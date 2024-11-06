Submit Release
LiveRamp Announces Results for Second Quarter FY25

Revenue up 16% year-over-year

Third Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Revenue Growth

$1M+ Customer Count a Record High of 125

Share Repurchases totaled $50 million in Q2 and $66 million Fiscal YTD

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today announced its financial results for the fiscal 2025 second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Q2 Financial Highlights1

  • Total revenue was $185 million, up 16%.
  • Subscription revenue was $143 million, up 14%.
  • Marketplace & Other revenue was $42 million, up 23%.
  • GAAP gross profit was $134 million, up 13%. GAAP gross margin compressed by 2 percentage points to 72%. Non-GAAP gross profit was $139 million, up 16%. Non-GAAP gross margin was stable at 75%.
  • GAAP operating income was $7 million compared to $8 million. GAAP operating margin compressed by one percentage point to 4%. Non-GAAP operating income was $41 million compared to $32 million. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded by 2 percentage points to 22%.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.03 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.51.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $56 million, up from $36 million.
  • Second quarter share repurchases totaled approximately 1.9 million shares for $50 million. Fiscal year to date through September 30, 2024 share repurchases totaled approximately 2.4 million shares for $66 million.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules in this press release.

Commenting on the results, CEO Scott Howe said, “Revenue and operating income exceeded our expectations and revenue grew by double-digits for a third consecutive quarter. We continue to see strong momentum with our Data Collaboration Platform. Our recent platform update makes it faster and easier for customers to activate their first-party data. We continue to scale our clean room network by adding the largest premium publishers and retail media networks that marketers want to engage in data collaboration. These actions – among others – increase the utility of our platform, which will support our future growth.”

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
The following table summarizes the Company’s financial results for the fiscal 2025 second quarter ended September 30, 2024 ($ in millions, except per share amounts):

       
  GAAP   Non-GAAP
  Q2 FY25 Q2 FY24   Q2 FY25 Q2 FY24
Subscription revenue $ 143   $ 126            
YoY change %   14 %   5 %          
Marketplace & Other revenue $ 42   $ 34            
YoY change %   23 %   25 %          
Total revenue $ 185   $ 160            
YoY change %   16 %   9 %          
           
Gross profit $ 134   $ 119     $ 139   $ 121  
% Gross margin   72 %   74 %     75 %   75 %
YoY change, pts   (2 pts)     3 pts       0 pts     0 pts  
           
Operating income $ 7   $ 8     $ 41   $ 32  
% Operating margin   4 %   5 %     22 %   20 %
YoY change, pts   (1 pt)     25 pts       2 pts     8 pts  
           
Net earnings $ 2   $ 5     $ 34   $ 29  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.03   $ 0.07     $ 0.51   $ 0.43  
           
Shares to calculate diluted EPS   67.3     67.9       67.3     67.9  
YoY change %   (1 %)   1 %     (1 %)   0 %
           
Operating cash flow $ 56   $ 36            
Free cash flow to equity           $ 55   $ 36  
           
Totals and year-over-year changes may not reconcile due to rounding.

A detailed discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules in this press release.

Additional Business Highlights & Metrics

  • In August 2024 the Board of Directors approved an amendment to the existing share repurchase program to expand the authorization by $200 million to $1.3 billion and extend the expiration by two years to December 31, 2026 (link). As of September 30, 2024, there was approximately $292 million in remaining capacity under the program.
  • In October 2024 we released the semi-annual update to the LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform that will accelerate our customers’ time to value by making it easier and faster to deliver personalized and relevant marketing experiences to consumers. The updates enable first-party identity graphs with self-service capability, standardized queries to help customers drive immediate insights with clean room measurement, and faster activation and performance (additional information).
  • In October 2024 we announced the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) destinations to our network with Perplexity and Chalice. Through these partnerships, LiveRamp will enable marketers to personalize AI-powered searches on Perplexity and connect AI-powered custom audiences on Meta and YouTube with Chalice, with more social platforms to follow (additional information).
  • LiveRamp ended the quarter with 125 customers whose annualized subscription revenue exceeds $1 million, compared to 99 in the prior year period.
  • LiveRamp ended the quarter with 885 direct subscription customers, compared to 895 in the prior year period.
  • Subscription net retention was 107% and platform net retention was 110%.
  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR), which is the last month of the quarter fixed subscription revenue annualized, was $483 million, up 13% compared to the prior year period.
  • Current remaining performance obligations (CRPO), which is contracted and committed revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $374 million, up 10% compared to the prior year period.

