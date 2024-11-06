Shangfang Large Seal Script by Beijing Xingchen Wanqian Technology Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards

Shangfang Large Seal Script

Beijing Xingchen Wanqian Technology's Innovative Packaging Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Beijing Xingchen Wanqian Technology's Shangfang Large Seal Script as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the innovative and exceptional design work created by the Beijing-based company.The Shangfang Large Seal Script packaging design showcases the deep heritage and charm of traditional Chinese culture while offering a multipurpose and sustainable solution for storing building block toy components. Its relevance to current trends in the packaging industry, which prioritize functionality, aesthetics, and eco-friendliness, makes this award a significant achievement for Beijing Xingchen Wanqian Technology and a source of inspiration for the entire packaging design community.Inspired by the jade seal, a symbol of supreme power in ancient China, the Shangfang Large Seal Script packaging features a square tray and lid box with internal grids for separate component storage. This design not only provides practical benefits for users, such as easy component identification and retrieval, but also pays tribute to the philosophical thoughts of ancient Chinese thinkers like Zhu Xi. The package's ability to function as a display box for the actual product further emphasizes its multipurpose and sustainable value.The Bronze A' Design Award for the Shangfang Large Seal Script packaging serves as a testament to Beijing Xingchen Wanqian Technology's commitment to excellence and innovation in packaging design. This recognition is expected to inspire the company's future projects and contribute to setting new standards within the industry, fostering a culture of creativity and sustainability.Shangfang Large Seal Script was designed by a talented team at Beijing Xingchen Wanqian Technology, including Huang Zhong, Li Jiuzhou, Ren Shengyuan, and Wang Mingling, who collaborated to create this award-winning packaging solution.Interested parties may learn more about the Shangfang Large Seal Script packaging design at:About Beijing Xingchen Wanqian TechnologyBeijing Xingchen Wanqian Technology Co., Ltd. is a China-based company that specializes in the research and development of building block toys. The company is dedicated to creating a building block toy market that incorporates the essence of traditional Chinese culture, targeting users aged 7 years and older. By integrating education and entertainment, Beijing Xingchen Wanqian Technology aims to provide users with an engaging learning experience that deepens their understanding and appreciation of Chinese cultural heritage.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. This prestigious award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create innovative solutions that have the potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, and market competitiveness.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Since its inception in 2008, the competition has been open to entries from all countries, with a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an influential jury panel of experts. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award not only honors creative achievements but also fosters a culture of inspiration and advancement in the design community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

