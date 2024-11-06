Submit Release
Usio Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter Net Income of $2.9 million, or $0.10 per share

Total payment dollars processed through all payment channels up 46% versus the prior year period 

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech company that operates a full stack of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2024.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, "Results in the third quarter continue to reflect strong fundamental processing growth, disciplined cost control, and strong positive cash flow and a continued commitment to cash management. We reported GAAP net income of approximately $2.9 million, or $0.10 per share, which includes a tax benefit of approximately $3.2 million, and we also generated positive Adjusted EBITDA¹, illustrating our improved operational performance and commitment to earnings growth. More importantly, our growing implementation queue from signed deals and pipeline have never been stronger, and we are beginning to generate activity/volume from some of our largest new opportunities. I am particularly pleased with our ability to almost completely replace the $10 million of one-time revenue lost with the completion of a large prepaid card contract in 2023, and to do so at stronger margins with a more recurring revenue base. We believe we are in excellent position to generate value for our shareholders over the long-term and believe we have the financial resources to assure that we are well prepared from the ramp in activity arising from the imminent growth in volume associated with this new business."

Mr. Hoch continued, "Momentum remains strong, with a large implementation queue of contracted PayFac integrated software vendors, or ISVs, still to be implemented with more than $1.4 billion in potential processing dollars. Total payment dollar processing volume growth accelerated to 46% in the third quarter, led by strong growth in our highest margin line of business, ACH, where electronic check dollar volume increased 61%, transactions grew 25% and returned check transactions grew 18% all compared to the same period in 2023.

Revenues for the quarter were in line with our expectations, and were up from a year ago, primarily due to strong growth in our ACH and complementary services line of business, offsetting the impact in the quarter from the loss of nearly $10 million in one-time annual revenue arising from the completion of a large prepaid card program in 2023. ACH & complementary services revenue growth was primarily attributable to an increase in ACH volume from net new business and organic growth. The business also benefited from a year over year increase in revenues from ancillary product offerings, such as Remotely Created Checks, or RCC, and PINless debit, cross-selling with our ACH base. Credit card revenues were flat, with PayFac revenues growing a strong 27% and continuing to offset legacy credit card volume attrition. As our Payfac business is now set to overtake legacy credit card processing in card business revenue contribution, overall credit card processing growth will increasingly reflect PayFac's performance. Prepaid card load volume was up 21%, to an all-time quarterly record $140 million, and exceeded $100 million for the fifth consecutive quarter. Prepaid revenues should start to better reflect the underlying growth of the book of recurring revenues it is building as we begin facing more favorable comparables from year ago quarters where revenues from the Covid incentive programs continue to decline. Revenues for Output Solutions were up 2% in the quarter, attributable to delays in some new customer implementations. Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were down 2%; however, excluding COVID incentive programs, revenues would have been up 9% compared to a year ago.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, margins were up nearly 1% from the year ago third quarter, mainly due to the growth of our highly profitable ACH business and improving margins in both our Prepaid card and Output Solutions businesses. These margin improvements are expected to continue. Other selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 4% from the same period last year as part of our commitment to disciplined cost control. The Company reported net income of approximately $2.9 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million, or ($0.03) per share, a year ago due largely to the federal income tax benefit of an approximate $3.2 million increase in our deferred tax asset. Adjusted EBITDA¹ was $0.8 million, a $0.4 million improvement from the $0.4 million Adjusted EBITDA¹ a year ago. The Company's financial position remains strong as the Company generated $2.4 million in Adjusted Operating Cash Flows¹ over the first nine months of this fiscal year with cash at quarter end up over $1.2 million versus the balance as of December 31, 2023."

Mr. Hoch concluded, "The Company is in a strong position, with a growing portfolio of recurring revenues, a best-ever financial position, and signed contracts that we believe will be adding incremental revenue as they come online, although the timing of when these large incremental deals will ramp up remains uncertain. So far this year we have achieved our goals to strengthen the organization, strengthen our financial position, and expand our market presence. For that reason, we believe we find ourselves on a path of continued profitably with the potential to exceed an annual revenue run rate of $100MM+ for 2025."

Quarterly Processing and Transaction Volumes

Total payment transactions processed in the third quarter of 2024 were 12.7 million, an increase of 31% over the same quarter of last year. Total payment dollars processed through all payment channels in the third quarter of 2024 were $2.0 billion, an improvement of 46% over last year's third quarter $1.4 billion in volume. 

We set all-time records in card load, processing, and transaction volumes in our Prepaid business unit, with card load volume up 21%, transactions processed up 56% and purchase volume up 23%. In our credit card segment, dollars processed were up 7% and transactions processed were up 22% from a year ago. ACH electronic check transaction volume was up 25%, electronic check dollars processed were up 61% and return check transactions processed were up 18%.

Third Quarter 2024 Revenue Detail

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were $21.3 million, up 2% compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to strong growth in our ACH and complementary services revenues, overcoming a decrease in Prepaid revenues due to the continued wind-down of COVID incentive programs.

    Three Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023     $ Change     % Change  
                                 
ACH and complementary services   $ 4,302,510     $ 3,528,133     $ 774,377       22 %
Credit card     7,197,362       7,169,066       28,296       0 %
Prepaid card services     4,017,153       4,685,212       (668,059 )     (14 )%
Output Solutions     5,253,388       5,138,030       115,358       2 %
Interest – ACH and complementary services     201,545       212,691       (11,146 )     (5 )%
Interest – Prepaid card services     309,131       239,413       69,718       29 %
Interest – Output Solutions     40,389       10,216       30,173       295 %
Total Revenue   $ 21,321,478     $ 20,982,761     $ 338,717       2 %


    Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023     $ Change     % Change  
                                 
ACH and complementary services   $ 12,078,574     $ 10,948,012     $ 1,130,562       10 %
Credit card     22,019,364       21,624,848       394,516       2 %
Prepaid card services     11,031,795       14,710,084       (3,678,289 )     (25 )%
Output Solutions     15,478,180       15,945,447       (467,267 )     (3 )%
Interest – ACH and complementary services     603,418       255,997       347,421       136 %
Interest – Prepaid card services     1,046,496       425,431       621,065       146 %
Interest – Output Solutions     113,925       25,784       88,141       342 %
Total Revenue   $ 62,371,752     $ 63,935,603     $ (1,563,851 )     (2 )%
                                 

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 was $4.9 million compared to $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, while gross margins were 23.0%, expanding from 22.2% in the same period a year ago as revenues from the lower margin Covid incentive programs decreased and we realized efficiencies in Output Solutions as a result of the new equipment acquired earlier this year.

Other selling, general and administrative expenses were $4.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, down compared to $4.3 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to realized efficiencies in our workforce, including a reduction in labor costs arising from Output Solutions' new equipment as well as strategic spend management in our other lines of business, as we focus on improving profitability. Further, the quarter ended September 30, 2023 contained some one time professional fees and marketing events, that were not incurred in the third quarter of 2024.

For the quarter, we reported an operating loss of $0.4 million compared to a loss of $0.8 million in operating income for the same quarter a year ago, while adjusted EBITDA¹ was $0.8 million for the quarter, compared to Adjusted EBITDA¹ of $0.4 million a year ago. Net income in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was approximately $2.9 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million, or ($0.03) per share, for the same period in the prior year. Profitability metrics improved due to increased revenues and reduced operating expenses, while net income improved significantly due to the recognition of an approximate $3.2 million federal income tax benefit from the recapture of deferred tax assets.

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were down 2% compared to the prior year period, attributable to the decrease in Prepaid revenues. Gross profits for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $14.5 million, down $0.3 million, from the same time period last year. This was primarily attributable to lower overall revenues, as gross margins were up slightly, at 23.3% versus 23.2% from the prior year period. Other selling, general and administrative expenses were $12.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $12.0 million in the prior year period, a nominal increase, being primarily attributable to some one-time increases in professional fees and marketing, including increased sales-related travel, in the first quarter of 2024. 

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, our operating loss was $0.9 million compared to an operating loss of $0.4 million in the same period a year ago, with net income of $2.7 million, or $0.10 per share, versus net loss of $0.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA¹ was $2.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $0.4 million, from $2.8 million a year ago. The increase in operating loss and decrease in Adjusted EBITDA¹ were driven by the continued wind down of prepaid COVID incentive programs during 2024. Net income for the fiscal 2024 nine month period increased by $3.2 million, primarily as a result of the recognition of an approximate $3.2 million federal tax benefit.

Adjusted Operating Cash Flows¹ (excluding merchant reserve funds, prepaid card load assets, customer deposits and net operating lease assets and obligations) was $2.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Cash flows used in operating activities was $7.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to cash flows provided by operating activities of $41.5 million in the same period a year ago, with the difference driven primarily by lower prepaid card load obligations, as funds are loaded and spent on our prepaid cards, alongside the decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses.

We continue to be in solid financial condition with $8.4 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024, a $1.2 million increase in cash balances over the first nine months of the year, and an improvement of $1.0 million from September 30, 2023.

¹ Please see reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Conference Call and Webcast

Usio, Inc.'s management will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 4:30 pm Eastern time to review financial results and provide a business update. To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call +1-844-883-3890. International callers should call + 1-412-317-9246. All callers should ask for the Usio conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the Company's website at www.usio.com/investors.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through November 20, 2024. The replay can be accessed via the Company's website or by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is 7062327.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, integrated software vendors and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to clients through its unique payment facilitation platform as a service. The Company, through its Usio Output Solutions division offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the card issuing sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas. Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

Comparisons

Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons and growth rates represent year-over-year comparisons, with the quarterly period of this year compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins and adjusted operating cash flows. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business.

  • The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles.
  • The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as costs related to acquisitions.
  • The Company defines adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by total revenues.
  • The Company defines adjusted operating cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less changes in prepaid card load obligations, customer deposits, merchant reserves and net operating lease assets and obligations. These adjustments to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities are not inclusive of any regular expense items, and only include changes in our assets and liabilities accounts on our consolidated balance sheet. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins and adjusted operating cash flows as indicators of the Company's operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations. 

Management believes EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins and adjusted operating cash flows are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded. 

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins and adjusted operating cash flow should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue, net income, or cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins and adjusted operating cash flow have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

¹ See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures below

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy and any guidance for future periods. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "should," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearing House network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future could affect, the Company's businesses and financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this press release are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such assumptions will prove to be correct. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Paul Manley
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
paul.manley@usio.com
612-834-1804

 
USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
    September 30,
2024		     December 31,
2023		  
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 8,392,317     $ 7,155,687  
Accounts receivable, net     4,257,022       5,564,138  
Settlement processing assets     59,549,564       44,899,603  
Prepaid card load assets     22,065,567       31,578,973  
Customer deposits     1,824,820       1,865,731  
Inventory     400,002       422,808  
Prepaid expenses and other     775,310       444,071  
Current assets before merchant reserves     97,264,602       91,931,011  
Merchant reserves     4,892,601       5,310,095  
Total current assets     102,157,203       97,241,106  
                 
Property and equipment, net     3,304,601       3,660,092  
                 
Other assets:                
Intangibles, net     1,099,373       1,753,333  
Deferred tax asset, net     4,690,053       1,504,000  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     3,012,779       2,420,782  
Other assets     340,285       355,357  
Total other assets     9,142,490       6,033,472  
                 
Total Assets   $ 114,604,294     $ 106,934,670  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 579,618     $ 1,031,141  
Accrued expenses     2,879,369       3,801,278  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion     553,480       633,616  
Equipment loan, current portion     192,206       107,270  
Settlement processing obligations     59,549,564       44,899,603  
Prepaid card load obligations     22,065,567       31,578,973  
Customer deposits     1,824,820       1,865,731  
Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations     87,644,624       83,917,612  
Merchant reserve obligations     4,892,601       5,310,095  
Total current liabilities     92,537,225       89,227,707  
                 
Non-current liabilities:                
Equipment loan, net of current portion     562,923       718,980  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     2,573,100       1,919,144  
Total liabilities     95,673,248       91,865,831  
                 
Stockholders' equity:                
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 (unaudited) and December 31, 2023, respectively            
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 29,811,487 and 28,671,606 issued, and 27,216,864 and 26,332,523 outstanding at September 30, 2024 (unaudited) and December 31, 2023, respectively     198,226       197,087  
Additional paid-in capital     99,447,552       97,479,830  
Treasury stock, at cost; 2,594,623 and 2,339,083 shares at September 30, 2024 (unaudited) and December 31, 2023, respectively     (4,755,916 )     (4,362,150 )
Deferred compensation     (7,297,234 )     (6,907,775 )
Accumulated deficit     (68,661,582 )     (71,338,153 )
Total stockholders' equity     18,931,046       15,068,839  
                 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 114,604,294     $ 106,934,670  


USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
                                 
Revenues   $ 21,321,478     $ 20,982,761     $ 62,371,752     $ 63,935,603  
Cost of services     16,425,321       16,325,793       47,822,086       49,121,210  
Gross profit     4,896,157       4,656,968       14,549,666       14,814,393  
                                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses:                                
Stock-based compensation     569,772       594,815       1,529,106       1,677,258  
Other SG&A     4,119,317       4,293,869       12,180,387       12,021,110  
Depreciation and amortization     583,718       518,573       1,707,721       1,559,601  
Total selling, general and administrative     5,272,807       5,407,257       15,417,214       15,257,969  
                                 
Operating (loss)     (376,650 )     (750,289 )     (867,548 )     (443,576 )
                                 
Other income and (expense):                                
Interest income     125,564       49,769       348,188       116,649  
Other income     0       50,000       261,413       50,000  
Interest expense     (13,700 )     (393 )     (41,535 )     (1,588 )
Other income, net     111,864       49,376       568,066       115,061  
                                 
(Loss) before income taxes     (264,786 )     (700,913 )     (299,482 )     (328,515 )
                                 
Federal income tax (benefit)     (3,186,053 )           (3,186,053 )      
State income tax expense     70,000       70,000       210,000       222,524  
Income tax expense (benefit)     (3,116,053 )     70,000       (2,976,053 )     222,524  
                                 
Net income (loss)   $ 2,851,267     $ (770,913 )   $ 2,676,571     $ (551,039 )
                                 
Income (Loss) Per Share                                
Basic income (loss) per common share:   $ 0.10     $ (0.03 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.02 )
Diluted income (loss) per common share:   $ 0.10     $ (0.03 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.02 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding                                
Basic     27,322,497       26,383,144       26,747,277       26,386,586  
Diluted     27,322,497       26,383,144       26,747,277       26,386,586  


USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023  
Operating Activities                
Net income (loss)   $ 2,676,571     $ (501,039 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Depreciation     1,053,761       905,701  
Amortization     653,960       653,900  
Deferred federal income tax     (3,186,053 )     0  
Employee stock-based compensation     1,529,106       1,644,658  
Vendor stock-based compensation           32,600  
Non-cash revenue from returned common stock           (156,162 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     1,307,116       (831,978 )
Prepaid expenses and other     (331,239 )     (289,819 )
Operating lease right-of-use assets     (591,997 )     244,040  
Other assets     15,072        
Inventory     22,806       106,516  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     (1,373,432 )     845,249  
Operating lease liabilities     573,820       (267,553 )
Prepaid card load obligations     (9,513,406 )     38,668,841  
Merchant reserves     (417,494 )     427,044  
Customer deposits     (40,911 )     24,376  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     (7,622,320 )     41,506,374  
                 
Investing Activities                
Purchases of property and equipment     (698,271 )     (587,451 )
Net cash (used in) investing activities     (698,271 )     (587,451 )
                 
Financing Activities                
Payments on equipment loan     (71,121 )     (42,527 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock     50,297       -  
Purchases of treasury stock     (393,766 )     (68,967 )
Net cash (used in) financing activities     (414,590 )     (111,494 )
                 
Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves     (8,735,181 )     40,807,429  
Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves, beginning of year     45,910,486       32,343,501  
                 
Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Loads, Customer Deposits and Merchant Reserves, End of Period   $ 37,175,305     $ 73,150,930  
                 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information                
Cash paid during the period for:                
Interest   $ 41,535     $ 1,588  
Income taxes           312,158  
Non-cash operating activities:                
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities     963,487        
Non-cash financing activity:                
Issuance of deferred stock compensation     1,497,300       2,478,506  


USIO, INC.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Common Stock     Additional Paid- In     Treasury     Deferred     Accumulated     Total Stockholders'  
    Shares     Amount     Capital     Stock     Compensation     Deficit     Equity  
                                                         
Balance at December 31, 2023     28,671,606     $ 197,087     $ 97,479,830     $ (4,362,150 )   $ (6,907,775 )   $ (71,338,153 )   $ 15,068,839  
                                                         
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan     107,600       107       153,118                         153,225  
Deferred compensation amortization                             346,047             346,047  
Purchase of treasury stock costs                       (44,823 )                 (44,823 )
Net (loss) for the period                                   (250,188 )     (250,188 )
                                                         
Balance at March 31, 2024     28,779,206     $ 197,194     $ 97,632,948     $ (4,406,973 )   $ (6,561,728 )   $ (71,588,341 )   $ 15,273,100  
                                                         
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan     994,049       994       1,610,320             (1,497,300 )           114,014  
Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan     6,180       6       10,504                         10,510  
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest     (15,000 )     (15 )     (31,305 )           31,320              
Deferred compensation amortization                             346,048             346,048  
Purchase of treasury stock costs                       (104,946 )                 (104,946 )
Net income for the period                                   75,492       75,492  
                                                         
Balance at June 30, 2024     29,764,435     $ 198,179     $ 99,222,467     $ (4,511,919 )   $ (7,681,660 )   $ (71,512,849 )   $ 15,714,218  
                                                         
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan     21,100       21       185,324                         185,345  
Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan     25,952       26       39,761                         39,787  
Deferred compensation amortization                             384,426             384,426  
Purchase of treasury stock costs                       (243,997 )                 (243,997 )
Net income for the period                                   2,851,267       2,851,267  
                                                         
Balance at September 30, 2024     29,811,487     $ 198,226     $ 99,447,552     $ (4,755,916 )   $ (7,297,234 )   $ (68,661,582 )   $ 18,931,046  
                                                         
Balance at December 31, 2022     27,044,900     $ 195,471     $ 94,048,603     $ (3,749,027 )   $ (5,697,900 )   $ (70,863,049 )   $ 13,934,098  
                                                         
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan     1,421,250       1,421       2,638,529             (2,444,054 )           195,896  
Deferred compensation amortization                             308,676             308,676  
Purchase of treasury stock costs                       (8,529 )                 (8,529 )
Net income for the period                                   14,833       14,833  
                                                         
Balance at March 31, 2023     28,466,150     $ 196,892     $ 96,687,132     $ (3,757,556 )   $ (7,833,278 )   $ (70,848,216 )   $ 14,444,974  
                                                         
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan     111,456       111       354,199             (34,452 )           319,858  
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest     (115,000 )     (115 )     (188,088 )           103,091             (85,112 )
Deferred compensation amortization                             343,123             343,123  
Purchase of treasury stock costs                       (10,507 )                 (10,507 )
Non-cash return of common stock                       (156,162 )                 (156,162 )
Net income for the period                                   205,041       205,041  
                                                         
Balance at June 30, 2023     28,462,606     $ 196,888     $ 96,853,243     $ (3,924,225 )   $ (7,421,516 )   $ (70,643,175 )   $ 15,061,215  
                                                         
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan     43,800       44       252,212                         252,256  
Deferred compensation amortization                             342,559             342,559  
Purchase of treasury stock costs                       (49,931 )                 (49,931 )
Net (loss) for the period                                   (720,913 )     (720,913 )
                                                         
Balance at September 30, 2023     28,506,406     $ 196,932     $ 97,105,455     $ (3,974,156 )   $ (7,078,957 )   $ (71,364,088 )   $ 14,885,186  


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
                                 
Reconciliation from Operating income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:                                
Operating income (Loss)   $ (376,650 )   $ (750,289 )   $ (867,548 )   $ (443,576 )
Depreciation and amortization     583,718       518,573       1,707,721       1,559,601  
EBITDA     207,068       (231,716 )     840,173       1,116,025  
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net     569,772       594,815       1,529,106       1,677,258  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 776,840     $ 363,099     $ 2,369,279     $ 2,793,283  
                                 
                                 
Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margins:                                
Revenues   $ 21,321,478     $ 20,982,761     $ 62,371,752     $ 63,935,603  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 776,840     $ 363,099     $ 2,369,279     $ 2,793,283  
Adjusted EBITDA margins     3.6 %     1.7 %     3.8 %     4.4 %


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
 
    September 30,
2024		     September 30,
2023		  
                 
Reconciliation from net cash (used in) operating activities to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Cash Flow:                
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ (7,622,320 )   $ 41,506,374  
Operating cash flow adjustments:                
Prepaid card load obligations     9,513,406       (38,668,841 )
Customer deposits     40,911       (24,376 )
Merchant reserves     417,494       (427,044 )
Operating lease right-of-use assets     591,997       (244,040 )
Operating lease liabilities     (573,820 )     267,553  
Total adjustments to net cash provided by operating activities   $ 9,989,988     $ (39,096,748 )
Adjusted operating cash flows provided   $ 2,367,668     $ 2,409,626  