Financial Outlook

LiveRamp’s non-GAAP operating income guidance excludes the impact of non-cash stock compensation, purchased intangible asset amortization, and restructuring and related charges.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, LiveRamp expects to report:

  • Revenue of $191 million, an increase of 10%
  • GAAP operating income of $8 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $39 million

For fiscal 2025, LiveRamp increases its guidance and expects to report:

  • Revenue of between $737 million and $739 million, an increase of 12%
  • GAAP operating income of between $6 million and $8 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of between $133 million and $135 million

Conference Call

LiveRamp will hold a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to further discuss this information. Interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of the conference, which can be accessed on LiveRamp’s investor site. A slide presentation will be referenced during the call and is available here.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in enterprise identity, LiveRamp offers a connected customer view with clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust. We offer flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support a wide range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across our global network of premier partners. Global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech platforms to retailers, financial services, and healthcare leaders, turn to LiveRamp to deepen customer engagement and loyalty, activate new partnerships, and maximize the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (the “PSLRA”). These statements, which are not statements of historical fact, may contain estimates, assumptions, projections and/or expectations regarding the Company’s financial position, results of operations for fiscal 2025 and beyond, market position, product development, growth opportunities, economic conditions, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “foresee,” or the negative of these terms or other similar variations thereof.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and experiences to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Among the factors that may cause actual results and expectations to differ from anticipated results and expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are uncertainties related to high interest rates, cost increases, the possibility of a recession, general inflationary pressure, geo-political circumstances that could result in increased economic uncertainties and the associated impacts of these potential events on our suppliers, customers and partners; the Company’s dependence upon customer renewals, new customer additions and upsell within our subscription business; our reliance upon partners, including data suppliers; competition; rapidly changing technology’s impact on our products and services; the risk that we fail to realize the potential benefits of or have difficulty integrating acquired businesses (including Habu); and attracting, motivating and retaining talent. Additional risks include maintaining our culture and our ability to innovate and evolve while operating in a hybrid work environment, with some employees working remotely at least some of the time within a rapidly changing industry, while also avoiding disruption from reductions in our current workforce as well as disruptions resulting from acquisition, divestiture and other activities affecting our workforce. Our global workforce strategy could possibly encounter difficulty and not be as beneficial as planned. Our international operations are also subject to risks, including the performance of third parties as well as impacts from war and civil unrest, that may harm the Company’s business. The risk of a significant breach of the confidentiality of the information or the security of our or our customers’, suppliers’, or other partners’ data and/or computer systems, or the risk that our current insurance coverage may not be adequate for such a breach, that an insurer might deny coverage for a claim or that such insurance will continue to be available to us on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, could be detrimental to our business, reputation and results of operations. Other business risks include unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about our industry; interruptions or delays in service from data center or cloud hosting vendors we rely upon; and our dependence on the continued availability of third-party data hosting and transmission services. Our clients’ ability to use data on our platform could be restricted if the industry’s use of third-party cookies and tracking technology declines due to technology platform changes, regulation or increased user controls. Changes in regulations and legislation relating to information collection and use represents a risk, as well as changes in tax laws and regulations that are applied to our customers which could cause enterprise software budget tightening. In addition, third parties may claim that we are infringing their intellectual property or may infringe our intellectual property which could result in competitive injury and / or the incurrence of significant costs and draining of our resources.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect LiveRamp’s business, reputation, results of operation, financial condition and stock price, please refer to LiveRamp’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of LiveRamp’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time.

LiveRamp assumes no obligation and does not currently intend to update these forward-looking statements.

To automatically receive LiveRamp financial news by email, please visit www.LiveRamp.com and subscribe to email alerts.

For more information, contact:

LiveRamp Investor Relations
Investor.Relations@LiveRamp.com

LiveRampand RampIDTM and all other LiveRamp marks contained herein are trademarks or service marks of LiveRamp, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.







