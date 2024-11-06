Submit Release
Ferroglobe Reports Strong Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Maintaining Adj. EBITDA guidance of $150-170 million

  • Recorded improved adjusted EBITDA of $60 million for the third quarter of 2024
  • Positive net cash position of $32 million and adjusted gross debt of $89 million
  • U.S. Department of Commerce announced duties on Russian, Brazilian, Kazakhstan and Malaysian FeSi imports
  • Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.013 per share in September; next dividend of $0.013 per share on December 27
  • Repurchased shares during the third quarter and implemented a 10b5-1 plan
  • Preparing to issue ESG report highlighting the company’s 2030 decarbonization targets and other milestones

LONDON, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announces financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except EPS) Q3 2024   Q2 2024   %
Q/Q		   Q3 2023   %
Y/Y		   YTD 2024   YTD 2023   %
Y/Y
                                                   
Sales $ 433.5     $ 451.0       (4 %)   $ 416.8       4 %   $ 1,276.4     $ 1,274.1       0 %
Net income $ 18.8     $ 34.9       (46 %)   $ 40.9       (54 %)   $ 51.7     $ 93.8       (45 %)
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.11     $ 0.13       (13 %)   $ 0.27       (59 %)   $ 0.25     $ 0.63       (60 %)
Adj. EBITDA $ 60.4     $ 57.7       5 %   $ 104.5       (42 %)   $ 144.0     $ 254.9       (44 %)
Operating cash flow $ 11.1     $ 2.0       454 %   $ (8.7 )     227 %   $ 211.2     $ 149.6       41 %
Capital expenditures1 $ 21.2     $ 21.9       (3 %)   $ 19.4       9 %   $ 61.2     $ 60.9       1 %
Free cash flow2 $ (10.0 )   $ (19.9 )     49 %   $ (28.1 )     64 %   $ 149.9     $ 88.7       69 %

(1) Cash outflows for capital expenditures
(2) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures

Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Despite the market headwinds, third quarter results were in line with our expectations with adjusted EBITDA of $60 million, slightly higher than in the second quarter, while volumes were impacted by soft demand. We are taking appropriate actions to reduce production in response to current demand trends. We are optimistic that demand will improve in 2025 as the year progresses.

“We see significant potential in 2025 in the U.S. ferrosilicon market. The US Department of Commerce has imposed final anti-dumping and countervailing duties of 283% and 748%, respectively, on all Russian ferrosilicon imports. On November 1, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced preliminary anti-dumping duties on Brazil, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia, ranging from 1% to 22%. In addition, preliminary countervailing duties ranging from 2.4% to 61.7% were announced in September against Brazil, Kazakhstan and Malaysia.

“As part of our next ESG Report, we will announce a decarbonization objective of reducing scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by at least 26% by 2030 from a 2020 baseline as part of our goal to enhance sustainability and transparency,” concluded Dr. Levi.

Consolidated Sales

In the third quarter of 2024, Ferroglobe reported net sales of $433.5 million, a decrease of 3.9% over the prior quarter and an increase of 4.0% from the comparable prior year period. This decrease over the prior quarter is primarily attributable to lower sales volumes in our portfolio products, partially offset by higher pricing in silicon metal and manganese-based specialty alloys. Silicon metal, silicon-based alloys and manganese-based alloys declined in sales by $10.4 million, $3.5 million and $8.4 million, respectively.

Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

                                         
                             
($,000) Q3 2024   Q2 2024   % Q/Q   Q3 2023   % Y/Y   YTD 2024   YTD 2023   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:   56,910       62,872       (9.5 )%     57,031       (0.2 )%     172,965       144,624       19.6 %
Average selling price ($/MT):   3,401       3,244       4.8 %     3,481       (2.3 )%     3,268       3,834       (14.8 )%
                                         
Silicon Metal Revenue   193,551       203,957       (5.1 )%     198,525       (2.5 )%     565,250       554,488       1.9 %
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA   40,554       34,584       17.3 %     80,823       (49.8 )%     91,209       194,347       (53.1 )%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Margin   21.0 %     17.0 %         40.7 %         16.1 %     35.0 %    
                                                   

Silicon metal revenue in the third quarter was $193.6 million, a decrease of 5.1% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 2.5% from the comparable prior period. Average realized selling price increased by 4.8%, and shipments decreased due to lower volumes in EMEA and the U.S. The adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal increased 17.3% to $40.6 million during the third quarter, compared with $34.6 million for the prior quarter. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was mainly driven by higher average selling price and energy compensation in France.

