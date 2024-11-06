Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2024

Strong Group Contribution Leads to Total RevPAR Growth of 3.1%

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced results for third quarter of 2024.

OPERATING RESULTS

(unaudited, in millions, except per share and hotel statistics)

Quarter ended

September 30,

Year-to-date ended

September 30,

2024

2023

Percent

Change

2024

2023

Percent

Change

Revenues $ 1,319 $ 1,214 8.6 % $ 4,256 $ 3,988 6.7 % Comparable hotel revenues⁽¹⁾ 1,299 1,259 3.2 % 4,235 4,151 2.0 % Comparable hotel Total RevPAR⁽¹⁾ 328.86 319.01 3.1 % 360.07 354.40 1.6 % Comparable hotel RevPAR⁽¹⁾ 206.21 204.56 0.8 % 218.09 217.72 0.2 % Net income $ 84 $ 113 (25.7 %) $ 598 $ 618 (3.2 %) EBITDAre⁽¹⁾ 353 361 (2.2 %) 1,359 1,251 8.6 % Adjusted EBITDAre⁽¹⁾ 324 361 (10.2 %) 1,283 1,251 2.6 % Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.16 (25.0 %) $ 0.84 $ 0.85 (1.2 %) NAREIT FFO per diluted share⁽¹⁾ 0.36 0.41 (12.2 %) 1.53 1.48 3.4 % Adjusted FFO per diluted share⁽¹⁾ 0.36 0.41 (12.2 %) 1.53 1.48 3.4 %

James F. Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Host delivered comparable hotel Total RevPAR growth of 3.1% over the third quarter of 2023, driven by improvements in food and beverage revenues from group business. Comparable hotel RevPAR increased 0.8% for the quarter as a result of continued strong group demand and improving trends in Maui."

Risoleo continued, “Despite the impact of the hurricanes in Florida, we are maintaining our previous full year comparable hotel guidance at the midpoint. During the quarter, we repurchased $57 million of common stock, bringing our total repurchases for the year to $107 million at an average price of $16.99, and completed the issuance of $700 million of Series L senior notes at 5.5%. We believe our investment grade balance sheet continues to put us in a position to execute on multiple fronts, leaving Host well positioned for growth in the future.”

_______________________________

(1) NAREIT Funds From Operations (“FFO”) per diluted share, Adjusted FFO per diluted share, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and comparable hotel revenues are non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures within the meaning of the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). See the Notes to Financial Information on why the Company believes these supplemental measures are useful, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the limitations on the use of these supplemental measures. Additionally, comparable hotel results and statistics include adjustments for dispositions, acquisitions and non-comparable hotels. See Hotel Operating Data for RevPAR results of the portfolio based on the Company's ownership period without these adjustments.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Comparable hotel Total RevPAR was $328.86 for the third quarter of 2024 and $360.07 year to date, representing an increase of 3.1% and 1.6%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2023, due primarily to improvements in food & beverage revenues driven by group business, as well as an increase in other revenues from ancillary spend.

Comparable hotel RevPAR was $206.21 and $218.09 for the third quarter and year-to-date of 2024, respectively, representing an increase of 0.8% and 0.2%, compared to the same periods in 2023 and reflecting continued strong group demand, along with moderating domestic leisure demand and the slow, yet improving, recovery in Maui.

GAAP net income was $84 million for the third quarter of 2024, reflecting a 25.7% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2023, and GAAP operating profit margin was 10.2%, a decline of 270 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023, both affected by a $25 million decrease in gains on insurance settlements. Year-to-date GAAP net income was $598 million, a 3.2% decrease compared to 2023, reflecting a decline in gains on asset sales, and operating profit margin was 16.9%, an improvement of 50 basis points compared to 2023, benefiting from a $59 million increase in gains on insurance settlements for year-to-date compared to 2023.

Comparable hotel EBITDA was $329 million for the third quarter of 2024, a 1.8% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2023, leading to a comparable hotel EBITDA margin decline of 130 basis points to 25.3%. The decline for the quarter was driven by Maui performance and the business interruption proceeds included in 2023, while the revenue improvements described above were offset by increased wages and other inflationary pressures in comparison to third quarter 2023. Year-to-date, comparable hotel EBITDA was $1,261 million, a decrease of 1.1% compared to 2023, leading to a comparable hotel EBITDA margin decline of 90 basis points to 29.8%.

Adjusted EBITDAre was $324 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 10.2% compared to 2023. Third quarter 2023 results benefited from business interruption of $54 million, while none were recognized in third quarter 2024. Year-to-date, Adjusted EBITDAre was $1,283 million, exceeding 2023 by 2.6%, driven by operations from the recent acquisitions and The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, which was closed in the first half of 2023 due to Hurricane Ian.

In July 2024, the Company completed the previously announced acquisitions of the fee simple interest in the 234-room 1 Hotel Central Park for $265 million and the 450-room The Ritz-Carlton O’ahu, Turtle Bay for $680 million, net of key money received from Marriott International.

Hurricane and Maui Update

Many of the Company's hotels in Florida were affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which made landfall in September and October of 2024, respectively. Due to evacuation mandates and/or loss of commercial power, four of the Company's properties in Florida were temporarily closed, three of which have reopened. The enhanced resilience projects implemented during the reconstruction of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples were successful in minimizing damage to the resort during the two storms. The most significant damage sustained during the storms occurred at The Don CeSar, which remains closed to guests. Due to proximity of the event to quarter end, operating results for the third quarter of 2024 were not materially impacted, however the impact will carry into the fourth quarter as well as 2025. The Company is still evaluating the complete remediation plans and disruption impacts of the storms. The Company currently expects a phased reopening of The Don CeSar beginning in late first quarter of 2025.