               
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
    For the three months ended September 30,
            $ %
    2024     2023     Variance Variance
               
Revenues   185,483     159,871     25,612   16.0 %
Cost of revenue   51,234     41,212     10,022   24.3 %
Gross profit   134,249     118,659     15,590   13.1 %
% Gross margin   72.4 %   74.2 %      
               
Operating expenses              
Research and development   43,889     33,733     10,156   30.1 %
Sales and marketing   51,107     44,135     6,972   15.8 %
General and administrative   31,369     26,009     5,360   20.6 %
Gains, losses and other items, net   397     6,574     (6,177 ) (94.0 )%
Total operating expenses   126,762     110,451     16,311   14.8 %
               
Income from operations   7,487     8,208     (721 ) (8.8 )%
% Margin   4.0 %   5.1 %      
               
Total other income, net   4,197     6,431     (2,234 ) (34.7 )%
               
Income from continuing operations before income taxes   11,684     14,639     (2,955 ) (20.2 )%
Income tax expense   9,952     10,163     (211 ) (2.1 )%
Net earnings from continuing operations   1,732     4,476     (2,744 ) (61.3 )%
               
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax   -     387     (387 ) (100.0 )%
               
Net earnings   1,732     4,863     (3,131 ) (64.4 )%
               
Basic earnings per share:              
Continuing operations   0.03     0.07     (0.04 ) (61.3 )%
Discontinued operations   0.00     0.01     (0.01 ) (100.0 )%
Basic earnings per share   0.03     0.07     (0.05 ) (64.4 )%
               
Diluted earnings per share:              
Continuing operations   0.03     0.07     (0.04 ) (61.0 )%
Discontinued operations   0.00     0.01     (0.01 ) (100.0 )%
Diluted earnings per share   0.03     0.07     (0.05 ) (64.1 )%
               
Basic weighted average shares   66,294     66,284        
Diluted weighted average shares   67,309     67,868        
               
               
Some totals may not sum due to rounding.              
               



               
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
    For the six months ended September 30,
            $ %
    2024     2023     Variance Variance
               
Revenues   361,444     313,940     47,504   15.1 %
Cost of revenue   102,983     86,833     16,150   18.6 %
Gross profit   258,461     227,107     31,354   13.8 %
% Gross margin   71.5 %   72.3 %      
               
Operating expenses              
Research and development   88,007     68,252     19,755   28.9 %
Sales and marketing   105,282     89,014     16,268   18.3 %
General and administrative   62,330     52,673     9,657   18.3 %
Gains, losses and other items, net   603     6,690     (6,087 ) (91.0 )%
Total operating expenses   256,222     216,629     39,593   18.3 %
               
Income from operations   2,239     10,478     (8,239 ) (78.6 )%
% Margin   0.6 %   3.3 %      
               
Total other income, net   8,641     11,280     (2,639 ) (23.4 )%
               
Income from continuing operations before income taxes   10,880     21,758     (10,878 ) (50.0 )%
Income tax expense   16,637     18,868     (2,231 ) (11.8 )%
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations   (5,757 )   2,890     (8,647 ) (299.2 )%
               
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax   -     387     (387 ) (100.0 )%
               
Net earnings (loss)   (5,757 )   3,277     (9,034 ) (275.7 )%
               
Basic earnings (loss) per share:              
Continuing operations   (0.09 )   0.04     (0.13 ) (299.0 )%
Discontinued operations   0.00     0.01     (0.01 ) (100.0 )%
Basic earnings (loss) per share   (0.09 )   0.05     (0.14 ) (275.5 )%
               
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:              
Continuing operations   (0.08 )   0.04     (0.13 ) (298.5 )%
Discontinued operations   0.00     0.01     (0.01 ) (100.0 )%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   (0.08 )   0.05     (0.13 ) (275.0 )%
               
Basic weighted average shares   66,458     66,391        
Diluted weighted average shares   67,886     67,628        
               
               
Some totals may not sum due to rounding.              
               



                 
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                 
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the six months ended September 30,
    2024   2023   2024     2023
                 
Income from continuing operations before income taxes   11,684   14,639   10,880     21,758
Income tax expense   9,952   10,163   16,637     18,868
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations   1,732   4,476   (5,757 )   2,890
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax   -   387   -     387
Net earnings (loss)   1,732   4,863   (5,757 )   3,277
                 
Basic earnings (loss) per share   0.03   0.07   (0.09 )   0.05
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   0.03   0.07   (0.09 )   0.05
                 
Excluded items:                
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue)   3,748   1,217   7,594     4,507
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses)   29,068   15,735   57,053     29,027
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other)   397   6,574   603     6,690
 Total excluded items from continuing operations   33,213   23,526   65,250     42,099
                 
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items   44,897   38,165   76,130     63,857
Income tax expense (2)   10,745   9,036   18,116     15,203
Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations   34,152   29,129   58,014     48,654
                 
Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations:                
Basic   0.52   0.44   0.87     0.73
Diluted   0.51   0.43   0.85     0.72
                 
Basic weighted average shares   66,294   66,284   66,458     66,391
Diluted weighted average shares, Non-GAAP   67,309   67,868   67,886     67,628
                 
                 
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
                 
(2) Non-GAAP income taxes were calculated by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to year-to-date pretax income or loss and adjusting for discrete tax items in the period. The differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were primarily due to the net tax effects of the excluded items, coupled with the valuation allowance and smaller pre-tax income for GAAP purposes.
                 