Silicon-Based Alloys

($,000) Q3 2024   Q2 2024   % Q/Q   Q3 2023   % Y/Y   YTD 2024   YTD 2023   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:   45,489       46,953       (3.1 )%     46,427       (2.0 )%     143,613       144,984       (0.9 )%
Average selling price ($/MT):   2,237       2,241       (0.2 )%     2,475       (9.6 )%     2,221       2,645       (16.0 )%
                                         
Silicon-based Alloys Revenue   101,759       105,222       (3.3 )%     114,907       (11.4 )%     318,964       383,483       (16.8 )%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA   2,356       10,199       (76.9 )%     25,402       (90.7 )%     26,967       79,138       (65.9 )%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin   2.3 %     9.7 %         22.1 %         8.5 %     20.6 %    
                                                   

Silicon-based alloy revenue in the third quarter was $101.8 million, a decrease of 3.3% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 11.4% from the comparable prior period. Shipments decreased by 3.1%, which was attributable to demand weakness. Adjusted EBITDA for the silicon-based alloys decreased to $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 76.9% compared with $10.2 million for the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased mainly due to cost deterioration attributed to volume declines, lower fixed cost absorption and decreasing efficiency.

Manganese-Based Alloys

($,000) Q3 2024   Q2 2024   % Q/Q   Q3 2023   % Y/Y   YTD 2024   YTD 2023   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:   64,495       81,464       (20.8 )%     56,399       14.4 %     208,279       165,839       25.6 %
Average selling price ($/MT):   1,391       1,204       15.5 %     1,046       33.0 %     1,221       1,198       1.9 %
                                         
Manganese-based Alloys Revenue   89,713       98,083       (8.5 )%     58,993       52.1 %     254,309       198,675       28.0 %
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA   27,854       13,832       101.4 %     11,000       153.2 %     47,206       14,107       234.6 %
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin   31.0 %     14.1 %         18.6 %         18.6 %     7.1 %    
                                                   

Manganese-based alloy revenue in the third quarter was $89.7 million, a decrease of 8.5% over the prior quarter and an increase of 52.1% from the comparable prior period. The average realized selling price increased by 15.5% and total shipments decreased by 20.8%. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio increased to $27.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 101.4% compared with $13.8 million for the prior quarter. The increase in adjusted EBITDA margin was mainly driven by higher sales prices and the energy compensation in France in the third quarter of 2024.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $256.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 versus $264.3 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 3.1%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 59% in the third quarter of 2024, equivalent to the prior quarter. Cost improvement compared to the previous quarter was driven by a decrease in energy costs in France and Spain and lower raw material prices, primarily manganese ore.

Net Income Attributable to the Parent

In the third quarter of 2024, net income attributable to the parent was $18.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to a net income attributable to the parent of $34.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share in the second quarter. The Company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.11 for the third quarter, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $0.13 per share in the prior quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA

In the third quarter of 2024, adjusted EBITDA was $60.4 million, or 13.9% of sales, an increase of 1% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $57.7 million, or 12.8% of sales, from the second quarter of 2024. This was mainly driven by stronger pricing.

Total Cash, Adjusted Gross Debt and Working Capital

($ in millions) Q3 2024   Q2 2024   $   %   Q3 2023   $ %
Y/Y
                                         
Total Cash1 $ 120.8     $ 144.5       (23.7 )     (16 %)   $ 166.0       (45.2 )     (27 %)
Adjusted Gross Debt2 $ 89.0     $ 80.7       8.3       10 %   $ 237.1       (148.0 )     (62 %)
Net (Cash)/Debt $ (31.8 )   $ (63.7 )     31.9       50 %   $ 71.1       (102.9 )     (145 %)
Total Working Capital $ 528.6     $ 499.1       29.5       6 %   $ 510.1       18.6       4 %

(1) Total cash is comprised of restricted cash, cash and cash equivalents
(2) Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 for each of the periods presented

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents was $120.8 million as of September 30, 2024, down $23.7 million from $144.5 million as of June 30, 2024.

