Superior Group of Companies Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

– Total net sales of $149.7 million up from $136.1 million in prior year third quarter –

– Net income of $5.4 million up from $3.1 million in prior year third quarter –

– EBITDA of $11.7 million up from $9.3 million in prior year third quarter –

– Board of Directors approves $0.14 per share quarterly dividend –

– Reaffirms full-year outlook –



ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its third quarter 2024 results.

“We grew our sales and profit both sequentially from the prior quarter and year over year, representing our strongest quarterly results of 2024 despite only modest improvement in macro-related customer sentiment,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “We also continue to drive solid operating cash flow as our entire team is focused on driving sales by leveraging our ongoing growth-oriented investments in people, products and technology, while striving to further optimize efficiencies and margins. Today we are reaffirming our full-year outlook and are pleased to report that our Board has again approved a quarterly dividend. Superior Group of Companies is as energized as ever by our multitude of opportunities to gain market share across the attractive end markets we serve in our quest to further enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Third Quarter Results

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, net sales increased 10.0% to $149.7 million compared to third quarter 2023 net sales of $136.1 million. Pretax income increased to $6.6 million compared to $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net income increased to $5.4 million or $0.33 per diluted share compared to $3.1 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable November 27, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 13, 2024.

2024 Full-Year Outlook

The Company is maintaining its full year 2024 sales outlook range of $563 million to $570 million, versus 2023 sales of $543 million, and maintaining its full-year earnings per diluted share forecast of $0.73 to $0.79 versus $0.54 in 2023.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time today. The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations. Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll-Free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through November 20, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at 855-669-9658. Please reference conference number 5346270 for replay access.

The Company’s website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations will also contain an updated investor presentation.

Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “potential,” or “plan” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation: (1) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, including short term and long term plans for cash, (2) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (3) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations and (4) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; uncertainties related to supply disruptions, inflationary environment (including with respect to the cost of finished goods and raw materials and shipping costs), employment levels (including labor shortages), and general economic and political conditions in the areas of the world in which the Company operates or from which it sources its supplies or the areas of the United States of America (“U.S.” or “United States”) in which the Company’s customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail chain, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of raw materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the effect of the Company’s previously disclosed material weakness in internal control over financial reporting; the Company’s ability to successfully remediate its material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 149,690 $ 136,126 $ 420,268 $ 396,061 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 89,144 82,928 253,650 248,159 Selling and administrative expenses 52,215 47,246 149,339 134,007 Other periodic pension costs 189 214 567 642 Interest expense 1,569 2,464 4,897 7,658 143,117 132,852 408,453 390,466 Income before income tax expense 6,573 3,274 11,815 5,595 Income tax expense 1,170 160 1,900 380 Net income $ 5,403 $ 3,114 $ 9,915 $ 5,215 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.19 $ 0.62 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.19 $ 0.60 $ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Basic 16,107,549 15,992,792 16,118,885 15,954,264 Diluted 16,543,990 16,155,355 16,588,914 16,132,832 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.42 $ 0.42





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except shares and par value data)

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,373 $ 19,896 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,836 and $4,237, respectively 98,822 103,494 Inventories 93,771 98,067 Contract assets 50,326 48,715 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,177 9,188 Total current assets 271,469 279,360 Property, plant and equipment, net 42,859 46,890 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,282 17,909 Deferred tax asset 12,333 12,356 Intangible assets, net 47,959 51,160 Other assets 16,448 14,775 Total assets $ 407,350 $ 422,450 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 46,292 $ 50,520 Other current liabilities 42,381 43,978 Current portion of long-term debt 5,625 4,688 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 740 1,403 Total current liabilities 95,038 100,589 Long-term debt 78,755 88,789 Long-term pension liability 13,517 13,284 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities - 557 Long-term operating lease liabilities 11,295 12,809 Other long-term liabilities 9,236 8,784 Total liabilities 207,841 224,812 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 16,331,962 and 16,564,712 shares, respectively 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 81,859 77,443 Retained earnings 121,052 122,464 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Pensions (1,054 ) (1,122 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,364 ) (1,163 ) Total shareholders’ equity 199,509 197,638 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 407,350 $ 422,450





