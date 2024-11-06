Submit Release
Veeco Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $184.8 million, compared with $177.4 million in the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $22.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared with $24.6 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the same period last year
  • Non-GAAP net income of $28.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared with $31.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share in the same period last year

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

                 
U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data
                 
GAAP Results   Q3 '24   Q3 '23
Revenue   $ 184.8     $ 177.4  
Net income   $ 22.0     $ 24.6  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.36     $ 0.42  


Non-GAAP Results   Q3 '24   Q3 '23
Operating income   $ 31.0     $ 32.7  
Net income   $ 28.3     $ 31.0  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.46     $ 0.53  
                 

“Veeco reported solid third quarter results above the mid-point of our guidance, led by record Semiconductor revenue,” commented Bill Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our Semiconductor business grew 26% year-over-year and 13% sequentially, highlighted by an increase in shipments to leading-edge customers across several product lines. Our portfolio of enabling technologies is gaining traction for several industry inflections, contributing to our expectations for our Semiconductor business to outperform WFE growth for the 4th consecutive year.”

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s fourth quarter 2024:

  • Revenue is expected in the range of $165 million to $185 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.18 to $0.27
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.35 to $0.45

Conference Call Information

A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, November 6, 2024 starting at 5:00pm ET. To join the call, dial 1-877-407-8029 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8029. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website that evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; the effects of regional or global health epidemics; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release or, in the case of any document referenced herein or incorporated by reference, the date of that document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Veeco Contacts:
       
Investors: Anthony Pappone (516) 500-8798 apappone@veeco.com
Media: Brenden Wright (410) 984-2610 bwright@veeco.com
       


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                       
  Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Net sales $ 184,807     $ 177,366     $ 535,170     $ 492,511  
Cost of sales   105,596       100,489       305,150       286,107  
Gross profit   79,211       76,877       230,020       206,404  
Operating expenses, net:                      
Research and development   32,216       28,817       93,554       83,762  
Selling, general, and administrative   25,291       22,814       74,586       69,263  
Amortization of intangible assets   1,687       2,123       5,403       6,358  
Other operating expense (income), net   (4,318 )     860       (6,625 )     1,264  
Total operating expenses, net   54,876       54,614       166,918       160,647  
Operating income   24,335       22,263       63,102       45,757  
Interest income (expense), net   323       247       1,377       (1,187 )
Other income (expense), net                     (97,091 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   24,658       22,510       64,479       (52,521 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   2,707       (2,064 )     5,730       (516 )
Net income (loss) $ 21,951     $ 24,574     $ 58,749     $ (52,005 )
                       
Income (loss) per common share:                      
Basic $ 0.39     $ 0.44     $ 1.04     $ (0.98 )
Diluted $ 0.36     $ 0.42     $ 0.97     $ (0.98 )
                       
Weighted average number of shares:                      
Basic   56,410       55,352       56,256       52,978  
Diluted   62,654       59,636       62,103       52,978  
                               


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
               
  September 30,   December 31,
  2024   2023
  (unaudited)        
Assets              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 163,228     $ 158,781  
Restricted cash   258       339  
Short-term investments   157,534       146,664  
Accounts receivable, net   132,347       103,018  
Contract assets   30,795       24,370  
Inventories   242,123       237,635  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   34,692       35,471  
Total current assets   760,977       706,278  
Property, plant and equipment, net   112,677       118,459  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   26,695       24,377  
Intangible assets, net   38,542       43,945  
Goodwill   214,964       214,964  
Deferred income taxes   115,777       117,901  
Other assets   3,240       3,117  
Total assets $ 1,272,872     $ 1,229,041  
               
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 50,049     $ 42,383  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   57,117       57,624  
Contract liabilities   80,468       118,026  
Income taxes payable   1,060        
Current portion of long-term debt   26,473        
Total current liabilities   215,167       218,033  
Deferred income taxes   6,383       6,552  
Long-term debt   249,402       274,941  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   34,421       31,529  
Other liabilities   20,980       25,544  
Total liabilities   526,353       556,599  
               
Total stockholders’ equity   746,519       672,442  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,272,872     $ 1,229,041  
               

Note on Reconciliation Tables

The below tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

                               
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q3 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                               
            Non-GAAP Adjustments          
Three months ended September 30, 2024   GAAP   Share-Based
Compensation		   Amortization   Other   Non-GAAP  
Net sales   $ 184,807                 $ 184,807    
Gross profit     79,211       1,565           162       80,938    
Gross margin     42.9   %               43.8   %
Operating expenses     54,876       (7,894 )     (1,687 )     4,644       49,939    
Operating income     24,335       9,459       1,687       (4,482 ) ^   30,999    
Net income     21,951       9,459       1,687       (4,836 ) ^   28,261    

_________________
^  - See table below for additional details.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q3 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
     
Three months ended September 30, 2024    
Changes in contingent consideration $ (4,644 )
Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Epiluvac purchase accounting   162  
Subtotal   (4,482 )
Non-cash interest expense   323  
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *   (677 )
Total Other $ (4,836 )

_________________
*  The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

Net Income per Common Share (Q3 2024)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
               
  Three months ended
September 30, 2024
  GAAP   Non-GAAP
Numerator:              
Net income $ 21,951     $ 28,261  
Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes   515       466  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 22,466     $ 28,727  
               
Denominator:              
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   56,410       56,410  
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards   1,606       1,606  
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes   1,104       1,104  
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)   1,788       1,354  
Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes   1,746       1,746  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   62,654       62,220  
               
Net income per common share:              
Basic $ 0.39     $ 0.50  
Diluted $ 0.36     $ 0.46  

_________________
(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q3 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                               
            Non-GAAP Adjustments          
Three months ended September 30, 2023   GAAP
 		  Share-based
Compensation		   Amortization   Other   Non-GAAP  
Net sales   $ 177,366                 $ 177,366    
Gross profit     76,877       1,556               78,433    
Gross margin     43.3   %               44.2   %
Operating expenses     54,614       (5,864 )     (2,123 )     (911 )     45,716    
Operating income     22,263       7,420       2,123       911   ^   32,717    
Net income     24,574       7,420       2,123       (3,077 ) ^   31,040    

_________________
^  See table below for additional details.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q3 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
     
Three months ended September 30, 2023    
Changes in contingent consideration $ 818  
Acquisition related   93  
Subtotal   911  
Non-cash interest expense   311  
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *   (4,299 )
Total Other $ (3,077 )

_________________
*  - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

Net Income per Common Share (Q3 2023)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
               
  Three months ended
September 30, 2023
  GAAP   Non-GAAP
Numerator:              
Net income $ 24,574     $ 31,040  
Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes   513       466  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 25,087     $ 31,506  
               
Denominator:              
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   55,352       55,352  
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards   1,391       1,391  
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes   1,104       1,104  
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)   1,789       1,355  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   59,636       59,202  
               
Net income per common share:              
Basic $ 0.44     $ 0.56  
Diluted $ 0.42     $ 0.53  

_________________
(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q3 2024 and 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
           
  Three months ended   Three months ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
GAAP Net income $ 21,951     $ 24,574  
Share-based compensation   9,459       7,420  
Amortization   1,687       2,123  
Changes in contingent consideration   (4,644 )     818  
Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Epiluvac purchase accounting   162        
Acquisition related         93  
Interest (income) expense, net   (323 )     (247 )
Income tax expense   2,707       (2,064 )
Non-GAAP Operating income $ 30,999     $ 32,717  
               


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q4 2024)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                                     
                Non-GAAP Adjustments            
Guidance for the three months ending December 31, 2024   GAAP   Share-based 
Compensation		   Amortization      Other       Non-GAAP
Net sales   $ 165   - $ 185                 $ 165   - $ 185  
Gross profit     70   -   79       2                   72   -   81  
Gross margin     42%   -   43%                   43%   -   44%  
Operating expenses     58   -   60       (8 )     (2 )           48   -   51  
Operating income     12   -   19       10       2             23   -   30  
Net income   $ 10   - $ 16       10       2       (1 )   $ 21   - $ 27  
                                     
Income per diluted common share   $ 0.18   - $ 0.27                 $ 0.35   - $ 0.45  
                                             


Income per Diluted Common Share (Q4 2024)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                                 
Guidance for the three months ending December 31, 2024   GAAP   Non-GAAP
Numerator:                                
Net income   $ 10   - $ 16     $ 21   - $ 27  
Interest expense associated with convertible notes           1              
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 10   - $ 17     $ 21   - $ 27  
                                 
Denominator:                                
Basic weighted average shares outstanding     56       56       56       56  
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards     2       2       1       1  
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes           1       1       1  
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)     2       2       1       1  
Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes     1       1       1       1  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     60       61       61       61  
                                 
Net income per common share:                                
Income per diluted common share   $ 0.18   - $ 0.27     $ 0.35   - $ 0.45  

_________________
(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q4 2024)
(in millions)
(unaudited)
             
Guidance for the three months ending December 31, 2024               
GAAP Net income   $ 10   - $ 16  
Share-based compensation     10   -   10  
Amortization     2   -   2  
Interest income, net     (1 ) -   (1 )
Income tax expense     3   -   4  
Non-GAAP Operating income   $ 23   - $ 30  

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.


