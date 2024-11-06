Submit Release
CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

  • Reported Third Quarter 2024 Net Income of $10.7 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $43.9 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $27.1 million compared to Net Income of $12.3 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $44.2 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $31.4 million for the Third Quarter 2023
  • Reported Third Quarter 2024 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $83.6 million compared to $67.6 million of Gross Profit for the Third Quarter 2023 and Third Quarter 2024 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $27.6 million compared to $32.9 million of Gross Profit for the Third Quarter 2023
  • Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 4.21 times as of September 30, 2024, compared to 4.39 times as of June 30, 2024
  • The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2024 was 1.26 times compared to 1.43 times for the comparable period of 2023
  • The Board of Directors of CrossAmerica's General Partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the Third Quarter 2024

Allentown, PA November 6, 2024 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) (“CrossAmerica” or the “Partnership”), a leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"CrossAmerica posted a strong third quarter despite broader softness in fuel and store demand," said Charles Nifong, President and CEO of CrossAmerica. "Our company-operated stores delivered solid results, with a two percent increase in same-store fuel volume and strong same-store merchandise sales. Overall, retail segment fuel gallons, sales, gross profit and segment operating income were all materially higher year-over-year, driven by our strategic site conversions to the retail channel. Additionally, we progressed on further retail conversions this quarter and finished the quarter with a solid distribution coverage ratio and a strong balance sheet, at a lower overall leverage ratio than the prior two quarters."

Third Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

Key Operating Metrics Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Net Income $10.7M $12.3M
Operating Expenses $60.8M $50.6M
Adjusted EBITDA $43.9M $44.2M
Distributable Cash Flow $27.1M $31.4M
Distribution Coverage Ratio: Current Quarter 1.36x 1.57x
Distribution Coverage Ratio: Trailing 12 Months 1.26x 1.43x

CrossAmerica reported a decline in Net Income and a slight decline in Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2024 compared to the third quarter 2023. The slight decrease in Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year for the quarter was primarily driven by an increase in motor fuel and merchandise gross profit in the retail segment offset by an increase in operating expenses, both primarily related to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites. The declines in Net Income and Distributable Cash Flow were primarily driven by an increase in interest expense relative to the prior year, mainly due to the expiration of certain favorable interest rate hedges that occurred on April 1, 2024.

Retail Segment

Key Operating Metrics Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Retail segment gross profit $83.6M $67.6M
     
Retail segment motor fuel gallons distributed 148.4M 132.2M
Same store motor fuel gallons distributed 126.1M 126.3M
Retail segment motor fuel gross profit $45.8M $36.2M
Retail segment margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions $ 0.406   $ 0.372  
     
Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes* $60.8M $60.9M
Merchandise gross profit* $30.5M $25.4M
Merchandise gross profit percentage*   27.9 %   28.7 %
     
Operating Expenses $52.2M $41.1M
Retail Sites (end of period)   597     482  

*Includes only company operated retail sites

For the third quarter 2024, the retail segment generated a 24% increase in gross profit compared to the third quarter 2023. The increase for the third quarter 2024 was primarily due to higher motor fuel (+26%) and merchandise (+20%) gross profit.

The retail segment sold 148.4 million of retail fuel gallons during the third quarter 2024, which was an increase of 12% when compared to the third quarter 2023. This volume increase was primarily driven by the conversion of lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites over the past year and during the quarter. Volume for same store locations was relatively flat for the third quarter 2024 when compared to the same period of 2023.

For the third quarter 2024, CrossAmerica’s merchandise gross profit increased 20% when compared to the third quarter 2023. The third quarter increase was primarily driven by an increase in the average company operated site count due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites. Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes was relatively flat for the third quarter 2024 when compared to the third quarter 2023. Merchandise gross profit percentage decreased from 28.7% for the third quarter 2023 to 27.9% for the third quarter 2024 due to certain costs associated with the expansion of CrossAmerica's food and beverage offerings, particularly in recently converted retail locations.

For the third quarter 2024, operating expenses for the retail segment increased 27% primarily driven by a 27% (79 site) increase in the average company operated site count due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites.

