JG.Limited's online-only Collecting Camelot: The Kennedy Legacy auction, 238 lots, is online now and ends November 26th

Included are autographs, photographs, art and ephemera related to John F. Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy and the Kennedy family and associates.

This collection of rare autographs, photography and historical artifacts is a reflection of the lasting impact the Kennedy family has had on our city and our nation.” — Jared Gendron

DANVERS, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JG.Limited’s online-only auction titled Collecting Camelot: The Kennedy Legacy features a diverse selection of autographs, photographs, art and ephemera related to John F. Kennedy Jacqueline Kennedy and the Kennedy family and associates. The catalog is online now (at www.JG.Limited). The sale ends on Tuesday, November 26th, at 8:30 pm Eastern time.“This auction is particularly meaningful to us, as Boston is the birthplace of President John F. Kennedy and the Kennedy family’s enduring legacy, said Jared A. Gendron, founder and president of JG.Limited. “Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of handling many important collections and estates, including those from individuals who were close to the Kennedys.”Mr. Gendron added, “This collection of rare autographs, photography and historical artifacts is a reflection of the lasting impact the Kennedy family has had on our city and our nation. We’re honored to bring these unique pieces to auction and share them with collectors who appreciate their historical significance.”Lot #1 is an autographed first edition copy of Kennedy’s book Profiles in Courage, inscribed to JFK’s close friend and aide Dave Powers. The copy is likely one of the finest association-signed copies of the book ever to come to market. Kennedy writes: "To my old pal Dave Powers who is noted for his Courage if not his Profile, With best regards, John Kennedy." (est. $6,500-$8,500).Lot #2 is a first edition copy of the book, Jacqueline Kennedy: A Biography, signed by Jackie in bold black ink on the first free endpaper. Affixed to the inner front cover is a collector's label noting, "This copy of Jacqueline Kennedy was signed by the subject, Jacqueline Kennedy in the lobby of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Boston, Mass. at 12:10am Oct. 18, 1966." (est. $1,250-$1,500).Lot #4 is JFK’s evening itinerary for Feb. 3, 1961, handwritten by his devoted secretary Evelyn Lincoln, with a whimsical handwritten doodle Kennedy added in the upper left corner, a nod to Kennedy’s casual creativity. The itinerary notes that on the 3rd of that month, JFK was set to attend a screening of the film Spartacus with his friend Paul "Red" Fay. (est. $1,200-$1,500).Lot #7 is a Jackie Kennedy collection of six handwritten letters and notation pages, all typed and penned on White House stationery and written for Kennedy secretary Mary B. Gallagher. They include references to Kennedy doctors including Janet Travell, Caroline's school play, photos, paintings, "Clipper's diet and all his pills to take to Dog School" and more (est. $1,500-$2,000).Lot #159 is a CAG-encapsulated swatch of blood-stained blue leather upholstery removed from JFK's presidential limousine after his 1963 assassination. The leather fragment came from the blood-stained rear seat of the presidential limousine, a modified, royal blue 1961 Lincoln Continental convertible, given Secret Service code name SS-100-X. (est. $3,000-$3,500).Lot #224 is an original compete stapled ledger from September 1962, featuring bills, receipts, and correspondence related to White House expenses. The ledger contains 62 individual entries and receipts, along with detailed summary pages that outline expenses for groceries, fashion, marine services, animal care, pharmaceuticals, and other daily essentials (est. $3,500-$4,000).Lot #5 is a typewritten letter signed by then-U.S. Senator John F. Kennedy and addressed to Edmund B. Sullivan, a Democratic activist from Chestnut Hill, Mass. The letter, dated April 14, 1954, exemplifies the close-knit political networks of the time and reflects JFK's commitment to strengthening Democratic Party ties in Massachusetts and beyond the state. (est.$1,500-$2,000).Lot #6 is another 1954 typed letter signed by Senator Kennedy, this one addressed to Mr. Paul J. Showstark, Director of Photography at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. In the letter, Kennedy acknowledges receipt of Showstark's correspondence concerning his interest in immigration matters for his wife's family in Italy. Included is a JSA letter of authenticity (est. $1,250-$1,500).Lot #133 is a Type 1, PSA-encapsulated 8 inch by 10 inch original photograph of President Kennedy’s State Funeral, taken by Abbie Rowe, in near-fine condition. The photo depicts First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy alongside her brother-in-law Robert F. Kennedy. Abbie Rowe was an official White House photographer for five administrations, from 1941-1967. (est. $450-$750).Lot #225 is a scarce, original "No Parking" metal street sign, 12 inches by 18 inches," from the "Presidential Inauguration" of John F. Kennedy at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 1961. Lot #225 is a scarce, original "No Parking" metal street sign, 12 inches by 18 inches," from the "Presidential Inauguration" of John F. Kennedy at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 1961. The patriotically colored sign features bold red and blue text which reads: "Presidential Inauguration, No Parking, Midnight January 19 to Midnight January 20, 1961." (est. $600-$750).Bidders please take note: 30-minute extended bidding starts on Tuesday, November 26th at 8pm Eastern time. Starting then, the clock will reset for another 30 minutes each time a bid is placed on an individual lot. The 30-minute clock reset is unique for each lot, with every lot going into its own unique countdown during extended bidding. To learn more about JG.Limited and the Collecting Camelot: The Kennedy Legacy auction online now and ending on Tuesday, November 26th, or to register online to start bidding and buying, please visit www.JG.Limited.

