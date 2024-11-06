COMPX DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX’s regular quarterly dividend of thirty cents ($0.30) per share on its class A common stock, payable on December 10, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2024.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Tel. 972-233-1700

