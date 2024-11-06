APA Corporation Announces Third-Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced third-quarter 2024 results. Results can be found on the company’s website by visiting www.apacorp.com or investor.apacorp.com.

To discuss the results, APA will host a conference call on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. Central time via the webcast link available on the company website. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the “Investors” page of the company’s website.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

Contacts

Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark Media: (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi Website: www.apacorp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

