Toll Brothers Announces Highly Anticipated Elevate Community is Now Open in Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its highly anticipated Elevate by Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods community in Irvine, California, is now open for sale. New home sites have just been released and prospective home buyers can take advantage of pre-model pricing at the Toll Brothers Sales Center located at 105 Apron in Irvine.

Elevate by Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods offers elegant new single-family homes within a spectacular master-planned community in Irvine. These stunning luxury homes are the largest available in the community, offering three distinct floor plans featuring 5 to 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and three stories perfect for showcasing the incredible views. The home designs range from 3,411 to 3,671 square feet and include two-car attached garages, soaring great rooms, large kitchens with convenient center islands and ample counter and cabinet space, and casual dining areas. The second floor of the home designs includes spacious and well-appointed primary suites, secondary bedrooms, and laundry rooms, while the third floor boasts flex rooms, private bedroom suites, and covered decks perfect for entertaining. Home buyers can personalize all the details of their homes at the Toll Brothers Design Studio to create their ideal spaces for living and entertaining.

“We are excited to bring the Elevate community to life in Irvine, offering luxurious home designs and an array of personalization options,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “Homeowners will enjoy the amazing amenities of the Great Park Neighborhoods and experience the distinctive architecture and exceptional quality for which Toll Brothers is known.”





Elevate homeowners can take advantage of the incredible Great Park Neighborhoods amenities, including six pools, seven community parks, miles of trails, and a calendar full of engaging special events, activities, and clubs. The community is conveniently located in the outstanding Irvine Unified School District, less than 30 minutes from Orange County’s scenic beaches, and near high-end dining, shopping, recreational, and entertainment opportunities.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Homes within Toll Brothers at Elevate at Great Park Neighborhoods are priced from $2.986 million. For more information, prospective home buyers can call (866) 232-1631 or visit ElevateByTollBrothers.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e65102a-ff8d-44dc-8b8c-d7282bcde5a3

Elevate by Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods “We are excited to bring the Elevate community to life in Irvine, offering luxurious home designs and an array of personalization options,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “Homeowners will enjoy the amazing amenities of the Great Park Neighborhoods and experience the distinctive architecture and exceptional quality for which Toll Brothers is known.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.