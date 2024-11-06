Submit Release
Amedisys Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024.

Three-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

  • Net service revenue increased $31.5 million to $587.7 million compared to $556.2 million in 2023.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $16.9 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $16.7 million ($16.7 million, net of tax) compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $26.0 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $5.0 million ($4.7 million, net of tax) in 2023.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.51 compared to $0.79 in 2023.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $58.1 million compared to $57.9 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $33.2 million compared to $32.2 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.00 compared to $0.98 in 2023.

Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

  • Net service revenue increased $84.7 million to $1,750.3 million compared to $1,665.6 million in 2023.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $63.6 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $49.2 million ($48.0 million, net of tax) compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $29.1 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $131.2 million ($130.9 million, net of tax) in 2023.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.93 compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.89 in 2023.

Adjusted Year to Date Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $191.1 million compared to $190.4 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $110.7 million compared to $109.8 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $3.35 compared to $3.36 in 2023.

The supplemental slides provided in connection with the third quarter 2024 earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. In light of the pending merger of the Company with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Amedisys will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the third quarter results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items; and (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional Information

Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and high acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is in-patient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes, home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 110,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 19,000 employees in 519 care centers within 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 469,000 patients every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: disruption from the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group with patient, payor, provider, referral source, supplier or management and employee relationships; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with UnitedHealth Group or the inability to complete the proposed transaction on the anticipated terms and timetable; the risk that necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group are delayed, are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger to be satisfied; the costs related to the proposed merger; the diversion of management time on merger-related issues; the risk that termination fees may be payable by the Company in the event that the merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances; reputational risk related to the proposed merger; the risk of litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger; changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; changes in the episodic versus non-episodic mix of our payors, the case mix of our patients and payment methodologies; staffing shortages driven by the competitive labor market; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition in the healthcare industry; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural or man-made disasters, climate change or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; the impact of inflation; and changes in laws or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  For the Three-Month
Periods Ended September 30, 		  For the Nine-Month
Periods Ended September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net service revenue $ 587,671     $ 556,237     $ 1,750,272     $ 1,665,594  
Operating expenses:              
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   337,563       311,628       986,033       924,093  
General and administrative expenses:              
Salaries and benefits   134,833       129,083       392,102       380,926  
Non-cash compensation   6,726       6,612       21,987       18,968  
Merger-related expenses   16,669       4,980       49,237       25,151  
Depreciation and amortization   4,774       4,436       13,431       13,604  
Other   56,777       57,287       173,320       180,467  
Total operating expenses   557,342       514,026       1,636,110       1,543,209  
Operating income   30,329       42,211       114,162       122,385  
Other income (expense):              
Interest income   2,017       1,304       5,361       2,452  
Interest expense   (7,772 )     (8,021 )     (23,786 )     (23,040 )
Equity in earnings from equity method investments   1,891       1,252       4,316       9,366  
Merger termination fee                     (106,000 )
Miscellaneous, net   2,522       1,201       5,391       5,262  
Total other expense, net   (1,342 )     (4,264 )     (8,718 )     (111,960 )
Income before income taxes   28,987       37,947       105,444       10,425  
Income tax expense   (12,473 )     (12,331 )     (41,763 )     (40,381 )
Net income (loss)   16,514       25,616       63,681       (29,956 )
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   397       344       (69 )     887  
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 16,911     $ 25,960     $ 63,612     $ (29,069 )
Basic earnings per common share:              
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.52     $ 0.80     $ 1.94     $ (0.89 )
Weighted average shares outstanding   32,745       32,624       32,707       32,587  
Diluted earnings per common share:              
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.51     $ 0.79     $ 1.93     $ (0.89 )
Weighted average shares outstanding   33,135       32,831       33,020       32,587  



AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
  September 30,
2024
(unaudited) 		  December 31,
2023
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 245,450     $ 126,450  
Restricted cash         12,413  
Patient accounts receivable   301,050       313,373  
Prepaid expenses   20,485       14,639  
Other current assets   12,962       30,060  
Total current assets   579,947       496,935  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $101,003 and $92,422   42,000       41,845  
Operating lease right of use assets   85,110       88,939  
Goodwill   1,244,679       1,244,679  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $17,603 and $14,008   99,698       102,675  
Other assets   87,680       85,097  
Total assets $ 2,139,114     $ 2,060,170  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 32,117     $ 28,237  
Payroll and employee benefits   138,374       136,835  
Accrued expenses   145,611       140,049  
Termination fee paid by UnitedHealth Group   106,000       106,000  
Current portion of long-term obligations   37,478       36,314  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   26,441       26,286  
Total current liabilities   486,021       473,721  
Long-term obligations, less current portion   344,428       361,862  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion   59,323       62,751  
Deferred income tax liabilities   48,017       40,635  
Other long-term obligations   886       1,418  
Total liabilities   938,675       940,387  
Equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding          
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 38,267,133 and 38,131,478 shares issued; 32,751,131 and 32,667,631 shares outstanding   38       38  
Additional paid-in capital   809,655       787,177  
Treasury stock, at cost, 5,516,002 and 5,463,847 shares of common stock   (473,466 )     (468,626 )
Retained earnings   811,537       747,925  
Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity   1,147,764       1,066,514  
Noncontrolling interests   52,675       53,269  
Total equity   1,200,439       1,119,783  
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,139,114     $ 2,060,170  




AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING
(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)
  For the Three-Month
Periods Ended September 30, 		  For the Nine-Month
Periods Ended September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:              
Net income (loss) $ 16,514     $ 25,616     $ 63,681     $ (29,956 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization (inclusive of depreciation included in cost of service)   6,835       6,063       19,331       17,956  
Non-cash compensation   6,206       7,243       22,390       19,624  
Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets   8,620       8,456       25,720       25,427  
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment   (3 )     (10 )     (22 )     346  
Loss on personal care divestiture                     2,186  
Merger termination fee                     106,000  
Deferred income taxes   805       7,313       7,382       15,417  
Equity in earnings from equity method investments   (1,891 )     (1,252 )     (4,316 )     (9,366 )
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs   248       248       743       743  
Return on equity method investments   1,442       1,556       2,160       4,309  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:              
Patient accounts receivable   55,860       (40,796 )     11,503       (32,934 )
Other current assets   8,115       (17,123 )     11,242       (15,434 )
Operating lease right of use assets   (1,066 )     (866 )     (3,135 )     (2,803 )
Other assets   228       29       598       273  
Accounts payable   5,860       (4,108 )     4,167       (8,839 )
Accrued expenses   5,400       5,565       12,495       10,340  
Other long-term obligations   41       23       (532 )     (3,156 )
Operating lease liabilities   (7,590 )     (7,800 )     (22,019 )     (23,256 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   105,624       (9,843 )     151,388       76,877  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:              
Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets               21       25  
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment                     100  
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,385 )     (984 )     (5,440 )     (3,728 )
Investments in technology assets   (210 )     (214 )     (619 )     (6,881 )
Investments in equity method investees   (850 )           (1,046 )      
Return of investment         150             150  
Proceeds from personal care divestiture                     47,787  
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired                     (350 )
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (2,445 )     (1,048 )     (7,084 )     37,103  
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:              
Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options   88       25       88       100  
Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock purchase plan         848             2,602  
Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation   (645 )     (925 )     (4,840 )     (4,413 )
Noncontrolling interest contributions         856       1,911       1,232  
Noncontrolling interest distributions   (610 )     (902 )     (2,574 )     (1,614 )
Purchase of noncontrolling interest                     (800 )
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit                     23,000  
Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit                     (23,000 )
Principal payments of long-term obligations   (9,348 )     (6,120 )     (27,730 )     (67,113 )
Payment of accrued contingent consideration   (4,572 )     (36 )     (4,572 )     (4,091 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (15,087 )     (6,254 )     (37,717 )     (74,097 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   88,092       (17,145 )     106,587       39,883  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   157,358       111,161       138,863       54,133  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 245,450     $ 94,016     $ 245,450     $ 94,016  
               
               
  For the Three-Month
Periods Ended September 30, 		  For the Nine-Month
Periods Ended September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:              
Cash paid for interest $ 7,313     $ 6,756     $ 23,220     $ 19,787  
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 9,600     $ 8,498     $ 27,993     $ 24,318  
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 8,656     $ 8,665     $ 25,154     $ 26,059  
Cash paid for finance lease liabilities $ 3,723     $ 3,141     $ 10,834     $ 8,462  
Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity:              
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 8,003     $ 10,459     $ 18,950     $ 25,261  
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities $ 2,211     $ 7,020     $ 12,228     $ 34,964  
Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities $ 32     $     $ 200     $ 15,135  
Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to finance lease liabilities $ 393     $ 315     $ 1,512     $ 1,209  
Days revenue outstanding (1)   44.4       49.8       44.4       49.8  

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 2023 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.



AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)
Segment Information - Home Health
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
    2024       2023  
Financial Information(in millions):      
Medicare $ 212.1     $ 217.9  
Non-Medicare   160.0       133.7  
Net service revenue   372.1       351.6  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   222.2       201.6  
Gross margin   149.9       150.0  
General and administrative expenses   93.3       91.4  
Depreciation and amortization   2.1       1.8  
Operating income $ 54.5     $ 56.8  
Same Store Growth(1):      
Medicare revenue   (3 %)     (2 %)
Non-Medicare revenue   20 %     17 %
Total admissions   12 %     4 %
Total volume(2)   9 %     3 %
Key Statistical Data - Total(3):      
Admissions   109,856       98,527  
Recertifications   47,431       45,693  
Total volume   157,287       144,220  
       
Medicare completed episodes   71,118       72,714  
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode(4) $ 3,021     $ 3,015  
Medicare visits per completed episode(5)   12.0       12.4  
       
Visiting clinician cost per visit $ 108.87     $ 105.06  
Clinical manager cost per visit   12.65       11.98  
Total cost per visit $ 121.52     $ 117.04  
Visits   1,829,075       1,723,289  


  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
    2024       2023  
Financial Information(in millions):      
Medicare $ 644.0     $ 653.1  
Non-Medicare   469.5       391.6  
Net service revenue   1,113.5       1,044.7  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   648.6       593.1  
Gross margin   464.9       451.6  
General and administrative expenses   276.8       270.5  
Depreciation and amortization   5.7       4.3  
Operating income $ 182.4     $ 176.8  
Same Store Growth(1):      
Medicare revenue   (1 %)     (3 %)
Non-Medicare revenue   20 %     13 %
Total admissions   12 %     5 %
Total volume(2)   9 %     3 %
Key Statistical Data - Total(3):      
Admissions   332,259       297,943  
Recertifications   137,562       134,826  
Total volume   469,821       432,769  
       
Medicare completed episodes   217,116       221,125  
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode(4) $ 3,018     $ 2,998  
Medicare visits per completed episode(5)   12.0       12.4  
       
Visiting clinician cost per visit $ 106.76     $ 101.55  
Clinical manager cost per visit   12.18       11.41  
Total cost per visit $ 118.94     $ 112.96  
Visits   5,453,694       5,250,944  

(1)  Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2)  Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.
(3)  Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and de novos.
(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care.
(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.


Segment Information - Hospice
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
    2024       2023  
Financial Information(in millions):      
Medicare $ 197.8     $ 188.9  
Non-Medicare   10.1       11.3  
Net service revenue   207.9       200.2  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   107.7       104.2  
Gross margin   100.2       96.0  
General and administrative expenses   49.7       48.4  
Depreciation and amortization   0.8       0.8  
Operating income $ 49.7     $ 46.8  
Same Store Growth(1):      
Medicare revenue   5 %     1 %
Hospice admissions   (4 %)     (6 %)
Average daily census   1 %     (2 %)
Key Statistical Data - Total(2):      
Hospice admissions   11,488       11,968  
Average daily census   13,004       12,943  
Revenue per day, net $ 173.74     $ 168.11  
Cost of service per day $ 89.92     $ 87.48  
Average discharge length of stay   98       94  


  For the None-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
    2024       2023  
Financial Information(in millions):      
Medicare $ 581.5     $ 559.8  
Non-Medicare   31.4       33.0  
Net service revenue   612.9       592.8  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   317.6       304.4  
Gross margin   295.3       288.4  
General and administrative expenses   146.5       144.1  
Depreciation and amortization   2.3       2.2  
Operating income $ 146.5     $ 142.1  
Same Store Growth(1):      
Medicare revenue   4 %     %
Hospice admissions   (3 %)     (6 %)
Average daily census   %     (2 %)
Key Statistical Data - Total(2):      
Hospice admissions   36,269       37,361  
Average daily census   12,913       12,864  
Revenue per day, net $ 173.22     $ 168.80  
Cost of service per day $ 89.73     $ 86.66  
Average discharge length of stay   93       91  

(1)   Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2)   Total includes acquisitions and de novos.


