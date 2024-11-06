UPDATE: PredicineCARE™ Liquid Biopsy Assay Featured in NEJM for patient enrollment in Phase III Breast Cancer Trial

PredicineCARE™ played a critical role in identifying and enrolling patients with PIK3CA-mutated metastatic breast cancer in China, as highlighted in a new publication in The New England Journal of Medicine

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predicine, Inc., a pioneer in the field of liquid biopsy, is pleased to announce the publication of a landmark study in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), demonstrating the clinical utility of the PredicineCARE™ liquid biopsy assay, which enabled identification and enrollment of PIK3CA-positive patients in China. The trial targets patients with PIK3CA-mutated, hormone receptor–positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (mBC).

“The PI3Kα inhibitor-based regimen demonstrated a doubling of the progression-free survival with consistent benefit across all pre-specified patient subgroups,” said Dr Huiping Li, Chair of Department of Breast Oncology at Peking University Cancer Hospital & Institute, and one of the principal investigators of the study. “With the essential support of biomarker testing, this new first-line standard of care brings significant hope to breast cancer patients with PIK3CA mutations.”

PredicineCARE™, a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay, facilitated blood-based testing to detect genomic alterations among trial participants. PredicineCARE™ has received both FDA breakthrough device designation and New York State approval.

“The publication of the New England Journal of Medicine demonstrates the clinical utility of PredicineCARE™ liquid biopsy assay in global clinical trials and personalized cancer care, exemplifying our commitment to robust, efficient and cost-effective early biomarker testing, helping identify patients who may benefit from targeted therapy” said Dr. Shidong Jia, Founder & CEO of Predicine.

About Predicine

Predicine is a global molecular insights company committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology and infectious disease diagnostics. Predicine is developing proprietary technologies for cell-free DNA and cell-free RNA liquid biopsy to enable minimally invasive molecular diagnoses for early cancer detection, treatment selection, therapy response, minimal residual disease monitoring, and disease progression. The Predicine portfolio includes blood, urine, and tissue based NGS assays designed for globally harmonized use in clinical trial, companion diagnostic (CDx) development, and commercialization. Through its business operations in Silicon Valley, Houston, Chicago and Shanghai, Predicine is partnering and collaborating with leading biopharma companies, institutions, and governments to support personalized healthcare on a global scale. Further information is available on the company websites, http://www.predicine.com . Stay in touch on LinkedIn or @Predicine on Twitter.

Contact Information:

Predicine, Inc.

media@predicine.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.