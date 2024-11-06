FreightCar America, Inc. to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

CHICAGO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL or the “Company”), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today announced that the Company will present, and conduct one-on-one meetings with investors, at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference, on November 13-14, 2024.

Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer, will begin the presentation at 10:30 AM CT on November 14th and conduct one-on-one investor meetings scheduled on both days.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.freightcaramerica.com under the “News and Events” section.



About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit www.freightcaramerica.com.

Investor Contact: RAILIR@riveron.com

