FOCUS Recognized in PC360’s 2024 Insurance Luminary List

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOCUS, a provider of cloud-based, core administration solutions and services that are taking the risk out of insurtech for property and casualty (P&C) insurers and managing general agencies (MGAs), is pleased to announce the company, and John Kummer individually, were recently honored as PropertyCasualty360’s 2024 Insurance Luminaries in the categories of Innovation in Workplace Culture and Technology Innovation.

Each year, nominations for those best suited to be Insurance Luminaries are solicited from across the industry before a judging panel reviews and scores the individual, team, company, program, practice, and product submissions to determine the winners. Those selected are the most accomplished, impactful leaders within the P&C space for the last year.

Team Focus Insurance Group (FOCUS) was selected in the Innovation in Workplace Culture category to recognize the company’s efforts “to promote the insurance industry as a great place to build a career.” Further, winners in this category are noted to “support current insurance professionals and are engaged in finding and training new insurance stars. They are vested in fostering satisfied employees through diversity and inclusion initiatives, health and wellness programming, Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, community service, and more.”

“Everyone says insurance isn’t sexy enough to draw the best people or the most talent, but we disagree,” said Peter Crowe, president of FOCUS. “The FOCUS team is excited about our work and driven to make the insurance industry a little bit better every day. This mentality and the insurance expertise that goes with it informs our future product development and enables us to provide top-quality services.”

John Kummer, FOCUS’ vice president of enterprise data and former deputy insurance commissioner for Florida, was recognized as a 2024 Insurance Luminary in the Technology Innovation category. According to PC360’s description for this category, “Honorees…are pacesetters who push insurance carriers, organizations, vendors, agencies, and brokerages forward in terms of digitalization, modernization, and client and customer experiences.”

“I’ve always been inspired by working at the frontier of the insurance industry,” said Kummer. “After time in a regulatory role and many executive roles over the years, I’ve realized that technology is the future. There are so many solutions yet to be brought to market.”

Today, FOCUS’ extensible, core administration InFocus Platform comes complete with self-service digital portals, configuration tools, real-time risk management functionality, and the industry’s most comprehensive exposure management tool available. The company’s services teams implement technology and processing solutions via state-of-the-art cloud deployments and robust APIs.

More information about FOCUS’ category wins is currently showcased on PropertyCasualty360’s website.

About FOCUS

FOCUS provides cloud-based, core administration software and services for P&C insurance companies and MGAs. Using decades of industry experience, FOCUS is taking the risk out of insurtech for small, mid-size, and growth-focused insurance organizations. For more information about FOCUS’ software and services, please visit www.teamfocusins.com.