                 
                 
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                 
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the six months ended September 30,
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
                 
Income from operations   7,487     8,208     2,239     10,478  
                 
Excluded items:                
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue)   3,748     1,217     7,594     4,507  
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses)   29,068     15,735     57,053     29,027  
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other)   397     6,574     603     6,690  
Transformation costs (general and administrative)   -     -     -     1,875  
Total excluded items   33,213     23,526     65,250     42,099  
                 
Income from continuing operations before excluded items   40,700     31,734     67,489     52,577  
    21.9 %   19.8 %   18.7 %   16.7 %
                 
                 
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
                 



               
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
               
    September 30   March 31   $ %
    2024     2024     Variance Variance
Assets              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents   338,946     336,867     2,079   0.6 %
Restricted cash   2,631     2,604     27   1.0 %
Short-term investments   9,494     32,045     (22,551 ) (70.4 )%
Trade accounts receivable, net   192,067     190,313     1,754   0.9 %
Refundable income taxes, net   4,195     8,521     (4,326 ) (50.8 )%
Other current assets   34,787     31,682     3,105   9.8 %
Total current assets   582,120     602,032     (19,912 ) (3.3 )%
               
Property and equipment   25,678     25,394     284   1.1 %
Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization   18,304     17,213     1,091   6.3 %
Property and equipment, net   7,374     8,181     (807 ) (9.9 )%
               
Intangible assets, net   26,989     34,583     (7,594 ) (22.0 )%
Goodwill   501,924     501,756     168   0.0 %
Deferred commissions, net   43,456     48,143     (4,687 ) (9.7 )%
Other assets, net   33,025     36,748     (3,723 ) (10.1 )%
    1,194,888     1,231,443     (36,555 ) (3.0 )%
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity              
Current liabilities:              
Trade accounts payable   91,457     81,202     10,255   12.6 %
Accrued payroll and related expenses   27,340     61,575     (34,235 ) (55.6 )%
Other accrued expenses   44,515     42,857     1,658   3.9 %
Deferred revenue   36,156     30,942     5,214   16.9 %
Total current liabilities   199,468     216,576     (17,108 ) (7.9 )%
               
Other liabilities   63,363     65,732     (2,369 ) (3.6 )%
               
Stockholders' equity:              
Preferred stock   -     -     -   n/a
Common stock   15,782     15,594     188   1.2 %
Additional paid-in capital   1,994,541     1,933,776     60,765   3.1 %
Retained earnings   1,308,415     1,314,172     (5,757 ) (0.4 )%
Accumulated other comprehensive income   5,083     3,964     1,119   28.2 %
Treasury stock, at cost   (2,391,764 )   (2,318,371 )   (73,393 ) 3.2 %
Total stockholders' equity   932,057     949,135     (17,078 ) (1.8 )%
    1,194,888     1,231,443     (36,555 ) (3.0 )%
               
               



           
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
      For the three months ended September 30,
      2024     2023  
  Cash flows from operating activities:        
  Net earnings   1,732     4,863  
  Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax       (387 )
  Non-cash operating activities:        
  Depreciation and amortization   4,450     1,864  
  Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets   15     (6 )
  Lease-related impairment and restructuring charges       2,315  
  Provision for doubtful accounts   695     (18 )
  Impairment of goodwill       2,875  
  Deferred income taxes   10     40  
  Non-cash stock compensation expense   29,068     15,735  
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable, net   13,955     (1,867 )
  Deferred commissions   1,946     (2,993 )
  Other assets   331     735  
  Accounts payable and other liabilities   7,052     12,340  
  Income taxes   (1,222 )   6,463  
  Deferred revenue   (2,436 )   (6,195 )
  Net cash provided by operating activities   55,596     35,764  
  Cash flows from investing activities:        
  Capital expenditures   (241 )   (200 )
  Purchases of investments       (24,385 )
  Proceeds from sales of investments   22,995     25,750  
  Purchases of strategic investments       (500 )
  Net cash provided by investing activities   22,754     665  
  Cash flows from financing activities:        
  Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans   160     2  
  Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards   (893 )   (677 )
  Acquisition of treasury stock   (49,868 )   (15,122 )
  Net cash used in financing activities   (50,601 )   (15,797 )
  Cash flows from discontinued operations:        
  From operating activities       387  
  Net cash provided by discontinued operations       387  
  Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   814     377  
           
  Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   28,563     21,396  
  Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   313,014     470,773  
  Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   341,577     492,169  
           
  Supplemental cash flow information:        
  Cash paid for income taxes, net from continuing operations   11,131     3,514  
  Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations       (595 )
  Cash received for tenant improvement allowances   (1,758 )    
  Cash paid for operating lease liabilities   2,539     2,689  
  Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities   193     1,112  
  Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end   238     211  
           



   
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands)  
      For the six months ended September 30,  
      2024     2023    
  Cash flows from operating activities:          
  Net earnings (loss)   (5,757 )   3,277    
  Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax       (387 )  
  Non-cash operating activities:          
  Depreciation and amortization   9,004     5,903    
  Gain on disposal or impairment of assets   20     302    
  Lease-related impairment and restructuring charges   (36 )   2,315    
  Provision for doubtful accounts   1,245     (237 )  
  Impairment of goodwill       2,875    
  Deferred income taxes   38     87    
  Non-cash stock compensation expense   57,053     29,027    
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
  Accounts receivable, net   (2,627 )   (16,258 )  
  Deferred commissions   4,687     (2,907 )  
  Other assets   3,998     5,743    
  Accounts payable and other liabilities   (31,994 )   (12,885 )  
  Income taxes   5,570     43,699    
  Deferred revenue   5,067     903    
  Net cash provided by operating activities   46,268     61,457    
  Cash flows from investing activities:          
  Capital expenditures   (467 )   (253 )  
  Purchases of investments   (1,967 )   (24,385 )  
  Proceeds from sales of investments   24,995     25,750    
  Purchases of strategic investments   (400 )   (1,000 )  
  Net cash provided by investing activities   22,161     112    
  Cash flows from financing activities:          
  Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans   6,327     5,575    
  Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards   (7,740 )   (4,569 )  
  Acquisition of treasury stock   (65,653 )   (35,325 )  
  Net cash used in financing activities   (67,066 )   (34,319 )  
  Cash flows from discontinued operations:          
  From operating activities       387    
  Net cash provided by discontinued operations       387    
  Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   743     84    
             
  Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   2,106     27,721    
  Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   339,471     464,448    
  Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   341,577     492,169    
             
  Supplemental cash flow information:          
  Cash paid (received) for income taxes, net from continuing operations   11,000     (25,139 )  
  Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations       (595 )  
  Cash received for tenant improvement allowances   (1,758 )      
  Cash paid for operating lease liabilities   4,877     5,148    
  Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities   1,043     11,677    
  Operating lease assets, and related lease liabilities, relinquished in lease terminations   (555 )   (4,486 )  
  Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end   238     211    
             



                       
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO EQUITY (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
                       
      6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 FY2024   6/30/2024 9/30/2024 FY2025
                       
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities   $ 25,693   $ 35,764   $ 16,556   $ 27,643   $ 105,656     $ (9,328 ) $ 55,596   $ 46,268  
                       
Less:                    
  Capital expenditures     (53 )   (200 )   (2,211 )   (1,791 )   (4,255 )     (226 )   (241 )   (467 )
                       
Free Cash Flow to Equity   $ 25,640   $ 35,564   $ 14,345   $ 25,852   $ 101,401     $ (9,554 ) $ 55,355   $ 45,801  
                       
                       
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
                       


                           
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                        Qtr-to-Qtr
    FY2024   FY2025   FY2025 to FY2024
    6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 FY2024   6/30/2024 9/30/2024 FY2025   % $
                           
Revenues     154,069     159,871     173,869     171,852     659,661       175,961     185,483     361,444     16.0 % 25,612  
Cost of revenue     45,621     41,212     44,934     47,722     179,489       51,749     51,234     102,983     24.3 % 10,022  
Gross profit     108,448     118,659     128,935     124,130     480,172       124,212     134,249     258,461     13.1 % 15,590  
% Gross margin     70.4 %   74.2 %   74.2 %   72.2 %   72.8 %     70.6 %   72.4 %   71.5 %      
                           
