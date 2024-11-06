Submit Release
NewtekOne, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings of $0.45 per Basic and Diluted Common Share

Growth in Deposits, Loans and Payments Segment Lead the Third Quarter 2024 Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEWT), reports its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

NewtekOne Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

  • Net income was $11.9 million, and earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.45 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024; a 4.7% increase, on a per share basis, compared to $10.9 million and $0.43 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and a 4.7% increase, on a per share basis, compared to $10.9 million and $0.43 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Net interest income was $11.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024; an increase of 20.9% over $9.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 35.8% over $8.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Total assets were $1.7 billion at September 30, 2024; an increase of 21.4% from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Loans held for investment were $913.0 million at September 30, 2024; an increase of 13.3% over $806.1 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Total borrowings were $655.8 million at September 30, 2024; an increase of 1.8% from $644.1 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Net interest margin2 was 3.08% for the three months ended September 30, 2024; an increase of 14.1% compared to 2.70% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 18.5% over 2.60% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Return on Tangible Common Equity (“ROTCE”)1 of 21.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2024; a decrease of 0.5% over 21.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and a decrease of 14.5% over 24.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Return on Average Assets (“ROAA”)1,2 of 2.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2024; an increase of 3.6% over 2.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and a decrease of 3.3% over 3.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Efficiency ratio2 of 61.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2024; an improvement of 6.8% compared to 66.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and an improvement of 3.1% compared to 63.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio2 was 20.5% at September 30, 2024; an increase of 7.3% over 19.1% at December 31, 2023.
  • Tier-1 leverage ratio2 was 13.9% at September 30, 2024; an increase of 2.2% over 13.6% at December 31, 2023.
  • The Newtek Payments segment, which includes Newtek Merchant Solutions ("NMS") and Mobil Money, had pretax income of $5.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024; a 32.5% increase over the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • On September 16, 2024, the Company completed a registered public offering of $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.625% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes") (Nasdaq: NEWTH). The 2029 Notes were rated BBB+ by Egan-Jones Ratings Company.
  • On July 23, 2024, NewtekOne's joint venture, Newtek-TSO II Conventional Credit Partners, LP, closed a $154.3 million alternative business loan backed securitization rated by Morningstar DBRS.
  • On August 11, 2024, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiary Newtek Technology Solutions, Inc. ("NTS") to Paltalk, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALT). As previously disclosed, in connection with the Company’s acquisition of Newtek Bank and transition to a financial holding company, the Company made a commitment to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System to divest or terminate the activities of NTS by January 6, 2025. As such, the Company reported NTS as held for sale as of September 30, 2024.

Post Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • The Company maintains its 2024 annual EPS forecast range of $1.85 to $2.05 per basic and diluted common share.
  • On October 21, 2024, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on its outstanding common shares.
  • The Company forecasts 2025 annual EPS forecast in a range of $2.00 to $2.25 per basic and diluted share.

NewtekOne Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

  • Net income was $32.5 million and EPS was $1.26 per basic and diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $36.5 million and $1.46 per basic and diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was positively impacted by an income tax benefit of $14.2 million, or $0.59 per basic and diluted share. Excluding this income tax benefit, EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, would have been $0.87 per basic and diluted share.1
  • Net interest income was $29.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024; an increase of 58.5% over $18.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Net interest margin2 was 2.91% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024; an increase of 30.5% over 2.23% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
  • ROTCE1 of 21.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024; a decrease of 26.9% compared to 29.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. ROTCE for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was positively impacted by the income tax benefit in the first quarter of 2023.
  • ROAA1,2 of 2.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024; a decrease of 23.7% compared to 3.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. ROAA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was positively impacted by the income tax benefit in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Efficiency ratio2 of 66.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024; an improvement of 10.7% compared to 74.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
  • The Newtek Payments segment, which includes NMS and Mobil Money, had pretax income of $14.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024; a 43.4% increase over the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Newtek Bank, N.A. Financial Highlights

  • Total deposits3 were $745.7 million at September 30, 2024; an increase of 12.4% over $663.7 million at June 30, 2024 and an increase of 43.7% over $519.1 million in deposits at December 31, 2023.
  • Insured deposits represented approximately 74.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2024.
  • Net interest margin was 5.29% for the three months ended September 30, 2024; an increase of 9.5% over 4.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 49.9% over 3.53% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • ROTCE1 of 49.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2024; an increase of 0.8% over 48.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 11.8% over 44.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • ROAA1 of 6.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2024; a decrease of 1.6% over 6.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 5.0% over 6.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Efficiency ratio1 of 39.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2024; an improvement of 6.9% from 42.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and an improvement of 2.2% from 40.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 16.8% at September 30, 2024; a decrease of 26.3% from 22.8% at December 31, 2023.
  • Tier-1 leverage ratio was 13.3% at September 30, 2024; a decrease of 19.9% from 16.6% at December 31, 2023.

