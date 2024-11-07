J&Y Law Announces Opening of Gardena & Ontario Offices

The renowned personal injury law firm adds two new physical locations in California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- J&Y Law is excited to announce the opening of two brand new offices in Gardena & Ontario, California. The opening of these new locations will allow the personal injury firm to serve more clients and make it more convenient for accident victims in Los Angeles County and San Bernardino County to get the representation they deserve.J&Y Law’s staff represents victims of car crashes, truck collisions, rideshare accidents, motorcycle wrecks, and a number of other types of incidents. The firm’s expansion to Gardena & Ontario marks a milestone in its growth since its opening in 2009.Location of J&Y Law’s New Offices in Gardena & OntarioAccident victims in Gardena & Ontario will now have localized access to J&Y Law’s attorneys at the firm’s new offices in Gardena & Ontario. Current and prospective clients can find the firm’s Gardena office at 879 West 190th Street, Suite 400, Gardena, California 90248.Injury victims in Ontario can find J&Y Law at 3200 Guasti Road, Suite 100, Ontario, California 91761. Although the firm can travel for consultations and meetings when clients have debilitating injuries, it also looks forward to providing legal services from the new local office.J&Y Law Serves Clients Throughout the State of CaliforniaIn addition to Los Angeles, Gardena, and Ontario, there are a number of other locations that J&Y Law serves. While the firm can take on cases all across the state of California, it has proudly served individuals located in the following cities:Anaheim, CABakersfield, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CACamarillo, CACalabasas, CAEscondido, CAEncino, CAFontana, CAFresno, CAHuntington Beach, CAHemet, CAIrvine, CAInland Empire, CALong Beach, CAModesto, CANewport Beach, CAOceanside, CAOakland, CAAnd moreThese are just a few of the firm’s areas of service . If you live in one of these cities and have been injured in an accident caused by the negligence of another party, J&Y Law can take on your case and pursue the compensation you need to cover medical bills, lost wages, and other related expenses.About J&Y LawEstablished in 2009, J&Y Law has served tens of thousands of clients and obtained many impressive case results . With 60 years of combined experience, the firm’s attorneys draw on their extensive legal knowledge and resources to get the best outcomes for injury victims.The firm uses cutting-edge technology to handle personal injury cases and takes a compassionate approach when providing legal counsel to clients. J&Y Law goes above and beyond for its clients by connecting them with the medical care they need to treat their injuries and protect their long-term health.