Operating expenses                          
Research and development     34,519     33,733     37,788     45,161     151,201       44,118     43,889     88,007     30.1 % 10,156  
Sales and marketing     44,879     44,135     46,203     60,476     195,693       54,175     51,107     105,282     15.8 % 6,972  
General and administrative     26,664     26,009     27,241     30,252     110,166       30,961     31,369     62,330     20.6 % 5,360  
Gains, losses and other items, net     116     6,574     2,502     2,516     11,708       206     397     603     (94.0 )% (6,177 )
Total operating expenses     106,178     110,451     113,734     138,405     468,768       129,460     126,762     256,222     14.8 % 16,311  
                           
Income (loss) from operations     2,270     8,208     15,201     (14,275 )   11,404       (5,248 )   7,487     2,239     (8.8 )% (721 )
% Margin     5.0 %   24.3 %   40.2 %   (31.6 )%   1.7 %     (3.0 )%   4.0 %   0.6 %      
                           
Total other income, net     4,849     6,431     6,607     5,070     22,957       4,444     4,197     8,641     (34.7 )% (2,234 )
                           
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes     7,119     14,639     21,808     (9,205 )   34,361       (804 )   11,684     10,880     (20.2 )% (2,955 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     8,705     10,163     8,429     (3,027 )   24,270       6,685     9,952     16,637     (2.1 )% (211 )
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations     (1,586 )   4,476     13,379     (6,178 )   10,091       (7,489 )   1,732     (5,757 )   (61.3 )% (2,744 )
                           
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax     -     387     598     805     1,790       -     -     -     (100.0 )% (387 )
                           
Net earnings (loss)   $ (1,586 ) $ 4,863   $ 13,977   $ (5,373 ) $ 11,881     $ (7,489 ) $ 1,732   $ (5,757 )   (64.4 )% (3,131 )
                           
Basic earnings (loss) per share:                          
Continuing operations     (0.02 )   0.07     0.20     (0.09 )   0.15       (0.11 )   0.03     (0.09 )   (61.3 )% (0.04 )
Discontinued operations     0.00     0.01     0.01     0.01     0.03       0.00     0.00     0.00     (100.0 )% (0.01 )
Basic earnings (loss) per share     (0.02 )   0.07     0.21     (0.08 )   0.18       (0.11 )   0.03     (0.09 )   (64.4 )% (0.05 )
                           
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:                          
Continuing operations     (0.02 )   0.07     0.20     (0.09 )   0.15       (0.11 )   0.03     (0.09 )   (61.0 )% (0.04 )
Discontinued operations     0.00     0.01     0.01     0.01     0.03       0.00     0.00     0.00     (100.0 )% (0.01 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share     (0.02 )   0.07     0.21     (0.08 )   0.17       (0.11 )   0.03     (0.09 )   (64.1 )% (0.05 )
                           
                           
Some earnings (loss) per share amounts may not add due to rounding.                      
                           
                           
Basic weighted average shares     66,497     66,284     65,961     66,323     66,266       66,621     66,294     66,458        
Diluted weighted average shares     66,497     67,868     67,943     66,323     67,918       66,621     67,309     66,458        
                           

 



                     
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EXPENSES (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
    FY2024   FY2025
    6/30/23 9/30/23 12/31/23 3/31/24 FY2024   6/30/24 9/30/24 FY2025
Expenses:                    
Cost of revenue   45,621   41,212   44,934   47,722   179,489     51,749   51,234   102,983  
Research and development   34,519   33,733   37,788   45,161   151,201     44,118   43,889   88,007  
Sales and marketing   44,879   44,135   46,203   60,476   195,693     54,175   51,107   105,282  
General and administrative   26,664   26,009   27,241   30,252   110,166     30,961   31,369   62,330  
Gains, losses and other items, net   116   6,574   2,502   2,516   11,708     206   397   603  
                     
Gross profit, continuing operations:   108,448   118,659   128,935   124,130   480,172     124,212   134,249   258,461  
% Gross margin   70.4 % 74.2 % 74.2 % 72.2 % 72.8 %   70.6 % 72.4 % 71.5 %
                     