Lending Highlights

  • SBA 7(a) loan closings of $245.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024; an increase of 12.5% over $218.0 million of SBA 7(a) loans closings for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • The Company forecasts $935.0 million in total SBA 7(a) loan closings for 2024, which would represent a 14.7% increase over 2023.
  • Newtek Bank closed $38.4 million of SBA 504 loans for the three months ended September 30, 2024; an increase of 117.0% over $17.7 million SBA 504 loans closed for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Newtek Bank and the Company’s non-bank lending subsidiaries closed $372.1 million of loans across all loan products for the three months ended September 30, 2024; a 43.0% increase over $260.2 million of loans closed for the same period in 2023.

Barry Sloane, CEO, President and Chairman commented, “We are extremely pleased with our third quarter 2024 financial and operational performance across the areas of total deposit growth, business deposit growth, loan growth, and growth in the electronic payment processing segment, which enabled us to achieve earnings of $0.45 per basic and diluted common share, beating the midpoint of our previously stated forecast of $0.43. In our first 21 months of operating as a financial holding company, we are continuing to execute on our transition plan that began in January 2023, when we acquired the National Bank of New York City. Acquiring this 61-year old OCC chartered bank and transitioning from our prior business development company structure has taken some time, however we believe that we have successfully demonstrated, quarter after quarter, that we have been able to overcome any hurdles. Our business model and financial results continue to demonstrate that our business and financial solutions offerings, with over two decades of client acceptance and attractive margins, can readily overcome the costs associated with being a small, but growing financial holding company that provides business and financial solutions to independent business owners in all fifty states. Newtek Bank, with $900 million in assets and over 370 dedicated employees, is poised for growth while remaining focused on compliance, risk management, and customer service. We believe that Newtek Bank's low efficiency ratio of 39.4% is evidence that that our strategy of no branches, brokers, business development officers or traditional bankers is a more cost-efficient business strategy. Indeed, we conduct business with an increased level of efficiency and competency with our U.S.-based dedicated professionals, who are available on camera, around-the-clock, 7 days a week, for all of our clients’ needs. We utilize what we view as cutting-edge technology, including aspects of artificial intelligence, to improve our associates’ interface with our clients, and we believe the full potential of our business model has not yet been achieved. We are excited that Newtek Bank was able to outperform standard industry metrics, as well as our previously issued forecasted returns, in terms of ROAA, ROTCE, and efficiency ratios. We believe the market is recognizing our technology-enabled, solutions-provider approach to business banking, as we demonstrate more than sufficient loan loss reserves and capitalization levels, which we will detail during our third quarter 2024 earnings conference call.”

1 Non-GAAP; reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release.

2 Assets under supervision, capital ratios, risk-weighted assets and supplementary leverage ratio are preliminary data and subject to change with our filings with regulatory agencies and our Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024.
3 Total deposits as reported include deposits from affiliates held at Newtek Bank, which are eliminated through consolidation on NewtekOne's consolidated financial statements.

Mr. Sloane continued, “Pretax income in our Newtek Payments segment, which includes NMS and Mobil Money, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, grew by 32.5% and 43.4%, respectively, over the same periods in 2023. We believe this pretax income growth has come from clients' appreciating the benefits of our integration of owning a payment processor and an affiliated nationally chartered bank. For example, we have clients that want to process payments with NMS because we also own Newtek Bank and are able to provide clients, through the Newtek Advantage®, real-time analytics and data and transactional capability all in one location for things like daily batches of chargebacks, refunds, specific card charges as well as ACH, and Fed wires, with the ability to integrate these payments directly into certain accounting software packages. We currently anticipate the Payments segment achieving $17.7 million in pretax income for the full year 2024, which would be an increase over 2023 pretax income of $13.3 million for this segment. We possess the ability to service clients through our proprietary platform the Newtek Advantage® and present a payments platform that we view as special. We believe we will continue to grow pretax income in this segment in the fourth quarter of 2024 and throughout 2025. We plan to discuss this double-digit growth and performance in our upcoming conference call. We believe we are well positioned to continue our growth trajectory and, most importantly, fulfill our mission of making our clients more successful each and every day through the utilization of our broad array of business and financial solutions and the Newtek Advantage®. As such, we are maintaining our 2024 earnings guidance of $1.85 to $2.05 per basic and diluted common share and are forecasting 2025 earnings guidance of $2.00 to $2.25 per basic and diluted common share.”