Wholesale Segment

Key Operating Metrics Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Wholesale segment gross profit $27.6M $32.9M
Wholesale motor fuel gallons distributed 186.9M 217.3M
Average wholesale gross margin per gallon $ 0.090 $ 0.086

During the third quarter 2024, CrossAmerica’s wholesale segment gross profit decreased 16% compared to the third quarter 2023. This was driven by a decline in motor fuel and rent gross profit primarily due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites and a net loss of independent dealer contracts. The motor fuel gross profit decline of 10% was driven by a 14% decrease in wholesale volume distributed, with predominately all of the wholesale volume decline attributable to the conversion of wholesale locations to retail locations and the associated volume for these locations is now reflected in CrossAmerica’s retail segment. This was partially offset by an increase of 5% in margin per gallon.

Divestment Activity

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, CrossAmerica sold nine properties for $7.2 million in proceeds, resulting in a net gain of $5.3 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2024, CrossAmerica had $772.4 million outstanding under its CAPL Credit Facility. As of November 1, 2024, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, approximately $101 million was available for future borrowings under the CAPL Credit Facility. Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 4.21 times as of September 30, 2024, compared to 4.39 times as of June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, CrossAmerica was in compliance with its financial covenants under the credit facility.

Distributions

On October 23, 2024, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner (“Board”) declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the third quarter 2024. As previously announced, the distribution will be paid on November 13, 2024 to all unitholders of record as of November 4, 2024. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board as provided in CrossAmerica’s Partnership Agreement.

Conference Call

The Partnership will host a conference call on November 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2024 earnings results. The conference call numbers are 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865 and the passcode for both is 264936. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.

Non-GAAP Measures and Same Store Metrics

Non-GAAP measures used in this release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. These Non-GAAP measures are further described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release.

Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods within the same segment. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales. Certain merchandise products have been transitioned from a gross profit model (whereby CrossAmerica owns the inventory and records sales and cost of sales) to a scan-based trading model (whereby a third party owns the inventory and CrossAmerica records a commission in other revenues). Same store merchandise sales for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were adjusted to gross it up for the sales that would have been recorded had CrossAmerica not changed models.

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Thousands of Dollars, except unit data)

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2024     2023  
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 7,765     $ 4,990  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $682 and $709, respectively     31,946       31,185  
Accounts receivable from related parties     574       437  
Inventory     60,973       52,344  
Assets held for sale     11,660       400  
Current portion of interest rate swap contracts     2,205       9,321  
Other current assets     10,612       9,845  
Total current assets     125,735       108,522  
Property and equipment, net     665,188       705,217  
Right-of-use assets, net     137,797       148,317  
Intangible assets, net     81,512       95,261  
Goodwill     99,409       99,409  
Deferred tax assets     80       759  
Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion     294       687  
Other assets     20,099       23,510  
Total assets   $ 1,130,114     $ 1,181,682  
             
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations   $ 3,233     $ 3,083  
Current portion of operating lease obligations     34,854       34,787  
Accounts payable     81,507       68,986  
Accounts payable to related parties     7,908       10,180  
Current portion of interest rate swap contracts     221        
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     25,956       23,674  
Motor fuel and sales taxes payable     19,120       20,386  
Total current liabilities     172,799       161,096  
Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion     769,233       753,880  
Operating lease obligations, less current portion     107,936       118,723  
Deferred tax liabilities, net     7,469       12,919  
Asset retirement obligations     48,669       47,844  
Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion     3,647       3,535  
Other long-term liabilities     51,059       52,934  
Total liabilities     1,160,812       1,150,931  
             
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)            
             
Preferred membership interests     28,343       27,744  
             
Equity:            
Common units— 38,046,688 and 37,983,154 units issued and
outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively		     (57,414 )     (2,392 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (1,627 )     5,399  
Total (deficit) equity     (59,041 )     3,007  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,130,114     $ 1,181,682  

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Operating revenues (a)   $ 1,079,163     $ 1,210,023     $ 3,154,066     $ 3,371,578  
Costs of sales (b)     967,937       1,109,583       2,856,730       3,091,355  
Gross profit     111,226       100,440       297,336       280,223  
                         
Operating expenses:                        
Operating expenses (c)     60,766       50,609       168,619       146,030  
General and administrative expenses     7,310       6,877       22,040       20,091  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense     20,736       19,096       57,903       58,214  
Total operating expenses     88,812       76,582       248,562       224,335  
Gain (loss) on dispositions and lease terminations, net     4,682       287       (6,546 )     5,220  
Operating income     27,096       24,145       42,228       61,108  
Other income, net     197       174       604       598  
Interest expense     (14,169 )     (10,559 )     (38,918 )     (33,254 )
Income before income taxes     13,124       13,760       3,914       28,452  
Income tax expense (benefit)     2,416       1,468       (1,678 )     2,603  
Net income     10,708       12,292       5,592       25,849  
Accretion of preferred membership interests     582       629       1,911       1,845  
Net income available to limited partners   $ 10,126     $ 11,663     $ 3,681     $ 24,004  
                         