Excluded items:                    
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue)   3,290   1,217   1,181   3,097   8,785     3,846   3,748   7,594  
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue)   629   629   817   1,478   3,553     1,596   1,499   3,095  
Non-cash stock compensation (research and development)   5,077   5,293   6,960   9,859   27,189     10,205   10,920   21,125  
Non-cash stock compensation (sales and marketing)   3,736   4,786   4,089   6,337   18,948     7,093   7,383   14,476  
Non-cash stock compensation (general and administrative)   3,850   5,027   5,631   7,106   21,614     9,091   9,266   18,357  
Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other)   116   6,574   2,502   2,516   11,708     206   397   603  
Transformation costs (general and administrative)   1,875         1,875          
Total excluded items   18,573   23,526   21,180   30,393   93,672     32,037   33,213   65,250  
                     
Expenses, excluding items:                    
Cost of revenue   41,702   39,366   42,936   43,147   167,151     46,307   45,987   92,294  
Research and development   29,442   28,440   30,828   35,302   124,012     33,913   32,969   66,882  
Sales and marketing   41,143   39,349   42,114   54,139   176,745     47,082   43,724   90,806  
General and administrative   20,939   20,982   21,610   23,146   86,677     21,870   22,103   43,973  
Gains, losses and other items, net                    
                     
Gross profit, excluding items:   112,367   120,505   130,933   128,705   492,510     129,654   139,496   269,150  
% Gross margin   72.9 % 75.4 % 75.3 % 74.9 % 74.7 %   73.7 % 75.2 % 74.5 %
                     
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
                     



                     
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
    FY2024   FY2025
    6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 FY2024   6/30/2024 9/30/2024 FY2025
                     
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes   7,119   14,639 21,808 (9,205 ) 34,361   (804 ) 11,684 10,880  
Income tax expense (benefit)   8,705   10,163 8,429 (3,027 ) 24,270   6,685   9,952 16,637  
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations   (1,586 ) 4,476 13,379 (6,178 ) 10,091   (7,489 ) 1,732 (5,757 )
                     
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax   -   387 598 805   1,790   -   - -  
                     
Net earnings (loss)   (1,586 ) 4,863 13,977 (5,373 ) 11,881   (7,489 ) 1,732 (5,757 )
                     
Earnings (loss) per share:                    
Basic   (0.02 ) 0.07 0.21 (0.08 ) 0.18   (0.11 ) 0.03 (0.09 )
Diluted   (0.02 ) 0.07 0.21 (0.08 ) 0.17   (0.11 ) 0.03 (0.09 )
                     
Excluded items:                    
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue)   3,290   1,217 1,181 3,097   8,785   3,846   3,748 7,594  
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses)   13,292   15,735 17,497 24,780   71,304   27,985   29,068 57,053  
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other)   116   6,574 2,502 2,516   11,708   206   397 603  
Transformation costs (general and administrative)   1,875   - - -   1,875   -   - -  
 Total excluded items from continuing operations   18,573   23,526 21,180 30,393   93,672   32,037   33,213 65,250  
                     
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items   25,692   38,165 42,988 21,188   128,033   31,233   44,897 76,130  
Income tax expense   6,167   9,036 10,732 3,947   29,882   7,371   10,745 18,116  
Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations   19,525   29,129 32,256 17,241   98,151   23,862   34,152 58,014  
                     
Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations:                    
Basic   0.29   0.44 0.49 0.26   1.48   0.36   0.52 0.87  
Diluted   0.29   0.43 0.47 0.25   1.45   0.35   0.51 0.85  
                     
Basic weighted average shares   66,497   66,284 65,961 66,323   66,266   66,621   66,294 66,458  
Diluted weighted average shares, Non-GAAP   67,388   67,868 67,943 68,471   67,918   68,463   67,309 67,886  
                     
                     
Some totals may not add due to rounding                    
                     
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
                     



           
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
           
     For the quarter ending   For the year ending
    December 31, 2024   March 31, 2025
           
        Low High
           
GAAP income from operations   $ 8,000   $ 6,000 $ 8,000
           
Excluded items:          
Purchased intangible asset amortization     4,000     15,000   15,000
Non-cash stock compensation     27,000     111,000   111,000
Restructuring costs     -     1,000   1,000
Total excluded items     31,000     127,000   127,000
           
Non-GAAP income from operations   $ 39,000   $ 133,000 $ 135,000
           
           
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
           



APPENDIX A
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Q2 FISCAL 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER KEY METRICS
 
To supplement our financial results, we use non-GAAP measures which exclude certain acquisition related expenses, non-cash stock compensation and restructuring charges. We believe these measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures and schedules are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated GAAP financial statements. Our management regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. These measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is also based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures.
 