Mr. Sloane concluded, “We could not be more excited about our future, as our original three-year growth plan continues to fully develop without the need to modify. In our upcoming earnings conference call, we will demonstrate several important factors to the investor and analyst community that will highlight our capabilities in risk management, compliance, and diversification of business lines, further illustrating that our differentiated products and solutions, available to our client base, continue to track and demonstrate that doing business with NewtekOne is truly a business advantage.”

Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the third quarter 2024 financial results will be hosted by Barry Sloane, President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and M. Scott Price, Chief Financial Officer, tomorrow, Thursday, November 7, 2024, 8:30 a.m. ET.

Please note, to attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at NewtekOne, Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. To receive a dial-in number, participants are requested to register at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. The corresponding presentation will be available in the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the Investor Relations portion of NewtekOne's website at NewtekOne, Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. A replay of the call with the corresponding presentation will be available on NewtekOne's website shortly following the live presentation and will be available for a period of one year.

Note Regarding Dividend Payments

Amount and timing of dividends, if any, remain subject to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with Newtek Bank and NewtekOne's non-bank consolidated subsidiaries, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to our independent business owner relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. Information regarding the Company’s assets under supervision, capital ratios, risk-weighted assets, supplementary leverage ratio and balance sheet data consists of preliminary estimates and are subject to change with our filings with regulatory agencies and the filing of the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024. These statements and other forward-looking statements herein are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. In addition, earnings per share guidance reflects risks, uncertainties and assumptions with respect to facts and circumstances that are beyond our control, in particular concerning interest rates, monetary policy and prevailing economic conditions during the relevant periods, any of which may differ significantly from our assumptions about the applicable period, causing our actual operating results, including our earnings per share, to differ materially from the stated guidance. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Contact: Jayne Cavuoto
Telephone: (212) 273-8179 / jcavuoto@newtekone.com


NEWTEKONE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In Thousands, except for Per Share Data)
  September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
ASSETS (Unaudited)    
Cash and due from banks $  9,688     $ 15,398  
Restricted cash   27,929       30,919  
Interest bearing deposits in banks   152,805       137,689  
Total cash and cash equivalents   190,422       184,006  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value   23,790       32,171  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   242,225       118,867  
Loans held for sale, at LCM   60,203       56,607  
Loans held for investment, at fair value   394,471       469,801  
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net of deferred fees and costs   518,489       336,305  
Allowance for credit losses   (26,045 )     (12,574 )
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net   492,444       323,731  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock   3,608       3,635  
Settlement receivable   62,117       62,230  
Joint ventures, at fair value (cost of $43,321 and $37,864), respectively   55,750       40,859  
Non-control investments (cost of $680 and $796), respectively   740       728  
Goodwill and intangibles   14,794       30,120  
Right of use assets   3,992       5,701  
Deferred tax asset, net         5,230  
Servicing assets   46,111       39,725  
Other assets   62,984       56,102  
Assets classified as held for sale   20,519        
Total assets $ 1,674,170     $ 1,429,513  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Liabilities:      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 11,040     $ 10,053  
Interest-bearing   638,418       453,452  
Total deposits   649,458       463,505  
Borrowings   655,834       644,122  
Dividends payable   5,237       4,792  
Lease liabilities   4,883       6,952  
Deferred tax liabilities, net   4,700        
Due to participants   22,217       23,796  
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities   45,092       37,300  
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale   4,964        
Total liabilities   1,392,385       1,180,467  
       
Shareholders' Equity:      
Preferred stock (par value $0.02 per share; authorized 20 shares, 20 shares issued and outstanding)   19,738       19,738  
Common stock (par value $0.02 per share; authorized 199,980 shares, 26,018 and 24,680 issued and outstanding, respectively)   520       492  
Additional paid-in capital   216,662       200,913  
Retained earnings   44,834       28,051  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes   31       (148 )
Total shareholders' equity   281,785       249,046  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,674,170     $ 1,429,513  


