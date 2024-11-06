scPharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Management to host conference call and webcast, after-market on November 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing cardiorenal healthcare through patient-centric innovations, today announced that scPharmaceuticals management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, to discuss the financial results for the third quarter 2024 and provide a business update.

Participants should dial 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international) with the conference code 13749995.

To access the new Call me feature, which avoids having to wait for an operator, click here.

The live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed here or under “News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scpharmaceuticals.com.

About scPharmaceuticals

At scPharmaceuticals, we are powered by passion, driven by patient care. Our Mission is focused on advancing cardiorenal care through innovative, integrated treatments that address unmet patient needs.

Our goal is to become the foremost advocate for patient-centric cardiorenal care, driving global health improvements through specialized, multidisciplinary approaches. scPharmaceuticals is expanding its reach, offering integrated therapies and products that address diverse healthcare needs and potentially improve the lives of our patients. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

Katherine Miranda

scPharmaceuticals Inc., 781-301-6869

kmiranda@scpharma.com

Investors:

Nick Colangelo

Gilmartin Group, 339-225-1047

Nick@GilmartinIR.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.