Our non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, income (loss) from operations and adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects when applicable:
 
Purchased intangible asset amortization: We incur amortization of purchased intangibles in connection with our acquisitions. Purchased intangibles include (i) developed technology, (ii) customer and publisher relationships, and (iii) trade names. We expect to amortize for accounting purposes the fair value of the purchased intangibles based on the pattern in which the economic benefits of the intangible assets will be consumed as revenue is generated. Although the intangible assets generate revenue for us, we exclude this item because this expense is non-cash in nature and because we believe the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.
 
Non-cash stock compensation: Non-cash stock compensation consists of charges for associate restricted stock units, performance shares and stock options in accordance with current GAAP related to stock-based compensation including expense associated with stock-based compensation related to unvested options assumed in connection with our acquisitions. As we apply stock-based compensation standards, we believe that it is useful to investors to understand the impact of the application of these standards to our operational performance. Although stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with current GAAP and constitutes an ongoing and recurring expense, such expense is excluded from non-GAAP results because it is not an expense that typically requires or will require cash settlement by us and because such expense is not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.
 
Restructuring charges: During the past several years, we have initiated certain restructuring activities in order to align our costs in connection with both our operating plans and our business strategies based on then-current economic conditions. As a result, we recognized costs related to termination benefits for employees whose positions were eliminated, lease and other contract termination charges, and asset impairments. These items, as well as third party expenses associated with business acquisitions in the current year, reported as gains, losses, and other items, net, are excluded from non-GAAP results because such amounts are not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.
 
Transformation costs: In previous years, we incurred significant expenses to separate the financial statements of our operating segments, with particular focus on segment-level balance sheets, and to evaluate portfolio priorities. Our criteria for excluding transformation expenses from our non-GAAP measures is as follows: 1) projects are discrete in nature; 2) excluded expenses consist only of third-party consulting fees that we would not incur otherwise; and 3) we do not exclude employee related expenses or other costs associated with the ongoing operations of our business. We substantially completed those projects during the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, and through most of fiscal 2019, we incurred transaction support expenses and system separation costs related to the Company's announced evaluation of strategic options for its Marketing Solutions (AMS) business. In the first and second quarters of fiscal 2021 in response to the potential COVID-19 pandemic impact on our business and again during fiscal 2023 in response to macroeconomic conditions, we incurred significant costs associated with the assessment of strategic and operating plans, including our long-term location strategy, and assistance in implementing the restructuring activities as a result of this assessment.  Our criteria for excluding these costs are the same. We believe excluding these items from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful for investors and provides meaningful supplemental information.
 
Our non-GAAP financial schedules are:
 
Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, and Non-GAAP expenses: Our Non-GAAP earnings per share, Non-GAAP income from operations, and Non-GAAP expenses reflect adjustments as described above, as well as the related tax effects where applicable.
 
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income from continuing operations before income taxes, other expenses, depreciation and amortization, and including adjustments as described above. We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments and to compare our results to those of our competitors. We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplementary information to and facilitates analysis by investors in evaluating the Company's performance and trends. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net earnings as an indicator of our performance.
 
Free Cash Flow to Equity: To supplement our statement of cash flows, we use a non-GAAP measure of cash flow to analyze cash flows generated from operations. Free cash flow to equity is defined as operating cash flow less cash used by investing activities (excluding the impact of cash paid in acquisitions), less required payments of debt, and excluding the impact of discontinued operations. Management believes that this measure of cash flow is meaningful since it represents the amount of money available from continuing operations for the Company's discretionary spending after funding all required obligations including scheduled debt payments. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow to equity is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.
 


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (1)  
(Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands)  
                   
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the six months ended September 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023    
                   
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations   1,732     4,476     (5,757 )   2,890    
Income tax expense   9,952     10,163     16,637     18,868    
Total other income, net   (4,197 )   (6,431 )   (8,641 )   (11,280 )  
                   
Income from operations   7,487     8,208     2,239     10,478    
Depreciation and amortization   4,450     1,864     9,004     5,903    
                   
EBITDA   11,937     10,072     11,243     16,381    
                   
Other adjustments:                  
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses)   29,068     15,735     57,053     29,027    
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other)   397     6,574     603     6,690    
Transformation costs (general and administrative)   -     -     -     1,875    
                   
Other adjustments   29,465     22,309     57,656     37,592    
                   
Adjusted EBITDA   41,402     32,381     68,899     53,973    
                   
                   
                   
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.





  
 
 
 

LiveRamp Announces Results for Second Quarter FY25

