Attorney General Bonta Issues Bulletin to Provide Guidance to Law Enforcement in Addressing Threats to Reproductive Healthcare Providers

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a new law enforcement bulletin highlighting California law that protects the right of individuals to receive reproductive healthcare in a timely, confidential matter, free from harassment, threats, or fear of bodily harm. The critical law, Assembly Bill 1356 (AB 1356 2021-2022) authored by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), complements the protections afforded by the California Freedom of Access to Clinic and Church Entrances Act (FACE Act), requiring state and local law enforcement agencies to develop, adopt, and implement written policies and standards for officers’ responses to anti-reproductive rights calls.

“Abortion care is healthcare; and in California, access to abortion care is a constitutionally protected right,” said Attorney General Bonta. “With today’s legal bulletin, we are providing state and local law enforcement agencies with the tools and support necessary to respond effectively and lawfully to threatening or violent situations and ensure those who provide or seek reproductive healthcare services are protected. At the California Department of Justice, we will always defend our reproductive rights and ensure California remains a beacon of reproductive freedom.”

A concerning surge in violence and harassment directed at abortion providers and reproductive healthcare clinics has been occurring nationwide, particularly in states like California that have upheld legal protections for abortion access since the overturn of Roe v. Wade. According to the National Abortion Federation, there were more major incidents at abortion clinics, including arson, burglaries, death threats and invasions, with a disproportionate increase occurring in states that protect abortion rights.

In 2023, the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training issued revised guidelines addressing the FACE Act and anti-reproductive-rights crimes. These guidelines outline, among other things, specific anti-reproductive-rights crimes, law enforcement responsibilities, training, collaboration and communication, event / protest planning and guidelines, and arrest procedures.

Today’s bulletin further summarizes AB 1356 and FACE ACT and provides a crucial framework, including training and written policy requirements, to ensure that law enforcement personnel are prepared to address situations involving threats or violence aimed at reproductive health facilities, staff, and patients. A copy of the bulletin can be found here.

The California Attorney General’s Office has also put together a training video, which can be viewed here. A copy of the training video materials can be accessed here and here.