NEWTEKONE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In Thousands, except for Per Share Data)
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
(as restated) 		  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
(as restated)
Interest income                  
Debt securities available-for-sale $         334     $ 374     $ 436     $ 1,168     $ 1,083  
Loans and fees on loans   28,588       26,773       23,232       80,346       60,341  
Other interest earning assets   2,349       2,206       3,068       6,177       6,580  
Total interest income   31,271       29,353       26,736       87,691       68,004  
Interest expense                  
Deposits   7,314       6,865       5,212       19,755       10,738  
Notes and securitizations   11,482       11,118       11,005       33,427       28,806  
Bank and FHLB borrowings   1,494       2,244       2,442       5,496       10,127  
Total interest expense   20,290       20,227       18,659       58,678       49,671  
Net interest income   10,981       9,126       8,077       29,013       18,333  
Provision for credit losses   6,928       5,799       3,446       16,742       7,339  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   4,053       3,327       4,631       12,271       10,994  
Noninterest income                  
Dividend income   374       368       388       1,128       1,397  
Loan servicing asset revaluation   (1,786 )     (1,862 )     (1,951 )     (5,383 )     (1,566 )
Servicing income   4,958       4,607       4,602       14,922       13,304  
Net gains on sales of loans   25,675       22,564       13,751       68,531       33,482  
Net (loss) gain on loans under the fair value option   (4,085 )     (2,894 )     2,809       (4,181 )     12,588  
Technology and IT support income   3,311       5,174       5,376       14,255       18,456  
Electronic payment processing income   11,777       12,645       11,192       35,409       32,196  
Other noninterest income   11,627       11,418       4,859       28,557       17,808  
Total noninterest income   51,851       52,020       41,026       153,238       127,665  
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits expense   18,905       20,790       13,726       60,201       51,173  
Technology services expense   1,796       3,420       2,738       8,624       10,007  
Electronic payment processing expense   4,438       5,693       4,817       14,977       14,159  
Professional services expense   3,929       2,743       3,170       11,237       9,766  
Other loan origination and maintenance expense   4,132       3,015       1,836       9,391       6,930  
Depreciation and amortization   517       521       730       1,570       2,271  
Other general and administrative costs   5,130       4,382       4,303       14,570       13,814  
Total noninterest expense   38,847       40,564       31,320       120,570       108,120  
Net income before taxes   17,057       14,783       14,337       44,939       30,539  
Income tax expense (benefit)   5,123       3,838       3,418       12,410       (5,941 )
Net income   11,934       10,945       10,919       32,529       36,480  
Dividends to preferred shareholders   (400 )     (400 )     (400 )     (1,200 )     (1,049 )
Net income available to common shareholders $ 11,534     $ 10,545     $ 10,519     $ 31,329     $ 35,431  
                   
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $ 0.45     $ 0.43     $ 0.43     $ 1.26     $ 1.46  
Diluted $ 0.45     $ 0.43     $ 0.43     $ 1.26     $ 1.46  


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Ratios for three and nine month periods ended have been annualized based on calendar days.

Reconciliation of Core EPS to GAAP EPS:

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
    GAAP EPS   Adjustments   Core EPS   GAAP EPS   Adjustments   Core EPS
    Based on Net Income   Discrete Tax Benefits on Reorg   Based on Adjusted Net Income   Based on Net Income   Discrete Tax Benefits on Reorg   Based on Adjusted Net Income
                         
Net income before taxes   $ 14,337     $   $ 14,337     $ 30,539     $     $ 30,539  
Income tax expense (benefit)     3,418           3,418       (5,941 )     14,244       8,303  
Net income     10,919           10,919       36,480       (14,244 )     22,236  
Preferred dividends     (400 )         (400 )     (1,049 )           (1,049 )
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 10,519     $   $ 10,519     $ 35,431     $ (14,244 )   $ 21,187  
                         
Basic:                        
Income available to common shareholders   $ 10,519     $   $ 10,519     $ 35,431     $ (14,244 )   $ 21,187  
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding     24,277           24,277       24,255             24,255  
Basic   $ 0.43     $   $ 0.43     $ 1.46     $ 0.59     $ 0.87  
                         
Diluted:                        
Income available to common shareholders   $ 10,519     $   $ 10,519     $ 35,431     $ (14,244 )   $ 21,187  
Total weighted-average diluted shares outstanding     24,413           24,413       24,336             24,336  
Diluted   $ 0.43     $   $ 0.43     $ 1.46     $ 0.59     $ 0.87  


