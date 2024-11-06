Ontario-Based Company webuytech.ca offers iPhone buyback program that allows Ontarians to receive an e transfer for their used iPhones

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webuytech.ca, seeks to change the way Canadians sell their old iPhones. Their new mail in buyback program allows ontarians to sell their used iphone in 2 minutes or less.

They buy all iPhones, in all conditions; even broken!

Here’s how it works

Receive an instant online quote: Customers start by visiting webuytech.ca where they answer a few simple questions about their device’s condition and receive an instant offer for their device. Ship for free: Once the quote is accepted, customers receive a free prepaid shipping label. Next they simply bring their packaged device to any Canada post location to ship it to their processing facility. (This takes about 1 business day in Ontario) Quick Inspection and Payment: After receiving the device, they conduct a quick inspection to confirm its condition matches the condition selected on their website when receiving a quote. Once verified, customers receive their payment the same day—via e transfer



In addition to providing fast payouts, webuytech.ca is committed to sustainability. By encouraging customers to sell their old devices rather than tossing them away, the company contributes to reducing electronic waste and promoting environmentally friendly practices.

webuytech.ca invites all Ontarians to receive a free no obligation quote at webuytech.ca

Contact support@webuytech.ca 1 (855) 604 - 8986

Legal Disclaimer:

