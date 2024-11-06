Sheng Ming Yue by Hu Wan, Li Jianpeng and Shi Xiaoxia Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards

Sheng Ming Yue

Hu Wan, Li Jianpeng and Shi Xiaoxia Recognized for Innovative and Eco-Friendly Mooncake Packaging Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Sheng Ming Yue by Hu Wan, Li Jianpeng and Shi Xiaoxia as the Bronze Winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Sheng Ming Yue mooncake gift box design within the packaging industry, celebrating its innovative approach to sustainability and cultural relevance.Sheng Ming Yue's award-winning design addresses the growing concern for excessive waste in the packaging industry, particularly during the Mid-Autumn Festival. By consciously designing a more compact and eco-friendly mooncake gift box, Hu Wan, Li Jianpeng and Shi Xiaoxia have demonstrated their commitment to sustainability while maintaining the high-quality gifting experience and embodying the depth of Chinese traditional culture.Inspired by the ancient poem "As the bright moon shines over the sea, From far away you share this moment with me," Sheng Ming Yue depicts a bright moon rising over the sea under a vast starry sky. As the gift box unfolds on both sides, the moon slowly rises, evoking a sense of reunion and yearning. The combination of the Chinese folding fan and the bright moon highlights the festive atmosphere of the Mid-Autumn Festival while showcasing traditional Chinese culture.The recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a testament to Hu Wan, Li Jianpeng and Shi Xiaoxia's dedication to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the NetEase Yanxuan brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of sustainable and culturally relevant packaging solutions.Sheng Ming Yue was designed by Hu Wan, Li Jianpeng and Shi Xiaoxia from the IDC Innovation Design Center at NetEase Yanxuan. The design team covers all categories of research and design, focusing on cultural research and innovative design to achieve differentiation through people-oriented design and brand strategy.About Hu Wan, Li Jianpeng and Shi XiaoxiaHu Wan, Li Jianpeng and Shi Xiaoxia are part of the IDC Innovation Design Center at NetEase Yanxuan, a lifestyle brand favored by the new middle class in China. The design team covers all categories of research and design, focusing on cultural research and innovative design to achieve differentiation through people-oriented design and brand strategy. They provide design services including brand design, packaging design, product design, and industrial design.About Netease Yanxuan Trading Co. LtdNetEase Yanxuan, officially launched in April 2016, is a lifestyle brand under NetEase that is favored by the new middle class. It covers eight categories: home life, clothing and shoes, food and beverages, personal care and cleaning, mother and baby, sports and outdoors, digital appliances, and Yanxuan Global.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality in the Packaging Design category. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development, innovative use of materials and technology, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring a rigorous selection process. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design. With a history dating back to 2008, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and celebrate remarkable achievements in packaging design from around the globe.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and participate with their projects at https://packagingdesigncompetition.com

