Allbirds Announces Distribution Agreements for Europe and Latin America

Footwear brand signs agreements that will cover multiple countries in mainland Europe and South America

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds Inc. has signed agreements with distributors in Europe and Latin America, as the global lifestyle brand continues to expand its international distributor model.

Effective July 1st, 2025, industry leader CHRIS sports will be the exclusive Allbirds distributor across Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland, bringing decades of expertise in Europe to the business.

Also effective July 1st, 2025, Uruguay-based Wystam will launch the Allbirds brand in select countries within Latin America, becoming the exclusive distributor for Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay.

“After a year of successful transitions to a distributor model in five of our key geographies, plus the addition of four new regions, we are pleased to be adding the expertise of CHRIS sports and Wystam to our portfolio of global distributors,” said Annie Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer of Allbirds. “Together, we believe we can drive significant growth and brand value across these two important regions for our business.”

"Entering into this agreement with Allbirds is a significant step for us," says Florian Lenz, Business Unit Manager at CHRIS sports. "Through this collaboration, we can offer not only high-quality products but also fulfill our responsibility as a company. With Allbirds by our side, we aim to make a positive impact on the environment and inspire our customers to make sustainable choices.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Allbirds and expand their presence across key markets in Latin America,” says Quiana Arambillet, Marketing Manager at Wystam. “With our deep expertise in the region and commitment to building strong, long-lasting brand relationships, we are confident that this collaboration will drive substantial growth and value for Allbirds in LATAM.”

With the completion of this agreement, Allbirds has now signed distribution agreements with 11 companies globally.

About Allbirds, Inc.

Based in San Francisco, with its roots in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in 2016 with a single shoe: the now iconic Wool Runner. In the years since, Allbirds has sold millions of pairs of shoes, and has maintained its commitment to incredible comfort, versatile style and unmatched quality. This is made possible with materials like Allbirds’ sugarcane-based midsole technology, SweetFoam™, and textiles made with eucalyptus fibers and Merino wool – so consumers don't have to compromise between the best products and their impact on the earth. www.allbirds.com



About CHRIS sports

Based in Switzerland with a long-standing tradition in sports retail, CHRIS sports has established itself as a leading provider of innovative, high-quality sports and outdoor products. Since its founding 30 years ago, CHRIS sports has been committed to offering customers the best selection of top brands and products across a range of categories, from skiing and cycling to outdoor and fitness gear. With a focus on both performance and style, CHRIS sports continually expands its portfolio to meet the evolving needs of athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. Learn more at www.chrissports.ch .

About Wystam

Wystam is a family-funded business, headquartered in Uruguay, and a leading distributor of premium international brands across Latin America – with a presence in countries such as Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Peru. Wystam specializes in delivering high-quality fashion, footwear, and lifestyle products to consumers throughout the region. Our focus is on building strong relationships with globally recognized brands to ensure their successful expansion in our market. At Wystam, we are committed to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ensuring that each brand we represent achieves its full potential in the dynamic LATAM market.

Contact: press@allbirds.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.