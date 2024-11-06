ConnectWise Introduces PSA in Asio, Revolutionizing the Partner Experience with a Modern, Intuitive PSA Experience

Breakthrough PSA experience to be highlighted at IT Nation Connect 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software company dedicated to the success of Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today at IT Nation Connect 2024 announced that ConnectWise PSA™, a groundbreaking initiative that delivers a reimagined, modern professional services automation (PSA) experience, is now in the Asio Platform ™. This brings a unified user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) to ConnectWise PSA, reducing the time spent moving between solutions and making issue resolution faster and easier. By leveraging shared platform services, ConnectWise PSA now provides increased efficiencies, ultimately decreasing costs for MSPs.

Asio is the only platform purpose-built for MSPs. It has one unified UX, common services, and centralized data for all ConnectWise applications with generative AI and robotic process automation (RPA), driving unparalleled productivity and scale. The platform provides a one-stop-shop solution for partners with innovative products like ConnectWise RMM™, ConnectWise Security360™, ConnectWise Backup360, and now ConnectWise PSA. Sidekick, the company’s AI solution, provides visibility across all solutions, offers predictive insights, and proactively suggests solutions and auto remediations.

Working in disparate, disconnected systems can significantly impact the efficiency of a business, potentially costing over 25% of yearly revenue. With ConnectWise PSA in the Asio platform, MSPs can eliminate double data entry and utilize one system to streamline processes and improve overall efficiency. Manual tasks can be automated, reducing business costs and eliminating unnecessary overhead. The modern ConnectWise PSA empowers teams to accomplish more with less, ensuring service level agreements (SLAs) are met and billable time and products are accurately invoiced.

The company’s vision is to have PSA, Remote Monitoring and Management, Business Intelligence, Managed Detection and Response, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, and more – all unified on a single platform. With RMM and PSA now in the Asio platform, ConnectWise is enabling partners to unlock cross-platform AI capabilities, hyperautomation, and insights that are otherwise impossible when patching together disparate point solutions.

"We are excited to introduce PSA in Asio, a game-changing initiative that enhances the partner experience with our PSA solution," said Jake Varghese, EVP & GM, Business Management at ConnectWise. "By offering a modern PSA experience along with RMM within the Asio platform, we are providing partners with a powerful tool to streamline their operations and drive efficiency. We encourage partners to take advantage of early access to familiarize themselves with the new interface and efficiencies, get their organization ready to make the transition, and provide valuable feedback."

ConnectWise remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower technology solution providers to thrive in an ever-evolving industry. With ConnectWise RMM and PSA on the Asio platform, ConnectWise is providing partners with a modern, intuitive, and efficient experience, revolutionizing the way they manage their businesses.

PSA in Asio is now in preview in North America, EMEA, and APAC regions, providing partners with the opportunity to utilize their live PSA data within Asio, ensuring seamless integration and visibility of any changes made during the preview experience.

For ongoing engagement and support related to PSA in Asio, partners can utilize the dedicated PSA in Asio section in the ConnectWise Virtual Community. This platform serves as a hub for partners to connect, share insights, and collaborate on optimizing their experience with PSA in Asio.

To learn more about the news, please visit connectwise.com .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise Asio™ platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .

