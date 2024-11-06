Asure Software Sets November and December 2024 Investor Conference Schedule
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during November and December 2024:
15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
Date: Tuesday November 19, 2024
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
Roth Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday November 20, 2024
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
Stephens Annual Investment Conference
Date: Thursday November 21, 2024
Format: 1x1 Meetings, Fireside Chat
Location: Nashville, TN
14th Annual Needham SaaS Conference
Date: Thursday November 21, 2024
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Location: Virtual
TD Cowen’s 2nd Annual Human Capital Management Summit
Date: Monday December 9, 2024
Format: 1x1 Meetings, Fireside Chat
Location: Virtual
Northland Capital Markets Growth Conference
Date: Thursday December 12, 2024
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Location: Virtual
For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.
About Asure Software
Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named AsureHCM®, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software and Asure Marketplace™ as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.
Asure Software
Patrick McKillop
Vice President, Investor Relations
617-335-5058
patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com
