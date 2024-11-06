Submit Release
Option Care Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, being held in London, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, including a fireside chat at 8:30am GMT/3:30am ET.
  • Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference, being held in Boca Raton, FL, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, including a presentation at 8:50am ET.
  • Bank of America Home Care Conference, being held virtually, on Monday, December 9, 2024, including a fireside chat at 11:10am ET.

Webcast links and related presentation materials will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

For Investor Inquiries:

Mike Shapiro
Chief Financial Officer
T: (312) 940-2538
Investor.relations@optioncare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

