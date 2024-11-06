Douglas, GA (November 6, 2024) – On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, the GBI and the Georgia State Patrol arrested Rob Smith, Jr., age 55, of Ambrose, GA, Dillon Smith, age 18, of Ambrose, GA, and Carter Holley, age 17, of Douglas, GA, with Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Exploitation of an Elder Person. Holley was also charged with Terroristic Threats. The charges are related to the assault of a 71-year-old man.

On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, the GBI was requested by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an assault that occurred in the 4200 block of Vickers Crossing Road in Ambrose, GA, on the evening of Monday, November 4, 2024. The investigation indicates that Rob Smith, Jr., Dillon Smith, and Holley assaulted a 71-year-old man after an argument about hunting land. During the assault, the three men repeatedly punched, kicked, and hit the victim with a walking stick.

All three were arrested at their homes without incident and were booked into the Coffee County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103 or the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.