonians sent an unequivocal message that they want action on pollution and climate change. Washingtonians also made clear they want to preserve the equity of our tax system with the capital gains tax on the super wealthy. When they or a loved one need long-term care, they want the WA Cares Act to be there for them.

“I want to thank Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their service to our country. Many are understandably worried about the outcome of the presidential election, but Washingtonians know we’ve been here before. Washington has strong statutes that protect our values, and when Trump messed with our state we sued him 97 times – only losing two cases on the merits while he was in office. Our state and others formed enduring alliances for progress during Trump’s first term in office, and we will continue to push the needle of progress for a more perfect union.”