The Company reached a final settlement with its insurance carriers on covered costs related to damage and disruption caused by Hurricane Ian, which totaled $308 million, and received the remaining $29 million of property insurance proceeds in the third quarter, resulting in a gain on property insurance settlement of $25 million. In total, $99 million of the insurance receipts were recognized as a gain on business interruption, and the Company does not expect to recognize any additional gains on business interruption related to Hurricane Ian.

Effects from the August 2023 wildfires in Maui, Hawaii continued into 2024. In the third quarter, the Company's Maui hotels and golf courses impacted RevPAR by 170 basis points. The impact in the quarter is understated, however, as the Company would have expected Maui to contribute 20 basis points to portfolio RevPAR growth in the third quarter given the renovation disruption at Fairmont Kea Lani in 2023. As a result, the total estimated impact of the wildfires on third quarter RevPAR is 190 basis points. Operating profit margin and comparable hotel EBITDA margin were impacted by Maui's operations by approximately 70 basis points for the third quarter.

The Company previously settled its claim on the Maui wildfires and recognized $21 million of insurance proceeds as a gain on business interruption in the second quarter of 2024.



BALANCE SHEET

In August, the Company issued $700 million of 5.5% Series L senior notes due 2035 in an underwritten public offering for proceeds of approximately $683 million, net of original issue discount, underwriting fees and expenses. The net proceeds were used in part to repay all $525 million of borrowings then outstanding under the revolver portion of the Company's credit facility, including amounts borrowed in connection with recent acquisitions.

The Company maintains a robust balance sheet, with the following balances at September 30, 2024:

Total assets of $13.1 billion.

Debt balance of $5.1 billion, with a weighted average maturity of 5.5 years, a weighted average interest rate of 4.8%, and a balanced maturity schedule.

Total available liquidity of approximately $2.3 billion, including furniture, fixtures and equipment escrow reserves of $240 million and $1.5 billion available under the revolver portion of the credit facility.

SHARE REPURCHASES AND DIVIDENDS

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 3.5 million shares of common stock at an average price of $16.33 per share, exclusive of commissions, through its common share repurchase program for a total of $57 million. As of September 30, 2024, the Company has approximately $685 million of remaining capacity under the repurchase program, pursuant to which its common stock may be purchased from time to time, depending upon market conditions.

The Company paid a third quarter common stock cash dividend of $0.20 per share on October 15, 2024 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2024. All future dividends, including any special dividends, are subject to approval by the Company’s Board of Directors.

HOTEL BUSINESS MIX UPDATE

The Company’s customers fall into three broad groups: transient, group and contract business, which accounted for approximately 61%, 35%, and 4%, respectively, of its full year 2023 room sales.

The following are the results for transient, group and contract business in comparison to 2023 performance, for the Company's current portfolio:

Quarter ended September 30, 2024 Year-to-date ended September 30, 2024 Transient Group Contract Transient Group Contract Room nights (in thousands) 1,607 1,023 202 4,538 3,320 560 Percent change in room nights vs. same period in 2023 (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.9 %) (1.3 %) 2.5 % 3.6 % Rooms revenues (in millions) $ 509 $ 265 $ 41 $ 1,516 $ 933 $ 116 Percent change in revenues vs. same period in 2023 0.2 % 1.0 % 8.8 % (2.9 %) 5.3 % 13.0 %

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

The following presents the Company’s capital expenditures spend through the third quarter of 2024 and the forecast for full year 2024 (in millions):

Year-to-date ended

September 30, 2024 2024 Full Year Forecast Actual Low-end of

range High-end of

range ROI - Marriott and Hyatt Transformational Capital Programs $ 94 $ 125 $ 140 All other return on investment ("ROI") projects 70 100 115 Total ROI Projects 164 225 255 Renewals and Replacements ("R&R") 181 225 275 R&R and ROI Capital expenditures 345 450 530 R&R - Property Damage Reconstruction 30 35 50 Total Capital Expenditures $ 375 $ 485 $ 580 Inventory spend for condo development(1) 36 50 60 Total capital allocation $ 411 $ 535 $ 640

__________

(1) Represents construction costs for the development of condominium units on a land parcel adjacent to Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World® Resort. Under GAAP, costs to develop units for resale are considered an operating activity on the statement of cash flows, and categorized as inventory. This spend is separate from payments for capital expenditures, which are considered investing activities.

Forecast spend for property damage reconstruction includes estimated spend in 2024 related to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, however a significant portion of the total spending will occur in 2025 and those amounts are not reflected in the 2024 forecast. Under the Hyatt Transformational Capital Program, the Company received $2 million, of the expected full year $9 million, of operating guarantees in the third quarter of 2024 to offset business disruptions.

2024 OUTLOOK

The Company has maintained its previous midpoint full year comparable hotel guidance, which assumes a continued recovery in Maui and steady demand trends in the fourth quarter, despite the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Operating profit margin and comparable hotel EBITDA margins in 2024 are expected to decline compared to 2023, impacted by the Maui wildfires and continued growth in wages, real estate taxes and insurance.

The Company's full year forecast comparable hotel set now includes the operations of The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay and 1 Hotel Central Park properties that were acquired in July 2024, and excludes The Don CeSar, which closed on September 25, 2024, as described above. The estimated impact to net income and Adjusted EBITDAre from the loss of business due to the hurricanes for 2024 is approximately $15 million.

The impact from Maui operations is expected to be an approximate decline of 150 basis points in RevPAR and 110 basis points in Total RevPAR. When combined with the expected pre-wildfire Maui contribution, the total impact is estimated to be 220 basis points and 180 basis points, respectively. Net of the benefit of the business interruption gains relating to the wildfires received earlier this year, the year-over-year impact from Maui on net income and Adjusted EBITDAre for full year is expected to be a decline of $25 million, and on margins is expected to be a decline of approximately 20 basis points.

The Company anticipates its 2024 operating results as compared to 2023 will be approximately as follows:

Current Full Year

2024 Guidance Current Full Year

2024 Guidance

Change vs. 2023 Previous Full Year

2024 Guidance

Midpoint Change

vs. 2023 Change in Full Year

2024 Guidance Comparable hotel Total RevPAR $353 1.2% 1.2% 0 bps Comparable hotel RevPAR $215 0.0% 0.0% 0 bps Total revenues under GAAP (in millions) $5,637 6.1% 6.8% (70) bps Operating profit margin under GAAP 15.2% (40) bps 0 bps (40) bps Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 29.0% (90) bps (90) bps 0 bps

Based upon the above parameters, the Company estimates its 2024 guidance will be approximately as follows:

Current Full Year

2024 Guidance Previous Full Year

2024 Guidance

Midpoint Change in Full Year

2024 Guidance Net income (in millions) $687 $712 $(25) Adjusted EBITDAre (in millions) $1,630 $1,645 $(15) Diluted earnings per common share $0.96 $0.99 $(0.03) NAREIT and Adjusted FFO per diluted share $1.92 $1.94 $(0.02)

See the 2024 Forecast Schedules and the Notes to Financial Information for items that may affect forecast results.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 43,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, 1 Hotels®, Hilton®, Four Seasons®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities regulations. These forward-looking statements which include, but may not be limited to, our expectations regarding the recovery of travel and the lodging industry, the impact of the Maui wildfires and 2024 estimates with respect to our business, including our anticipated capital expenditures and financial and operating results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of November 6, 2024, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

* This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., herein referred to as “we,” “Host Inc.,” or the “Company,” is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that owns hotel properties. We conduct our operations as an umbrella partnership REIT through an operating partnership, Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. (“Host LP”), of which we are the sole general partner. When distinguishing between Host Inc. and Host LP, the primary difference is approximately 1% of the partnership interests in Host LP held by outside partners as of September 30, 2024, which are non-controlling interests in Host LP in our consolidated balance sheets and are included in net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. Readers are encouraged to find further detail regarding our organizational structure in our annual report on Form 10-K.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in millions, except shares and per share amounts) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Property and equipment, net $ 10,962 $ 9,624 Right-of-use assets 549 550 Due from managers 77 128 Advances to and investments in affiliates 162 126 Furniture, fixtures and equipment replacement fund 240 217 Notes receivable 78 72 Other 448 382 Cash and cash equivalents 564 1,144 Total assets $ 13,080 $ 12,243 LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Debt⁽¹⁾ Senior notes $ 3,991 $ 3,120 Credit facility, including the term loans of $997 991 989 Mortgage and other debt 99 100 Total debt 5,081 4,209 Lease liabilities 559 563 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 248 408 Due to managers 77 64 Other 233 173 Total liabilities 6,198 5,417 Redeemable non-controlling interests - Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. 167 189 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01, 1,050 million shares authorized, 699.0 million shares and 703.6 million shares issued and outstanding, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 7,454 7,535 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (75 ) (70 ) Deficit (674 ) (839 ) Total equity of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stockholders 6,712 6,633 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests—other consolidated partnerships 3 4 Total equity 6,715 6,637 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and equity $ 13,080 $ 12,243

__________

(1) Please see our Third Quarter 2024 Supplemental Financial Information for more detail on our debt balances and financial covenant ratios under our credit facility and senior notes indentures.







HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts) Quarter ended

September 30, Year-to-date ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Rooms $ 825 $ 777 $ 2,563 $ 2,447 Food and beverage 365 328 1,285 1,174 Other 129 109 408 367 Total revenues 1,319 1,214 4,256 3,988 Expenses Rooms 216 196 632 590 Food and beverage 267 241 848 773 Other departmental and support expenses 345 314 1,022 952 Management fees 55 51 193 185 Other property-level expenses 108 106 313 290 Depreciation and amortization 197 174 565 511 Corporate and other expenses⁽¹⁾ 25 29 81 90 Gain on insurance settlements (29 ) (54 ) (116 ) (57 ) Total operating costs and expenses 1,184 1,057 3,538 3,334 Operating profit 135 157 718 654 Interest income 11 22 43 56 Interest expense (59 ) (48 ) (156 ) (142 ) Other gains 1 1 1 70 Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates 2 (4 ) 12 7 Income before income taxes 90 128 618 645 Provision for income taxes (6 ) (15 ) (20 ) (27 ) Net income 84 113 598 618 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2 ) (2 ) (9 ) (10 ) Net income attributable to Host Inc. $ 82 $ 111 $ 589 $ 608 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.16 $ 0.84 $ 0.85

___________

(1) Corporate and other expenses include the following items:

Quarter ended

September 30, Year-to-date ended

September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

General and administrative costs $ 19 $ 20 $ 64 $ 61 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 6 6 17 19 Litigation accruals — 3 — 10 Total $ 25 $ 29 $ 81 $ 90





HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Earnings per Common Share

(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts) Quarter ended September 30, Year-to-date ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 84 $ 113 $ 598 $ 618 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2 ) (2 ) (9 ) (10 ) Net income attributable to Host Inc. $ 82 $ 111 $ 589 $ 608 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 700.9 709.7 703.1 711.4 Assuming distribution of common shares granted under the comprehensive stock plans, less shares assumed purchased at market 1.5 2.2 1.6 2.2 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding⁽¹⁾ 702.4 711.9 704.7 713.6 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.16 $ 0.84 $ 0.85

___________

(1) Dilutive securities may include shares granted under comprehensive stock plans, preferred operating partnership units (“OP Units”) held by non-controlling limited partners and other non-controlling interests that have the option to convert their limited partnership interests to common OP Units. No effect is shown for any securities that were anti-dilutive for the period.





HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Hotel Operating Data for Consolidated Hotels

Comparable Hotel Results by Location(1)

As of September 30, 2024 Quarter ended September 30, 2024 Quarter ended September 30, 2023 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total

RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total

RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total

RevPAR Jacksonville 1 446 $ 500.84 71.6 % $ 358.59 $ 805.21 $ 479.33 69.2 % $ 331.47 $ 726.78 8.2 % 10.8 % Maui 3 1,580 626.00 57.0 % 356.87 569.42 710.27 62.2 % 442.00 631.23 (19.3 %) (9.8 %) Oahu (2) 2 876 458.26 81.6 % 373.80 562.08 452.27 82.4 % 372.46 578.74 0.4 % (2.9 %) Miami 2 1,038 366.49 59.2 % 216.89 414.64 377.39 50.3 % 189.66 358.25 14.4 % 15.7 % New York 3 2,720 379.23 87.5 % 331.84 447.06 357.95 86.5 % 309.77 412.96 7.1 % 8.3 % Nashville 2 721 335.61 80.5 % 270.28 435.21 342.53 78.2 % 267.92 422.57 0.9 % 3.0 % Phoenix 3 1,545 269.17 54.5 % 146.75 374.60 263.79 59.6 % 157.18 368.20 (6.6 %) 1.7 % Florida Gulf Coast 4 1,403 272.83 61.2 % 167.03 361.33 279.05 63.9 % 178.25 357.14 (6.3 %) 1.2 % Orlando 2 2,448 312.21 60.3 % 188.39 426.35 309.53 64.9 % 200.78 419.73 (6.2 %) 1.6 % San Diego 3 3,294 305.38 84.2 % 257.27 455.83 295.59 83.5 % 246.81 441.94 4.2 % 3.1 % Los Angeles/Orange County 3 1,067 303.51 81.9 % 248.54 369.47 314.25 85.9 % 269.85 375.29 (7.9 %) (1.6 %) Boston 2 1,496 301.09 84.4 % 253.98 316.86 273.06 83.8 % 228.75 291.12 11.0 % 8.8 % Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 3,245 261.33 69.0 % 180.29 265.21 244.50 71.5 % 174.94 248.36 3.1 % 6.8 % Philadelphia 2 810 236.34 83.7 % 197.75 298.37 231.09 82.6 % 190.83 288.59 3.6 % 3.4 % Northern Virginia 2 916 246.97 74.3 % 183.58 272.79 233.30 72.0 % 168.00 250.70 9.3 % 8.8 % Chicago 3 1,562 284.56 79.3 % 225.77 302.96 253.34 79.5 % 201.35 280.27 12.1 % 8.1 % Seattle 2 1,315 278.67 84.2 % 234.60 295.93 271.12 81.0 % 219.56 285.88 6.9 % 3.5 % San Francisco/San Jose 6 4,162 221.47 71.4 % 158.03 224.25 241.34 72.8 % 175.71 241.07 (10.1 %) (7.0 %) Austin 2 767 206.04 60.4 % 124.50 226.42 225.87 59.0 % 133.29 242.58 (6.6 %) (6.7 %) Houston 5 1,942 207.33 66.6 % 138.07 189.00 191.21 66.3 % 126.73 172.15 8.9 % 9.8 % Denver 3 1,342 212.74 82.1 % 174.65 252.81 204.48 79.9 % 163.34 235.48 6.9 % 7.4 % New Orleans 1 1,333 161.65 68.4 % 110.53 180.91 147.45 58.9 % 86.87 133.83 27.2 % 35.2 % San Antonio 2 1,512 201.02 56.3 % 113.14 179.56 194.04 53.5 % 103.87 167.34 8.9 % 7.3 % Atlanta 2 810 193.10 62.3 % 120.29 182.01 182.03 75.0 % 136.49 210.62 (11.9 %) (13.6 %) Other 9 3,007 283.60 69.3 % 196.42 303.39 281.41 68.1 % 191.51 287.59 2.6 % 5.5 % Domestic 74 41,357 290.32 71.9 % 208.61 334.05 287.43 72.1 % 207.22 324.22 0.7 % 3.0 % International 5 1,499 206.99 67.6 % 140.02 183.91 199.27 65.7 % 130.95 174.16 6.9 % 5.6 % All Locations 79 42,856 $ 287.57 71.7 % $ 206.21 $ 328.86 $ 284.61 71.9 % $ 204.56 $ 319.01 0.8 % 3.1 %

___________

(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for a discussion of comparable hotel operating statistics. Beginning in third quarter of 2024, we have separated the Oahu and Maui markets. CBD of a location refers to the central business district. Hotel RevPAR is calculated as room revenues divided by the available room nights. Hotel Total RevPAR is calculated by dividing the sum of rooms, food and beverage and other revenues by the available room nights. (2) Prior to our ownership of The Ritz Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay, golf revenues were recorded by the property based on gross sales. After our acquisition of the property in July 2024, the golf course operates under a lease agreement, under which we record rental income, resulting in lower total revenues when comparing to the periods prior to our ownership.