Earnings per common unit                        
Basic   $ 0.27     $ 0.31     $ 0.10     $ 0.63  
Diluted   $ 0.27     $ 0.31     $ 0.10     $ 0.63  
                         
Weighted-average common units:                        
Basic     38,041,815       37,966,474       38,021,173       37,953,348  
Diluted     38,200,833       38,139,258       38,181,684       38,126,392  
                         
Supplemental information:                        
(a) includes excise taxes of:   $ 86,108     $ 76,991     $ 239,215     $ 223,066  
(a) includes rent income of:     16,938       20,137       53,959       61,980  
(b) excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion                        
(b) includes rent expense of:     5,010       5,679       15,621       16,891  
(c) includes rent expense of:     4,533       3,957       12,972       11,666  

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Thousands of Dollars)

    Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $ 5,592     $ 25,849  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:		            
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense     57,903       58,214  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     1,452       2,806  
Credit loss expense     81       37  
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense     (4,770 )     1,145  
Equity-based employee and director compensation expense     1,134       2,084  
Loss (gain) on dispositions and lease terminations, net     6,546       (5,220 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions     8,734       (5,926 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     76,672       78,989  
             
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Principal payments received on notes receivable     117       162  
Proceeds from sale of assets     17,969       4,983  
Capital expenditures     (19,131 )     (21,680 )
Lease terminations payments to Applegreen, including inventory purchases     (25,517 )      
Net cash used in investing activities     (26,562 )     (16,535 )
             
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities     90,919       221,900  
Repayments on revolving credit facilities     (74,500 )     (65,537 )
Repayments on the Term Loan Facility           (158,980 )
Payments of finance lease obligations     (2,294 )     (2,150 )
Payments of deferred financing costs     (74 )     (7,106 )
Distributions paid on distribution equivalent rights     (194 )     (168 )
Income tax distributions paid on preferred membership interests     (1,312 )     (900 )
Distributions paid on common units     (59,880 )     (59,777 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (47,335 )     (72,718 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     2,775       (10,264 )
             
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     4,990       16,054  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 7,765     $ 5,790  

Segment Results

Retail

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Retail segment (in thousands, except for the number of retail sites and per gallon amounts):

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Gross profit:                        
Motor fuel   $ 45,759     $ 36,226     $ 111,084     $ 98,723  
Merchandise     30,494       25,427       81,786       67,782  
Rent     2,403       2,034       6,969       6,808  
Other revenue     4,931       3,901       14,778       11,149  
Total gross profit     83,587       67,588       214,617       184,462  
Operating expenses     (52,224 )     (41,138 )     (143,986 )     (117,094 )
Operating income   $ 31,363     $ 26,450     $ 70,631     $ 67,368  
                         
Retail sites (end of period):                        
Company operated retail sites (a)     372       293       372       293  
Commission agents (b)     225       189       225       189  
Total system sites at the end of the period     597       482       597       482  
                         
Total retail segment statistics:                        
Volume of gallons sold     148,380       132,160       413,113       382,049  
Same store total system gallons sold (c)     126,119       126,323       343,722       351,409  
Average retail fuel sites     595       482       561       472  
Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions   $ 0.406     $ 0.372     $ 0.366     $ 0.354  
                         
Company operated site statistics:                        
Average retail fuel sites     372       293       350       279  
Same store fuel volume (c)     89,174       87,280       235,403       237,472  
Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees   $ 0.437     $ 0.394     $ 0.391     $ 0.378  
Same store merchandise sales (c)   $ 85,138     $ 86,136     $ 214,553     $ 215,763  
Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes   $ 60,843     $ 60,869     $ 152,393     $ 150,909  
Merchandise gross profit percentage     27.9 %     28.7 %     28.1 %     28.5 %
                         
Commission site statistics:                        
Average retail fuel sites     223       189       211       193  
Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions   $ 0.331     $ 0.325     $ 0.306     $ 0.306  

(a) The increase in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites.
(b) The increase in the commission agent site count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to commission agent sites, partially offset by the conversion of certain commission agent sites to company operated sites.
(c) Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales. Certain merchandise products have been transitioned from a gross profit model (whereby CrossAmerica owns the inventory and records sales and cost of sales) to a scan-based trading model (whereby a third party owns the inventory and CrossAmerica records a commission in other revenues). Same store merchandise sales for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were adjusted to gross it up for the sales that would have been recorded had CrossAmerica not changed models.

Wholesale

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts):

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Gross profit:                        
Motor fuel gross profit   $ 16,870     $ 18,786     $ 48,112     $ 53,427  
Rent gross profit     9,525       12,424       31,369       38,281  
Other revenues     1,244       1,642       3,238       4,053  
Total gross profit     27,639       32,852       82,719       95,761  
Operating expenses     (8,542 )     (9,471 )     (24,633 )     (28,936 )
Operating income   $ 19,097     $ 23,381     $ 58,086     $ 66,825  
                         
Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period): (a)                        
Independent dealers (b)     602       636       602       636  
Lessee dealers (c)     444       582       444       582  
Total motor fuel distribution sites     1,046       1,218       1,046       1,218  
                         
Average motor fuel distribution sites     1,057       1,222       1,109       1,243  
                         
Volume of gallons distributed     186,946       217,348       563,082       637,340  
                         
Margin per gallon   $ 0.090     $ 0.086     $ 0.085     $ 0.084  

(a) In addition, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites.
(b) The decrease in the independent dealer site count was primarily attributable to the net loss of contracts, partially offset by divestitures of certain lessee dealer sites but with continued fuel supply.
(c) The decrease in the lessee dealer count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated sites, including through the Applegreen Acquisition, and CrossAmerica's real estate rationalization effort.

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CrossAmerica uses the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income before deducting interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, amortization and accretion (which includes certain impairment charges). Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation expense, gains or losses on dispositions and lease terminations, net and certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by distributions paid.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess CrossAmerica’s financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the Partnership’s business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day to day operations of CrossAmerica’s retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to CrossAmerica’s unitholders.

CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, CrossAmerica’s definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for per unit amounts):

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net income   $ 10,708     $ 12,292     $ 5,592     $ 25,849  
Interest expense     14,169       10,559       38,918       33,254  
Income tax expense (benefit)     2,416       1,468       (1,678 )     2,603  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense     20,736       19,096       57,903       58,214  
EBITDA     48,029       43,415       100,735       119,920  
Equity-based employee and director compensation expense     560       961       1,134       2,084  
(Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net (a)     (4,682 )     (287 )     6,546       (5,220 )
Acquisition-related costs (b)     31       120       1,661       1,361  
Adjusted EBITDA     43,938       44,209       110,076       118,145  
Cash interest expense     (13,685 )     (10,078 )     (37,466 )     (30,448 )
Sustaining capital expenditures (c)     (2,594 )     (1,837 )     (6,162 )     (5,322 )
Current income tax expense (d)     (519 )     (905 )     (1,527 )     (1,458 )
Distributable Cash Flow   $ 27,140     $ 31,389     $ 64,921     $ 80,917  
Distributions paid on common units     19,975       19,934       59,880       59,777  
Distribution Coverage Ratio   1.36x     1.57x     1.08x     1.35x  

(a) During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, CrossAmerica recorded a $16.0 million loss on lease terminations with Applegreen, including a $1.5 million non-cash write-off of deferred rent income. In addition, CrossAmerica recorded $2.3 million of other losses on lease terminations and asset disposals, including non-cash write-offs of deferred rent income. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, CrossAmerica recorded $5.3 and $11.8 million net gains in connection with its ongoing real estate rationalization effort. This was partially offset by $0.6 million of net losses on lease terminations and asset disposals during the three month period ended September 30, 2024.
(b) Relates to certain acquisition-related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and purchase accounting adjustments associated with recent acquisitions.
(c) Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica's long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes, including payments to renew existing distribution contracts, or to maintain the sites in conditions suitable to lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business.
(d)    Excludes income tax incurred on the sale of sites.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil’s largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Contact

Investor Relations: Randy Palmer, rpalmer@caplp.com or 610-625-8000

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” “target” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica’s Form 10-K or Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on CrossAmerica’s website at www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