During the third quarter, the Company generated $11.1 million in cash flow from operations, used $20.4 million in cash flow from investing activities and used $16.4 million in cash flows from financing activities, mainly due to loan repayments of $6.6 million, payments for lease liabilities of $5.8 million and dividend payments of $2.4 million

Total working capital was $528.6 million on September 30, 2024, up from $499.1 million on June 30, 2024. The $29.5 million increase in working capital balance during the quarter was mainly due to a $12.3 million increase in trade and other receivables, $10.3 million increase in inventories and $6.9 million decrease in trade and other payables .

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We posted a strong adjusted EBITDA of $60 million in the third quarter and are reiterating our annual adjusted EBITDA guidance of $150 million to $170 million. Our working capital increased during the quarter as we are preparing for earlier idling of certain operations in the fourth quarter to manage inventory and preserve cash.”

Capital Returns

During the third quarter, Ferroglobe repurchased approximately 117,000 shares at an average price of $4.22 per share and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.013 per share on September 27, 2024. Our next cash dividend of $0.013 per share will be paid on December 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 20, 2024.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time on November 7, 2024. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

To join via phone:
Conference call participants should dial 800-715-9871 (US toll-free) or 646-307-1963 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

To join via webcast:
A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ej52hvj2

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, working capital,adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, adjusted gross debt and net cash(debt), are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs
Email: corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

                             
  For the Three Months
Ended
 		  For the Three Months
Ended
 		 
For the Three Months
Ended
 		 
For the Nine Months
Ended
 		   For the Nine Months
Ended
  September 30, 2024
 		  June 30, 2024     September 30, 2023     September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
Sales $ 433,533     $ 451,048     $ 416,810     $ 1,276,434     $ 1,274,083  
Raw materials and energy consumption for production   (256,224 )     (264,285 )     (195,600 )     (777,528 )     (679,714 )
Energy consumption for production (PPA impact)   1,162       2,270             1,162        
Other operating income   27,202       27,448       23,546       65,485       66,049  
Staff costs   (71,885 )     (67,220 )     (83,582 )     (209,624 )     (226,097 )
Other operating expense   (74,475 )     (86,071 )     (65,708 )     (212,893 )     (197,020 )
Depreciation and amortization charges   (18,899 )     (18,875 )     (19,000 )     (56,443 )     (53,442 )
Impairment (loss)               (1,035 )           (1,676 )
Other gain (loss)   189       238       (12 )     1,125       533  
Operating profit   40,603       44,553       75,419       87,718       182,716  
Net finance income (expense)   (2,154 )     (5,315 )     (9,165 )     (15,138 )     (21,041 )
Exchange differences   (6,576 )     3,591       1,258       (1,602 )     (2,654 )
Profit (loss) profit before tax   31,873       42,829       67,512       70,978       159,021  
Income tax (expense)   (13,301 )     (8,481 )     (23,399 )     (20,627 )     (53,380 )
Total profit for the period   18,572       34,348       44,113       50,351       105,641  
                             
Profit attributable to the parent $ 18,814     $ 34,880     $ 40,884     $ 51,671     $ 93,779  
(Profit) loss profit attributable to non-controlling interest   242       532       (3,229 )     1,320       (11,862 )
                             
EBITDA $ 52,926     $ 67,019     $ 95,677     $ 142,559     $ 233,504  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,410     $ 57,739     $ 104,496     $ 143,953     $ 254,937  
                             
                             
Weighted average shares outstanding                            
Basic   188,325       189,298       187,872       188,168       187,872  
Diluted   190,393       191,006       190,531       190,176       190,242  
                             
Profit per ordinary share                            
Basic $ 0.10     $ 0.18     $ 0.22     $ 0.27     $ 0.50  
Diluted $ 0.10     $ 0.18     $ 0.21     $ 0.27     $ 0.49  



Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
 
  As of September 30,   As of June 30,   As of December 31,
  2024   2024   2023
ASSETS
Non-current assets                      
Goodwill $ 29,702     $ 29,702     $ 29,702  
Intangible assets   131,183       192,127       138,345  
Property, plant and equipment   523,091       502,610       501,396  
Other financial assets   16,492       15,744       19,792  
Deferred tax assets   8,256       9,501       8,760  
Receivables from related parties   1,679       1,606       1,658  
Other non-current assets   24,288       22,003       22,156  
Total non-current assets   734,691       773,293       721,809  
Current assets                      
Inventories   407,782       397,436       383,841  
Trade and other receivables   309,276       296,980       310,243  
Receivables from related parties   2,808       2,685       2,772  
Current income tax assets   7,890       8,901       15,977  
Other financial assets   3,209       275       2  
Other current assets   52,468       46,528       186,477  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents   306       301       1,179  
Cash and cash equivalents   120,504       144,186       136,470  
Total current assets   904,243       897,292       1,036,961  
Total assets $ 1,638,934     $ 1,670,585     $ 1,758,770  
                       
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity $ 915,707     $ 876,006     $ 869,886  
Non-current liabilities                      
Deferred income   34,619       59,267       26,980  
Provisions   25,964       23,434       19,970  
Provision for pensions   31,213       29,760       29,805  
Bank borrowings   14,207       14,397       14,913  
Lease liabilities   57,864       54,463       20,304  
Debt instruments               149,015  
Other financial liabilities   27,280       28,116       65,231  
Other obligations   6,116       5,444       35,883  
Other non-current liabilities   243       194       199  
Deferred tax liabilities   31,197       30,265       32,582  
Total non-current liabilities   228,703       245,340       394,882  
Current liabilities                      
Provisions   88,986       137,094       122,757  
Provision for pensions   166       163       169  
Bank borrowings   61,474       57,573       31,635  
Lease liabilities   12,182       11,229       8,083  
Debt instruments               5,765  
Other financial liabilities   45,942       49,338       16,052  
Payables to related parties   2,759       4,537       2,429  
Trade and other payables   188,443       195,275       183,375  
Current income tax liabilities   7,795       5,632       8,351  
Other obligations   12,975       11,608       14,183  
Other current liabilities   73,802       76,790       101,203  
Total current liabilities   494,524       549,239       494,002  
Total equity and liabilities $ 1,638,934     $ 1,670,585     $ 1,758,770  



Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
 
                             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Three Months Ended   For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:                            
Profit for the period $ 18,572     $ 34,348     $ 44,113     $ 50,351     $ 105,641  
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by operating activities:                            
Income tax expense   13,301       8,481       23,399       20,627       53,380  
Depreciation and amortization charges   18,899       18,875       19,000       56,443       53,442  
Net finance expense   2,154       5,315       9,165       15,138       21,041  
Exchange differences   6,576       (3,591 )     (1,258 )     1,602       2,654  
Impairment loss               1,035             1,676  
Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset   (193 )           4       (301 )     (365 )
Loss (gain) on disposal of non-current assets   4                   (42 )     (183 )
Share-based compensation   1,496       913       2,773       3,337       6,719  
Other loss (gain)         (238 )     8       (782 )     14  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities                            
Decrease (increase) in inventories   (5,414 )     (36,696 )     (12,482 )     (23,099 )     103,925  
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables   (1,638 )     5,982       (16,183 )     4,664       131,857  
(Decrease) increase in trade payables   (13,678 )     17,387       (22,361 )     1,784       (77,056 )
Other changes in operating assets and liabilities   (22,118 )     (40,014 )     (46,796 )     92,465       (152,510 )
Income taxes (paid)   (6,847 )     (8,756 )     (9,144 )     (11,023 )     (100,607 )
Net cash provided by (used in ) operating activities:   11,114       2,006       (8,727 )     211,164       149,628  
Cash flows from investing activities:                            
Interest and finance income received   766       600       739       2,107       2,376  
Payments due to investments:                            
Intangible assets   (850 )     (735 )     (516 )     (2,169 )     (1,456 )
Property, plant and equipment   (20,302 )     (21,132 )     (18,853 )     (59,075 )     (59,475 )
Other financial assets         (3,000 )           (3,000 )      
Net cash used in by investing activities   (20,386 )     (24,267 )     (18,630 )     (62,137 )     (58,555 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                            
Dividends paid   (2,441 )     (2,443 )           (7,322 )      
Repayment of debt instruments               (150,000 )     (147,624 )     (178,025 )
Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:                            
Borrowings   145,804       145,962       131,063       386,377       393,035  
Payments   (144,292 )     (130,772 )     (129,714 )     (358,076 )     (398,454 )
Payments for lease liabilities   (5,834 )     (2,883 )     (2,956 )     (11,690 )     (8,054 )
Other (payments) receipts from financing activities   (2,176 )     (289 )           (2,657 )     (17,377 )
Payments to acquire or redeem own shares   (492 )                 (492 )      
Interest paid   (6,955 )     (2,574 )     (19,371 )     (24,163 )     (39,284 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (16,386 )     7,001       (170,978 )     (165,647 )     (248,159 )
Total net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (25,658 )     (15,260 )     (198,335 )     (16,620 )     (157,086 )
Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents   144,487       159,768       363,181       137,649       322,943  
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currencies   1,981       (21 )     1,127       (219 )     116  
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 120,810     $ 144,487     $ 165,973     $ 120,810     $ 165,973  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents   306       301       4,525       306       4,525  
Cash and cash equivalents   120,504       144,186       161,448       120,504       161,448  
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 120,810     $ 144,487     $ 165,973     $ 120,810     $ 165,973  


Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

  Q3´24   Q2´24   Q3´23   YTD´24   YTD´23
Profit attributable to the parent $ 18,814     $ 34,880     $ 40,884     $ 51,671     $ 93,779  
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest   (242 )     (532 )     3,229       (1,320 )     11,862  
Income tax expense   13,301       8,481       23,399       20,627       53,380  
Net finance expense   2,154       5,315       9,165       15,138       21,041  
Depreciation and amortization charges   18,899       18,875       19,000       56,443       53,442  
EBITDA   52,926       67,019       95,677       142,559       233,504  
Exchange differences   6,576       (3,591 )     (1,258 )     1,602       2,654  
Impairment               1,035             1,676  
Restructuring and termination costs         (4,540 )     5,535       (4,540 )     5,535  
New strategy implementation   1,413       1,012             3,786       1,973  
Subactivity   657       109       3,507       1,708       9,595  
PPA Energy   (1,162 )     (2,270 )           (1,162 )      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,410     $ 57,739     $ 104,496     $ 143,953     $ 254,937  


Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

  Q3´24   Q2´24   Q3´23   YTD´24   YTD´23
Profit attributable to the parent $ 18,814     $ 34,880     $ 40,884     $ 51,671     $ 93,779  
Tax rate adjustment   3,271       (4,997 )     5,441       (1,710 )     11,080  
Impairment               760             1,230  
Restructuring and termination costs         (3,111 )     4,063       (3,111 )     4,063  
New strategy implementation   968       694             2,595       1,448  
Subactivity   450       75       2,574       1,170       7,043  
PPA Energy   (796 )     (1,556 )           (796 )      
Adjusted profit attributable to the parent $ 22,707     $ 25,984     $ 53,722     $ 49,819     $ 118,642  


Adjusted diluted profit per share:

  Q3´24   Q2´24   Q3´23   YTD´24   YTD´23
Diluted profit per ordinary share $ 0.10     $ 0.18     $ 0.21     $ 0.27     $ 0.49  
Tax rate adjustment   0.02       (0.03 )     0.03       (0.01 )     0.06  
Impairment               0.00             0.01  
Restructuring and termination costs         (0.02 )     0.02       (0.02 )     0.02  
New strategy implementation   0.01       0.00             0.01       0.01  
Subactivity   0.00       0.00       0.01       0.01       0.04  
PPA Energy   (0.00 )     (0.01 )           (0.00 )      
Adjusted diluted profit per ordinary share $ 0.11     $ 0.13     $ 0.27     $ 0.25     $ 0.63  

Primary Logo