Reconciliation of Newtek Bank and NewtekOne Inc. Non-GAAP Measures:

Newtek Bank, NA As of and for the
three months ended 		  As of and for the
nine months ended
(in thousands) September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
(as restated) 		  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
(as restated)
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                  
Net Income (GAAP) $13,484   $12,453   $8,805   $35,338   $13,063
Tax-adjusted amortization of intangibles 32   33   35   99   108
Numerator: Adjusted net income 13,516   12,486   8,840   35,437   13,171
Average Total Shareholders' Equity1 110,124   103,678   81,601   104,884   77,286
Deduct: Average Goodwill and Intangibles1 1,009   1,052   2,146   1,053   2,177
Denominator: Tangible Average Common Equity1 $109,115   $102,626   $79,455   $103,831   $75,109
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity1 49.3%   48.9%   44.1%   45.6%   23.4%
                   
Return on Average Assets                  
Numerator: Net Income (GAAP) $13,484   $12,453   $8,805   $35,338   $13,063
Denominator: Average Assets1 855,992   782,138   584,887   763,917   453,361
Return on Average Assets1 6.3%   6.4%   6.0%   6.2%   3.9%
                   
Efficiency Ratio                  
Numerator: Non-Interest Expense (GAAP) $17,006   $17,308   $11,516   $51,747   $38,682
Net Interest Income (GAAP) 11,216   9,310   5,368   28,248   10,871
Non-Interest Income (GAAP) 31,960   31,641   23,233   90,827   54,958
Denominator: Total Income $43,176   $40,951   $28,601   $119,075   $65,829
Efficiency Ratio1 39.4%   42.3%   40.3%   43.5%   58.8%


NewtekOne, Inc. As of and for the
three months ended 		  As of and for the
nine months ended
(dollars and number of shares in thousands) September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
(as restated) 		  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
(as restated)
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                  
Numerator: Net Income (GAAP) $11,934   $10,945   $10,919   $32,529   $36,480
Tax-adjusted amortization of intangibles 141   143   279   437   863
Numerator: Adjusted net income 12,075   11,088   11,198   32,966   37,343
Average Total Shareholders' Equity1 274,888   258,326   229,906   257,081   224,052
Deduct: Preferred Stock (GAAP) 19,738   19,738   19,738   19,738   19,738
Average Common Shareholders' Equity1 255,150   238,588   210,168   237,343   204,314
Deduct: Average Goodwill and Intangibles1 29,729   29,883   31,489   29,890   31,860
Denominator: Average Tangible Common Equity1 $225,421   $208,705   $178,679   $207,453   $172,454
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity1 21.3%   21.4%   24.9%   21.2%   29.0%
                   
Return on Average Assets                  
Numerator: Net Income (GAAP) $11,934   $10,945   $10,919   $32,529   $36,480
Denominator: Average Assets1 1,610,849   1,551,009   1,424,670   1,521,465   1,294,762
Return on Average Assets1 2.9%   2.8%   3.0%   2.9%   3.8%
                   
Efficiency Ratio                  
Numerator: Non-Interest Expense (GAAP) $38,847   $40,564   $31,320   $120,570   $108,120
Net Interest Income (GAAP) 10,981   9,126   8,077   29,013   18,333
Non-Interest Income (GAAP) 51,851   52,020   41,024   153,238   127,665
Denominator: Total Income $62,832   $61,146   $49,101   $182,251   $145,998
Efficiency Ratio1 61.8%   66.3%   63.8%   66.2%   74.1%

1 Non-GAAP

Reconciliation of NewtekOne, Inc. Tangible Book Value:

NewtekOne, Inc. September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
(as restated)
Tangible Book Value Per Share          
Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $281,785   $274,002   $242,202
Deduct: Goodwill and Intangibles (GAAP) 14,794   29,783   31,311
Numerator: Total Tangible Book Value1 $266,991   $244,219   $210,891
Denominator: Total Number of Shares Outstanding 26,018   25,852   24,645
Tangible Book Value Per Share1 $10.26   $9.45   $8.56
           
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share          
Total Tangible Book Value1 $266,991   $244,219   $210,891
Deduct: Preferred Stock (GAAP) 19,738   19,738   19,738
Numerator: Tangible Book Value Per Common Share1 $247,253   $224,481   $191,153
Denominator: Total Number of Shares Outstanding 26,018   25,852   24,645
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share1 $9.50   $8.68   $7.76

1 Non-GAAP


Primary Logo

