Governor Hochul and Attorney General James Commit to Protecting the Fundamental Freedoms of All New Yorkers as President-Elect Trump Prepares to Take Office

Strengthening Legal Partnership To Prepare for Federal Legal Threats

During President-elect Trump's first term, the State of New York and its residents found itself targeted by the Trump Administration and federal agencies, forcing the State to respond with affirmative and defensive litigation against the federal government and federal agencies.

To prepare for future legal threats that could negatively impact New Yorkers, senior officials in the offices of Governor Hochul and Attorney General James will be convening regularly to coordinate legal actions, develop responses to federal agency administrative actions and provide guidance to New York residents, agencies and the private sector on key issues. This partnership will also include coordination with attorneys at state agencies and local governments across the State.

Convening the Empire State Freedom Initiative To Address Policy and Regulatory Threats

Governor Hochul has convened the Empire State Freedom Initiative – a team of experts from within her administration to develop strategies for protecting New Yorkers from a variety of policy and regulatory threats that could emerge under President-elect Trump. This team includes representatives from the Governor's Office of Federal Affairs, the Office of the Counsel, the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and other relevant agencies.

This task force is focused on key areas where New York State and New Yorkers are most likely to face threats from a Trump Administration, including reproductive rights, civil rights, immigration, gun safety and the environment, among other issues.

The task force has developed an initial analysis of likely statutory, regulatory and fiscal vulnerabilities based on the comments and policies outlined by Trump and his advisors. It will now be tasked with driving proactive measures that New York State and its agencies can take – both before and after Trump is sworn in – through state legislation, rulemaking, appropriations, partnerships with New York's Congressional delegation and the Biden administration, and other actions.