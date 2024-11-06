ConnectWise Empowers MSPs to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Data Protection with Groundbreaking Innovations

Company unveils major product advancements during IT Nation Connect 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software company dedicated to the success of Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced important innovations in its cybersecurity and data protection offerings. These enhancements equip MSPs with the necessary tools to defend against sophisticated cyberattacks while fostering business growth.

“ConnectWise is committed to delivering industry-leading cybersecurity and data protection solutions that empower MSPs to enhance their services, safeguard their clients, and increase profitability,” said Ameer Karim, EVP and GM of Cybersecurity at ConnectWise. “The product innovations announced today reflect our ongoing dedication to equipping our partners with unique solutions that simplify daily operations, unify security and data protection technologies, and enhance team productivity.”

ConnectWise announced several ground-breaking Innovations at this week's IT Nation Connect event:

General Availability of ConnectWise Security360™

Initially introduced at IT Nation Secure in June 2024, ConnectWise took a bold step with the launch of ConnectWise Security360™, a next-gen cybersecurity solution focused on attack surface management (ASM) that makes it easy to manage the complex security stack commonly used by MSPs. This innovative tool offers a comprehensive 360-degree view of your security environment and is available to all partners today. ConnectWise Security360™ enables MSPs to leverage data from leading security tools, including endpoint detection and response (EDR), networking, email security, vulnerability and patch management, and security awareness training. By normalizing this data, the solution generates an impactful MSP Security Score that highlights risk exposure across the MSP’s client base. This score empowers MSPs to prioritize their remediation efforts and demonstrate the effectiveness of their security services.

ConnectWise Security360™ is designed to integrate seamlessly with leading security tools, fostering an open ecosystem. It comes standard with integrations into ConnectWise RMM™ and ConnectWise PSA™ . It also supports Microsoft® Defender Antivirus, Microsoft Defender for Business, Webroot Antivirus, Bitdefender GravityZone Endpoint Detection and Response, Acronis Security + EDR, SentinelOne Singularity Control, SentinelOne Singularity Complete, Infima Security, and Proofpoint Email Security. Additional integrations are expected in the coming months.

Additionally, ConnectWise Security360™ incorporates ConnectWise Vulnerability Management™ to ensure continuous and automated scanning of client environments for threats and vulnerabilities. It also comes with ConnectWise Sidekick™ for Security. This AI-driven digital assistant helps MSPs easily get status on open tickets, assess security posture for their clients, and respond to threats more efficiently.

ConnectWise Security360™ is built on the ConnectWise Asio™ platform , the only modern, scalable, and secure cloud-based solution purpose-built for MSPs.

Expanded coverage for ConnectWise MDR™ for Microsoft 365

ConnectWise MDR for Microsoft 365 , launched in June 2024, addresses a common blind spot for MSPs by monitoring, protecting, and remediating threats within Microsoft Office 365 environments. The latest enhancements have expanded the service to include support beyond Microsoft Defender for Office 365, now covering Microsoft Defender for Identity and Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps. This solution is offered as a standalone service or can be bundled with the award-winning ConnectWise MDR for endpoint protection.

ConnectWise Co-Managed Backup™ Enhancements

ConnectWise Co-Managed Backup streamlines third-party data protection solutions through the ConnectWise Asio platform. Supported by the company’s Network Operations Center (NOC) team, it can reduce technician workload by up to 90%. The latest update enables any partner, including those using ConnectWise Automate™ and ConnectWise Security solutions, to co-manage backup solutions through the Asio platform. In addition, MSPs can now use DR (Disaster Recovery) Runbooks within the platform to automate disaster recovery testing, further enhancing client protection.

ConnectWise Backup360™ Launch

ConnectWise is now evolving its Backup Monitoring and Management solution, which was initially launched in Fall 2023 as ConnectWise Backup360™, enabling MSPs to consolidate and standardize data protection tools from different backup vendors, whether it be endpoint, cloud, or SaaS backup, into a unified 360-degree view. This ensures partners can monitor, manage, and take action if they detect backup failures. ConnectWise Backup360™ supports vendors like Acronis, Axcient, Veeam, and ConnectWise SaaS Backup, and with the latest update, Datto and SkyKick Cloud Backup—with many more integrations to come.