Segment Information - Personal Care(1)
  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
    2024     2023
Financial Information(in millions):      
Medicare $   $
Non-Medicare       15.0
Net service revenue       15.0
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation       11.1
Gross margin       3.9
General and administrative expenses       2.3
Depreciation and amortization      
Operating income $   $ 1.6
Key Statistical Data - Total:      
Billable hours       440,464
Clients served       7,892
Shifts       191,379
Revenue per hour $   $ 33.97
Revenue per shift $   $ 78.19
Hours per shift       2.3

(1) We completed the sale of our personal care business on March 31, 2023.


Segment Information - High Acuity Care
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
    2024       2023  
Financial Information(in millions):      
Medicare $     $  
Non-Medicare   7.7       4.4  
Net service revenue   7.7       4.4  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   7.7       5.8  
Gross margin         (1.4 )
General and administrative expenses   5.7       5.3  
Depreciation and amortization   0.8       0.7  
Operating loss $ (6.5 )   $ (7.4 )
Key Statistical Data - Total:      
Full risk admissions   217       150  
Limited risk admissions   656       430  
Total admissions   873       580  
Total admissions growth   51 %     35 %
       
Full risk revenue per episode $ 9,997     $ 10,168  
Limited risk revenue per episode $ 6,623     $ 6,242  
Number of admitting joint ventures   9       10  


  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
    2024       2023  
Financial Information(in millions):      
Medicare $     $  
Non-Medicare   23.9       13.1  
Net service revenue   23.9       13.1  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   19.9       15.5  
Gross margin   4.0       (2.4 )
General and administrative expenses   17.0       15.0  
Depreciation and amortization   2.5       2.3  
Operating loss $ (15.5 )   $ (19.7 )
Key Statistical Data - Total:      
Full risk admissions   513       468  
Limited risk admissions   1,953       1,263  
Total admissions   2,466       1,731  
Total admissions growth   42 %     56 %
       
Full risk revenue per episode $ 10,056     $ 10,783  
Limited risk revenue per episode $ 6,740     $ 5,881  
Number of admitting joint ventures   9       10  


Segment Information - Corporate
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
    2024     2023
Financial Information(in millions):      
General and administrative expenses $ 66.3   $ 52.9
Depreciation and amortization   1.1     1.1
Total operating expenses $ 67.4   $ 54.0


  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
    2024     2023
Financial Information(in millions):      
General and administrative expenses $ 196.3   $ 173.6
Depreciation and amortization   2.9     4.8
Total operating expenses $ 199.2   $ 178.4




AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30, 		  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 16,911   $ 25,960   $ 63,612   $ (29,069 )
Add:              
Income tax expense   12,473     12,331     41,763     40,381  
Interest expense, net   5,755     6,717     18,425     20,588  
Depreciation and amortization   6,835     6,063     19,331     17,956  
Certain items(1)   16,131     6,807     47,993     140,498  
Adjusted EBITDA(2)(5) $ 58,105   $ 57,878   $ 191,124   $ 190,354  


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30, 		  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 16,911   $ 25,960   $ 63,612   $ (29,069 )
Add:              
Certain items(1)   16,333     6,242     47,122     138,884  
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.(3)(5) $ 33,244   $ 32,202   $ 110,734   $ 109,815  


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30, 		  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.51   $ 0.79   $ 1.93   $ (0.89 )
Add:              
Certain items(1)   0.49     0.19     1.43     4.25  
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share(4)(5) $ 1.00   $ 0.98   $ 3.35   $ 3.36  

(1)   The following details the certain items for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:



Certain Items (in thousands):
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30, 2024 		  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30, 2024
  (Income) Expense   (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:      
Merger-related expenses $ 16,669     $ 49,237  
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):      
Other (income) expense, net   (538 )     (1,244 )
Total $ 16,131     $ 47,993  
Net of tax $ 16,333     $ 47,122  
Diluted EPS $ 0.49     $ 1.43  


  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30, 2023 		  For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30, 2023
  (Income) Expense   (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service, Inclusive of Depreciation:      
Clinical optimization and reorganization costs $ 282       396
Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:      
Acquisition and integration costs   338       3,106
CEO transition   1,094       5,279
Merger-related expenses   4,980       25,151
Clinical optimization and reorganization costs   466       4,203
Personal care divestiture         525
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):      
Other (income) expense, net (includes $106,000 merger termination fee)   (353 )     101,838
Total $ 6,807     $ 140,498
Net of tax $ 6,242     $ 138,884
Diluted EPS $ 0.19     $ 4.25

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(3) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income (loss) per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.
(5) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.


