Luxury Travel Specialists, EXP Journeys Debuts its Top Destinations in the U.S. to Travel in 2025

EXP Journeys, renowned for immersive luxury travel experiences, debuts its top U.S. travel trips for 2025 and new exclusive sites for its luxury mobile camps.

SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXP Journeys , renowned for immersive luxury travel experiences, is excited to announce its top U.S. travel destinations for 2025, as well as exclusive new sites for its luxury mobile camps . With an unparalleled focus on private, bespoke journeys across the Americas, EXP Journeys craft experiences that range from family adventures and couples’ retreats to corporate escapes and cultural immersions. Led by expert guides and bolstered by deep local connections, the company takes travelers off the beaten path, blending creativity, expertise, and environmental responsibility into every adventure.For 2025, EXP has highlighted three new destinations across North America, offering discerning travelers exclusive access to unique, remote landscapes. From Four Corners to the secluded Reid Creek Lodge in Wyoming to a Ted Turner Reserve in New Mexico, these hand-selected locations provide the backdrop for once-in-a-lifetime journeys, and these unforgettable destinations should be on every travel bucket list.- Spotlight on 2025’s Must-Visit U.S. Destinations -Reid Creek Lodge, WyomingLocated in Wyoming’s scenic east-central region, Reid Creek Lodge spans over 300,000 acres of secluded wilderness. “This property is a hidden gem,” says Andrew Finn, EXP’s Director of Sales. “It offers unmatched privacy alongside top-tier experiences.” EXP Guides curate unforgettable itineraries from Reid Creek Lodge, which include horseback riding, watersports, stargazing, hiking, e-biking, and more. Whether for family trips, group getaways, or bucket-list adventures, this under-the-radar working ranch is dedicated to land and wildlife stewardship, making it an ideal spot for those seeking an authentic Western experience with complete privacy.Four CornersFor 2025, EXP Journeys will take guests deeper into Four Corners, thanks to newly acquired permits for exclusive areas. Four Corners is a region of the Southwestern United States consisting of the southwestern corner of Colorado, the southeastern corner of Utah, the northeastern corner of Arizona, and the northwestern corner of New Mexico. “Four Corners is rich with culture, history, and modern adventure, making it one of our most inspiring destinations,” says Kevin Jackson, EXP’s Founder and CEO. Visitors will explore sites like Cannonball Mesa, an ancient ruin-rich area near the Canyons of the Ancients National Monument. A narrow strip of land that divides Yellow Jacket Canyon from McElmo Canyon, Cannonball Mesa offers an up-close look at archaeological remnants dating back to 1280 AD, with ruins that feel like a lost city. EXP’s luxury tented camp in nearby McElmo Canyon provides unprecedented access, surrounds guests with incredible landscapes, and offers the chance to explore one of the country’s most storied regions.Ted Turner Reserve, Vermejo, New MexicoVermejo is a private reserve operated by Ted Turner Reserves in northeastern New Mexico and southern Colorado. With snow-capped alpine tundra, 19 fishable lakes, and over 550,000 stunning acres of picturesque land, Vermejo is the jewel of northern New Mexico. Its diverse landscape is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including elk, bison, black bears, and mountain lions. Whether riding horseback through open fields, exploring turn-of-the-century charcoal kilns, or fly fishing for Rio Grande cutthroat trout, Vermejo has something for everyone. “Situated in Northern New Mexico, the stunning landscapes, abundant wildlife, and luxury accommodations make Vermejo one of our favorite “playgrounds” to push the bounds of what is possible. Using motorbikes and mobile camps we can create the adventure of a lifetime here,” says EXP Partner and Lead Guide Andrew Roberts. Vermejo is committed to fostering the preservation and restoration of the native ecosystems that support the diversity of life around us. This mission is best seen in the protection and repopulation of imperiled American bison and Rio Grande cutthroat trout. During a visit, travelers can see the work of the Turner Endangered Species Fund and the property’s natural resources and biodiversity specialists, learn more about the work they’re doing on the property, and understand how their visit is helping protect and restore wildlife and the land. The property’s forest health and stream restoration projects have resulted in an abundance of wildlife species making their home on Vermejo. After exploring the great outdoors, unwind at EXP’s luxury tented camp with a book or board game or enjoy some frisbee or corn hole while your chef prepares fresh seasonal meals under the stars.Luxury on the Wild Side: EXP Luxury Mobile Tented CampsEXP’s Luxury Mobile Tented Camps offer an unparalleled mix of outdoor adventure and comfort. Designed to provide upscale accommodations in America’s most spectacular landscapes, including Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, Zion, Escalante, and Lake Powell, these mobile camps prioritize sustainability with a ‘Leave No Trace’ ethos. For 2025, EXP Journeys will create mobile camps in new locations, including Paradise Valley, Moab, and Yosemite. Each camp is outfitted with king-sized beds, an en-suite toilet, hot showers, fresh linens, select wines and beers, chef-curated meals, and complete privacy. Embracing private wilderness settings, EXP elevates the camping experience to new heights in the US by combining luxurious accommodations and refined hospitality with the beauty of the great outdoors. Additional camp locations will be announced throughout the year, each chosen for its beauty and access to America’s natural treasures.”“In a country with some of the world’s most breathtaking natural wonders, there is a shocking lack of luxury accommodations that provide access to these beautiful places. Our luxury tented camp was created to do something about that,” shares EXP Founder Kevin Jackson. He adds, “From the fully inclusive culinary delights and creature comforts to the moments of sipping whiskey around the fire and warm hospitality, we are all about elevating the experience. We believe in making the rugged outdoors a comfortable and serene setting, always in a completely private way. From the bed you sleep on to the view outside your tent, every aspect of your camp is curated by the camping EXPerts.”Paradise Valley, MontanaFurther enhancing its offerings, EXP will debut luxury mobile camps in new, pristine locations, including Paradise Valley, Montana—known for its stunning landscapes and proximity to Yellowstone, the world’s first national park. In addition to breathtaking scenery, guests will enjoy experiences like cattle drives, beekeeping, and horseback riding into camp, with expert-led wildlife viewing and access to Yellowstone’s renowned geysers and springs.Moab Luxury Camp, UtahEXP’s Moab Luxury Tented Camp brings the natural playground feel of Moab right to your doorstep. Situated on a large parcel of land with excellent access to both Canyonlands National Park and Arches National Park, the mobile camp has a few special secrets. A short hike from camp with your guide will lead to one of the most impressive petroglyph panels in the southwest. For those interested in a bit more adventure, camp can be staged with UTVs to explore the region or even your own private rappelling course.Yosemite Luxury Camp, CaliforniaThe famed Yosemite National Park is on the bucket list of many adventurous travelers. With EXP’s Yosemite Luxury Tented Camp, guests can not only spend their days exploring this magical land but also their nights dining under its stars, sharing a drink around the campfire, and breathing in the mountain air. With great access to not only the park but rafting, biking, and hiking, the Yosemite Camp opens up the region in a whole new way.EXP Journeys begin at $1500 per person per day. For more information, visit www.expjourneys.com About EXP Journeys:EXP Journeys, founded in 2012 by veteran guides Kevin Jackson and Andrew Roberts, curates bespoke travel experiences across North and South America to Antarctica. With roots deeply embedded in the guiding community and with its own guide training program, EXP approaches every itinerary with a blend of creativity, experience, and environmental responsibility, ensuring that each journey is as memorable as it is sustainable. The company’s ‘Leave No Trace’ mobile camps are designed to provide luxury accommodations and incredible access to the most remote and stunning landscapes of the United States, including Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Zion, Moab, Escalante, and Lake Powell.