Comparable Hotel Results by Location(1)

As of September 30, 2024 Year-to-date ended September 30, 2024 Year-to-date ended September 30, 2023 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total

RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total

RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total

RevPAR Jacksonville 1 446 $ 527.92 74.2 % $ 391.58 $ 876.65 $ 515.29 72.8 % $ 375.31 $ 823.23 4.3 % 6.5 % Maui 3 1,580 658.69 59.3 % 390.76 639.14 716.28 69.5 % 497.61 758.00 (21.5 %) (15.7 %) Oahu (2) 2 876 454.33 82.5 % 374.93 589.86 441.48 77.0 % 339.77 549.45 10.3 % 7.4 % Miami 2 1,038 521.24 70.2 % 365.80 636.48 538.29 65.8 % 354.38 620.61 3.2 % 2.6 % New York 3 2,720 360.45 82.9 % 298.70 421.87 343.87 81.4 % 279.88 396.80 6.7 % 6.3 % Nashville 2 721 341.19 80.8 % 275.55 445.00 343.42 76.0 % 260.91 394.85 5.6 % 12.7 % Phoenix 3 1,545 393.86 69.8 % 275.08 632.88 401.67 71.8 % 288.45 630.82 (4.6 %) 0.3 % Florida Gulf Coast 4 1,403 357.96 71.5 % 256.00 548.61 359.25 72.8 % 261.52 554.05 (2.1 %) (1.0 %) Orlando 2 2,448 363.77 68.3 % 248.43 527.80 369.46 71.4 % 263.81 533.70 (5.8 %) (1.1 %) San Diego 3 3,294 298.26 81.5 % 243.21 452.45 286.71 81.2 % 232.85 432.14 4.4 % 4.7 % Los Angeles/Orange County 3 1,067 297.47 79.1 % 235.16 350.72 303.01 82.8 % 250.80 360.45 (6.2 %) (2.7 %) Boston 2 1,496 280.49 79.8 % 223.91 292.37 262.27 78.7 % 206.41 272.25 8.5 % 7.4 % Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 3,245 289.07 71.0 % 205.24 298.07 276.94 71.3 % 197.40 285.28 4.0 % 4.5 % Philadelphia 2 810 233.93 80.5 % 188.37 286.45 230.17 80.1 % 184.43 285.52 2.1 % 0.3 % Northern Virginia 2 916 255.73 73.0 % 186.80 287.34 241.35 70.5 % 170.04 256.35 9.9 % 12.1 % Chicago 3 1,562 255.00 70.5 % 179.73 249.82 244.43 69.2 % 169.15 240.13 6.3 % 4.0 % Seattle 2 1,315 254.22 70.5 % 179.21 239.04 242.11 69.1 % 167.33 226.93 7.1 % 5.3 % San Francisco/San Jose 6 4,162 245.14 68.2 % 167.30 244.90 254.24 66.8 % 169.73 246.35 (1.4 %) (0.6 %) Austin 2 767 247.35 66.2 % 163.68 292.67 259.09 66.6 % 172.50 309.26 (5.1 %) (5.4 %) Houston 5 1,942 215.18 70.9 % 152.65 210.55 201.57 70.6 % 142.37 196.37 7.2 % 7.2 % Denver 3 1,342 201.25 70.5 % 141.92 215.52 193.63 65.0 % 125.92 180.78 12.7 % 19.2 % New Orleans 1 1,333 191.16 72.3 % 138.16 219.14 195.70 68.9 % 134.85 204.28 2.5 % 7.3 % San Antonio 2 1,512 216.80 61.4 % 133.13 214.38 217.64 62.4 % 135.91 217.29 (2.0 %) (1.3 %) Atlanta 2 810 204.24 61.4 % 125.42 207.89 190.91 75.0 % 143.15 230.87 (12.4 %) (10.0 %) Other 9 3,007 285.03 65.7 % 187.28 289.56 287.76 65.1 % 187.34 285.72 — % 1.3 % Domestic 74 41,357 308.20 71.9 % 221.50 366.58 308.05 71.8 % 221.31 361.09 0.1 % 1.5 % International 5 1,499 196.00 63.2 % 123.88 178.79 188.41 62.9 % 118.58 168.30 4.5 % 6.2 % All Locations 79 42,856 $ 304.74 71.6 % $ 218.09 $ 360.07 $ 304.37 71.5 % $ 217.72 $ 354.40 0.2 % 1.6 %

___________

(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for a discussion of comparable hotel operating statistics. Beginning in third quarter of 2024, we have separated the Oahu and Maui markets. CBD of a location refers to the central business district. Hotel RevPAR is calculated as room revenues divided by the available room nights. Hotel Total RevPAR is calculated by dividing the sum of rooms, food and beverage and other revenues by the available room nights. (2) Prior to our ownership of The Ritz Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay, golf revenues were recorded by the property based on gross sales. After our acquisition of the property in July 2024, the golf course operates under a lease agreement, under which we record rental income, resulting in lower total revenues when comparing to the periods prior to our ownership.

Results by Location - actual, based on ownership period(1)

As of September 30, 2024 2023 Quarter ended September 30, 2024 Quarter ended September 30, 2023 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Properties Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total

RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total

RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total

RevPAR Jacksonville 1 1 $ 500.84 71.6 % $ 358.59 $ 805.21 $ 479.33 69.2 % $ 331.47 $ 726.78 8.2 % 10.8 % Maui 3 3 626.00 57.0 % 356.87 569.42 710.27 62.2 % 442.00 631.23 (19.3 %) (9.8 %) Oahu 2 1 386.23 82.6 % 318.97 462.52 220.44 97.3 % 214.45 246.44 48.7 % 87.7 % Miami 2 2 366.49 59.2 % 216.89 414.64 377.39 50.3 % 189.66 358.25 14.4 % 15.7 % New York 3 2 378.23 87.7 % 331.88 441.73 334.84 87.0 % 291.33 387.71 13.9 % 13.9 % Nashville 2 — 335.61 80.5 % 270.28 435.21 — — % — — — % — % Phoenix 3 3 269.17 54.5 % 146.75 374.60 263.79 59.6 % 157.18 368.20 (6.6 %) 1.7 % Florida Gulf Coast 5 5 332.00 57.0 % 189.13 403.96 328.97 58.5 % 192.44 384.90 (1.7 %) 5.0 % Orlando 2 2 312.21 60.3 % 188.39 426.35 309.53 64.9 % 200.78 419.73 (6.2 %) 1.6 % San Diego 3 3 305.38 84.2 % 257.27 455.83 295.59 83.5 % 246.81 441.94 4.2 % 3.1 % Los Angeles/Orange County 3 3 303.51 81.9 % 248.54 369.47 314.25 85.9 % 269.85 375.29 (7.9 %) (1.6 %) Boston 2 2 301.09 84.4 % 253.98 316.86 273.06 83.8 % 228.75 291.12 11.0 % 8.8 % Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 5 261.33 69.0 % 180.29 265.21 244.50 71.5 % 174.94 248.36 3.1 % 6.8 % Philadelphia 2 2 236.34 83.7 % 197.75 298.37 231.09 82.6 % 190.83 288.59 3.6 % 3.4 % Northern Virginia 2 2 246.97 74.3 % 183.58 272.79 233.30 72.0 % 168.00 250.70 9.3 % 8.8 % Chicago 3 3 284.56 79.3 % 225.77 302.96 253.34 79.5 % 201.35 280.27 12.1 % 8.1 % Seattle 2 2 278.67 84.2 % 234.60 295.93 271.12 81.0 % 219.56 285.88 6.9 % 3.5 % San Francisco/San Jose 6 6 221.47 71.4 % 158.03 224.25 241.34 72.8 % 175.71 241.07 (10.1 %) (7.0 %) Austin 2 2 206.04 60.4 % 124.50 226.42 225.87 59.0 % 133.29 242.58 (6.6 %) (6.7 %) Houston 5 5 207.33 66.6 % 138.07 189.00 191.21 66.3 % 126.73 172.15 8.9 % 9.8 % Denver 3 3 212.74 82.1 % 174.65 252.81 204.48 79.9 % 163.34 235.48 6.9 % 7.4 % New Orleans 1 1 161.65 68.4 % 110.53 180.91 147.45 58.9 % 86.87 133.83 27.2 % 35.2 % San Antonio 2 2 201.02 56.3 % 113.14 179.56 194.04 53.5 % 103.87 167.34 8.9 % 7.3 % Atlanta 2 2 193.10 62.3 % 120.29 182.01 182.03 75.0 % 136.49 210.62 (11.9 %) (13.6 %) Other 10 10 325.57 69.7 % 226.89 348.53 326.91 68.5 % 223.86 333.59 1.4 % 4.5 % Domestic 76 72 293.06 71.6 % 209.71 336.55 284.23 71.7 % 203.67 319.19 3.0 % 5.4 % International 5 5 206.99 67.6 % 140.02 183.91 199.27 65.7 % 130.95 174.16 6.9 % 5.6 % All Locations 81 77 $ 290.24 71.4 % $ 207.30 $ 331.32 $ 281.45 71.4 % $ 201.08 $ 314.05 3.1 % 5.5 %

___________

(1) Represents the results of the portfolio for the time period of our ownership, including the results of non-comparable properties, dispositions through their date of disposal and acquisitions beginning as of the date of acquisition.

Results by Location - actual, based on ownership period(1)

As of September 30, 2024 2023 Year-to-date ended September 30, 2024 Year-to-date ended September 30, 2023 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Properties Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total

RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total

RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Jacksonville 1 1 $ 527.92 74.2 % $ 391.58 $ 876.65 $ 515.29 72.8 % $ 375.31 $ 823.23 4.3 % 6.5 % Maui 3 3 658.69 59.3 % 390.76 639.14 716.28 69.5 % 497.61 758.00 (21.5 %) (15.7 %) Oahu 2 1 286.14 90.3 % 258.41 343.46 210.66 87.0 % 183.19 212.15 41.1 % 61.9 % Miami 2 2 521.24 70.2 % 365.80 636.48 538.29 65.8 % 354.38 620.61 3.2 % 2.6 % New York 3 2 347.40 83.0 % 288.45 406.46 323.10 81.6 % 263.58 375.42 9.4 % 8.3 % Nashville 2 — 355.57 84.0 % 298.70 474.17 — — % — — — % — % Phoenix 3 3 393.86 69.8 % 275.08 632.88 398.12 72.1 % 286.88 619.02 (4.1 %) 2.2 % Florida Gulf Coast 5 5 474.03 70.0 % 331.62 694.60 371.22 58.6 % 217.52 459.32 52.5 % 51.2 % Orlando 2 2 363.77 68.3 % 248.43 527.80 369.46 71.4 % 263.81 533.70 (5.8 %) (1.1 %) San Diego 3 3 298.26 81.5 % 243.21 452.45 286.71 81.2 % 232.85 432.14 4.4 % 4.7 % Los Angeles/Orange County 3 3 297.47 79.1 % 235.16 350.72 303.01 82.8 % 250.80 360.45 (6.2 %) (2.7 %) Boston 2 2 280.49 79.8 % 223.91 292.37 262.27 78.7 % 206.41 272.25 8.5 % 7.4 % Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 5 289.07 71.0 % 205.24 298.07 276.94 71.3 % 197.40 285.28 4.0 % 4.5 % Philadelphia 2 2 233.93 80.5 % 188.37 286.45 230.17 80.1 % 184.43 285.52 2.1 % 0.3 % Northern Virginia 2 2 255.73 73.0 % 186.80 287.34 241.35 70.5 % 170.04 256.35 9.9 % 12.1 % Chicago 3 3 255.00 70.5 % 179.73 249.82 244.43 69.2 % 169.15 240.13 6.3 % 4.0 % Seattle 2 2 254.22 70.5 % 179.21 239.04 242.11 69.1 % 167.33 226.93 7.1 % 5.3 % San Francisco/San Jose 6 6 245.14 68.2 % 167.30 244.90 254.24 66.8 % 169.73 246.35 (1.4 %) (0.6 %) Austin 2 2 247.35 66.2 % 163.68 292.67 259.09 66.6 % 172.50 309.26 (5.1 %) (5.4 %) Houston 5 5 215.18 70.9 % 152.65 210.55 201.57 70.6 % 142.37 196.37 7.2 % 7.2 % Denver 3 3 201.25 70.5 % 141.92 215.52 193.63 65.0 % 125.92 180.78 12.7 % 19.2 % New Orleans 1 1 191.16 72.3 % 138.16 219.14 195.70 68.9 % 134.85 204.28 2.5 % 7.3 % San Antonio 2 2 216.80 61.4 % 133.13 214.38 217.64 62.4 % 135.91 217.29 (2.0 %) (1.3 %) Atlanta 2 2 204.24 61.4 % 125.42 207.89 190.91 75.0 % 143.15 230.87 (12.4 %) (10.0 %) Other 10 10 312.71 65.8 % 205.79 317.66 322.01 65.5 % 210.89 320.75 (2.4 %) (1.0 %) Domestic 76 72 310.56 71.7 % 222.80 370.84 304.28 71.2 % 216.53 353.71 2.9 % 4.8 % International 5 5 196.00 63.2 % 123.88 178.79 188.41 62.9 % 118.58 168.30 4.5 % 6.2 % All Locations 81 77 $ 306.99 71.4 % $ 219.32 $ 364.14 $ 300.61 70.9 % $ 213.04 $ 347.14 2.9 % 4.9 %

___________

(1) Represents the results of the portfolio for the time period of our ownership, including the results of non-comparable properties, dispositions through their date of disposal and acquisitions beginning as of the date of acquisition.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Schedule of Comparable Hotel Results (1)

(unaudited, in millions, except hotel statistics) Quarter ended

September 30, Year-to-date ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Number of hotels 79 79 79 79 Number of rooms 42,856 42,856 42,856 42,856 Change in comparable hotel Total RevPAR 3.1 % — 1.6 % — Change in comparable hotel RevPAR 0.8 % — 0.2 % — Operating profit margin⁽²⁾ 10.2 % 12.9 % 16.9 % 16.4 % Comparable hotel EBITDA margin⁽²⁾ 25.3 % 26.6 % 29.8 % 30.7 % Food and beverage profit margin⁽²⁾ 26.8 % 26.5 % 34.0 % 34.2 % Comparable hotel food and beverage profit margin⁽²⁾ 27.5 % 27.1 % 33.9 % 34.1 % Net income $ 84 $ 113 $ 598 $ 618 Depreciation and amortization 197 174 565 511 Interest expense 59 48 156 142 Provision for income taxes 6 15 20 27 Gain on sale of property and corporate level income/expense (18 ) 10 (51 ) (43 ) Property transaction adjustments⁽³⁾ 4 26 42 66 Non-comparable hotel results, net⁽⁴⁾ (3 ) (51 ) (69 ) (46 ) Comparable hotel EBITDA⁽¹⁾ $ 329 $ 335 $ 1,261 $ 1,275

___________

(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for a discussion of comparable hotel results, which are non-GAAP measures, and the limitations on their use. For additional information on comparable hotel EBITDA by location, see the Third Quarter 2024 Supplemental Financial Information posted on our website. (2) Profit margins are calculated by dividing the applicable operating profit by the related revenue amount. GAAP profit margins are calculated using amounts presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Comparable hotel margins are calculated using amounts presented in the following tables, which include reconciliations to the applicable GAAP results:





Quarter ended September 30, 2024 Quarter ended September 30, 2023 Adjustments Adjustments GAAP

Results Property

transaction

adjustments ⁽³⁾ Non-

comparable

hotel

results, net ⁽⁴⁾ Depreciation

and

corporate

level items Comparable

hotel

Results GAAP

Results Property

transaction

adjustments (3) Non-

comparable

hotel

results, net ⁽⁴⁾ Depreciation

and

corporate

level items Comparable

hotel

Results Revenues Room $ 825 $ 10 $ (20 ) $ — $ 815 $ 777 $ 50 $ (20 ) $ — $ 807 Food and beverage 365 4 (12 ) — 357 328 19 (11 ) — 336 Other 129 3 (5 ) — 127 109 11 (4 ) — 116 Total revenues 1,319 17 (37 ) — 1,299 1,214 80 (35 ) — 1,259 Expenses Room 216 3 (5 ) — 214 196 12 (5 ) — 203 Food and beverage 267 4 (12 ) — 259 241 15 (11 ) — 245 Other 508 6 (17 ) — 497 471 27 (17 ) — 481 Depreciation and amortization 197 — — (197 ) — 174 — — (174 ) — Corporate and other expenses 25 — — (25 ) — 29 — — (29 ) — Gain on insurance settlements (29 ) — — 29 — (54 ) — 49 — (5 ) Total expenses 1,184 13 (34 ) (193 ) 970 1,057 54 16 (203 ) 924 Operating Profit - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 135 $ 4 $ (3 ) $ 193 $ 329 $ 157 $ 26 $ (51 ) $ 203 $ 335





Year-to-date ended September 30, 2024 Year-to-date ended September 30, 2023 Adjustments Adjustments GAAP

Results Property

transaction

adjustments ⁽³⁾ Non-

comparable

hotel

results, net ⁽⁴⁾ Depreciation

and

corporate

level items Comparable

hotel

Results GAAP

Results Property

transaction

adjustments (3) Non-

comparable

hotel

results, net ⁽⁴⁾ Depreciation

and

corporate

level items Comparable

hotel

Results Revenues Room $ 2,563 $ 93 $ (91 ) $ — $ 2,565 $ 2,447 $ 136 $ (33 ) $ — $ 2,550 Food and beverage 1,285 39 (67 ) — 1,257 1,174 52 (15 ) — 1,211 Other 408 22 (17 ) — 413 367 30 (7 ) — 390 Total revenues 4,256 154 (175 ) — 4,235 3,988 218 (55 ) — 4,151 Expenses Room 632 23 (17 ) — 638 590 33 (8 ) — 615 Food and beverage 848 32 (49 ) — 831 773 42 (18 ) — 797 Other 1,528 57 (59 ) — 1,526 1,427 77 (32 ) — 1,472 Depreciation and amortization 565 — — (565 ) — 511 — — (511 ) — Corporate and other expenses 81 — — (81 ) — 90 — — (90 ) — Gain on insurance settlements (116 ) — 19 76 (21 ) (57 ) — 49 — (8 ) Total expenses 3,538 112 (106 ) (570 ) 2,974 3,334 152 (9 ) (601 ) 2,876 Operating Profit - Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 718 $ 42 $ (69 ) $ 570 $ 1,261 $ 654 $ 66 $ (46 ) $ 601 $ 1,275





(3) Property transaction adjustments represent the following items: (i) the elimination of results of operations of hotels sold or held-for-sale as of the reporting date, which operations are included in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations as continuing operations, and (ii) the addition of results for periods prior to our ownership for hotels acquired as of the reporting date. (4) Non-comparable hotel results, net, includes the following items: (i) the results of operations of our non-comparable hotels, which operations are included in our condensed consolidated statements of operations as continuing operations, and (ii) gains on business interruption proceeds covering lost revenues while the property was considered non-comparable.





HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income to

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (1)

(unaudited, in millions) Quarter ended September 30, Year-to-date ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 84 $ 113 $ 598 $ 618 Interest expense 59 48 156 142 Depreciation and amortization 197 174 565 511 Income taxes 6 15 20 27 EBITDA 346 350 1,339 1,298 Gain on dispositions⁽²⁾ — — — (69 ) Equity investment adjustments: Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates (2 ) 4 (12 ) (7 ) Pro rata EBITDAre of equity investments(3) 9 7 32 29 EBITDAre 353 361 1,359 1,251 Adjustments to EBITDAre: Gain on property insurance settlement (29 ) — (76 ) — Adjusted EBITDAre $ 324 $ 361 $ 1,283 $ 1,251

___________

(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for discussion of non-GAAP measures. (2) Reflects the sale of one hotel in 2023. (3) Unrealized gains of our unconsolidated investments are not recognized in our EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, NAREIT FFO or Adjusted FFO until they have been realized by the unconsolidated partnership.





HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Common Share to

NAREIT and Adjusted Funds From Operations per Diluted Share (1)

(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts) Quarter ended September 30, Year-to-date ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 84 $ 113 $ 598 $ 618 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2 ) (2 ) (9 ) (10 ) Net income attributable to Host Inc. 82 111 589 608 Adjustments: Gain on dispositions⁽²⁾ — — — (69 ) Gain on property insurance settlement (29 ) — (76 ) — Depreciation and amortization 197 174 564 510 Equity investment adjustments: Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates (2 ) 4 (12 ) (7 ) Pro rata FFO of equity investments(3) 5 4 18 20 Consolidated partnership adjustments: FFO adjustment for non-controlling partnerships (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) FFO adjustments for non-controlling interests of Host L.P. (2 ) (2 ) (7 ) (6 ) NAREIT FFO 250 290 1,075 1,055 Adjustments to NAREIT FFO: Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 4 Adjusted FFO $ 250 $ 290 $ 1,075 $ 1,059 For calculation on a per share basis:⁽⁴⁾ Diluted weighted average shares outstanding - EPS, NAREIT FFO and Adjusted FFO 702.4 711.9 704.7 713.6 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.16 $ 0.84 $ 0.85 NAREIT FFO per diluted share $ 0.36 $ 0.41 $ 1.53 $ 1.48 Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.36 $ 0.41 $ 1.53 $ 1.48

___________

(1-3) Refer to the corresponding footnote on the Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre. (4) Diluted earnings per common share, NAREIT FFO per diluted share and Adjusted FFO per diluted share are adjusted for the effects of dilutive securities. Dilutive securities may include shares granted under comprehensive stock plans, preferred OP units held by non-controlling limited partners and other non-controlling interests that have the option to convert their limited partner interests to common OP units. No effect is shown for securities if they are anti-dilutive.







HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income to

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to

NAREIT and Adjusted Funds From Operations per Diluted Share for Full Year 2024 Forecasts (1)

(unaudited, in millions) Full Year 2024 Net income $ 687 Interest expense 216 Depreciation and amortization 755 Income taxes 21 EBITDA 1,679 Equity investment adjustments: Equity in earnings of affiliates (12 ) Pro rata EBITDAre of equity investments 39 EBITDAre 1,706 Adjustments to EBITDAre: Gain on property insurance settlement (76 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 1,630