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 9,915 $ 5,215 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,872 10,331 Inventory write-downs 1,893 1,609 Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable 251 64 Share-based compensation expense 2,905 3,523 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 363 (442 ) Change in fair value of written put options 653 (460 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,891 9,650 Contract assets (1,671 ) 6,208 Inventories 2,241 18,280 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,292 ) 3,462 Other assets (959 ) (844 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities (4,292 ) 2,148 Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (686 ) (279 ) Long-term pension liability 325 561 Other long-term liabilities 1,088 362 Net cash provided by operating activities 24,497 59,388 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (2,911 ) (4,023 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,911 ) (4,023 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings of debt 31,000 4,000 Repayment of debt (40,281 ) (51,813 ) Debt issuance costs - (300 ) Payment of cash dividends (6,994 ) (6,886 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (897 ) (553 ) Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 1,118 97 Common shares repurchased and retired (6,346 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (22,400 ) (55,455 ) Effect of currency exchange rates on cash (709 ) 97 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,523 ) 7 Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period 19,896 17,722 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $ 18,373 $ 17,729





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 5,403 $ 3,114 $ 9,915 $ 5,215 Interest expense 1,569 2,464 4,897 7,658 Income tax expense 1,170 160 1,900 380 Depreciation and amortization 3,252 3,515 9,872 10,331 Impairment Charge 260 - 260 - EBITDA(1) $ 11,654 $ 9,253 $ 26,844 $ 23,584 EBITDA margin(1) 7.8 % 6.8 % 6.4 % 6.0 %

(1) EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences and (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization). The Company uses EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The presentation of the Company’s EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company’s EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner.





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Branded

Products Healthcare

Apparel Contact

Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024: Net sales $ 92,547 $ 33,025 $ 25,038 $ (920 ) $ - $ 149,690 Cost of goods sold 59,037 19,216 11,296 (405 ) - 89,144 Gross margin 33,510 13,809 13,742 (515 ) - 60,546 Selling and administrative expenses 24,223 11,240 11,482 (515 ) 5,785 52,215 Other periodic pension cost - - - - 189 189 Add: Impairment charge - 260 - - - 260 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,446 944 770 - 92 3,252 Segment EBITDA(1) $ 10,733 $ 3,773 $ 3,030 $ - $ (5,882 ) $ 11,654 Branded

Products Healthcare

Apparel Contact

Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023: Net sales $ 83,512 $ 29,649 $ 24,121 $ (1,156 ) $ - $ 136,126 Cost of goods sold 54,588 18,165 10,724 (549 ) - 82,928 Gross margin 28,924 11,484 13,397 (607 ) - 53,198 Selling and administrative expenses 23,418 9,493 10,224 (607 ) 4,718 47,246 Other periodic pension cost - - - - 214 214 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,452 1,064 880 - 119 3,515 Segment EBITDA(1) $ 6,958 $ 3,055 $ 4,053 $ - $ (4,813 ) $ 9,253 Branded

Products Healthcare

Apparel Contact

Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024: Net sales $ 260,911 $ 88,854 $ 73,422 $ (2,919 ) $ - $ 420,268 Cost of goods sold 167,534 53,335 34,075 (1,294 ) - 253,650 Gross margin 93,377 35,519 39,347 (1,625 ) - 166,618 Selling and administrative expenses 70,486 30,931 32,436 (1,625 ) 17,111 149,339 Other periodic pension cost - - - - 567 567 Add: Impairment charge - 260 - - - 260 Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,513 2,837 2,246 - 276 9,872 Segment EBITDA(1) $ 27,404 $ 7,685 $ 9,157 $ - $ (17,402 ) $ 26,844 Branded

Products Healthcare

Apparel Contact

Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023: Net sales $ 244,955 $ 85,875 $ 68,935 $ (3,704 ) $ - $ 396,061 Cost of goods sold 164,492 53,872 31,545 (1,750 ) - 248,159 Gross margin 80,463 32,003 37,390 (1,954 ) - 147,902 Selling and administrative expenses 63,833 28,461 29,502 (1,954 ) 14,165 134,007 Other periodic pension cost - - - - 642 642 Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,826 3,014 2,210 - 281 10,331 Segment EBITDA(1) $ 21,456 $ 6,556 $ 10,098 $ - $ (14,526 ) $ 23,584

(1) Segment EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280 “Segment Reporting”. Amounts included in income before income tax expense and excluded from Segment EBITDA include: interest expense and depreciation and amortization expense. Total EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliation of Total EBITDA included in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table above.

