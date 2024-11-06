McLEAN, Va., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $197 million contract to support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC).

HII was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoDIAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) repository and the research and development and science and technology (S&T) community.

Under the five-year task order, HII will research and develop enhancements for GVSC’s ground combat systems and service lifecycle efforts. With an emphasis on vehicle power and mobility, the research will apply to the full suite of Army vehicles, from manned and unmanned ground combat vehicles to hybrid, joint light tactical and robotic vehicles.

“We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with GVSC, building on our 20-year history supporting the center’s important mission,” said Grant Hagen, head of Mission Technologies’ Warfare Systems group. “Accelerating advanced technology to benefit the warfighter is a priority, and we’re pleased to collaborate with the Army on ground vehicle advancements that will improve soldier safety and mission success on the battlefield.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-is-awarded-197-million-contract-to-research-and-develop-technology-enhancements-for-u-s-army-combat-vehicle-fleet/.

About DoDIAC Program

The DoDIAC, sponsored by the DTIC, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD S&T and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

U.S. Army Combat Vehicle Award 2024 U.S. Army engineers and technicians are putting Army ground robotic vehicles through testing in preparation for operational experiment. HII’s Mission Technologies division was recently awarded a $197 million task order to research and develop technology enhancements for the Army’s ground combat vehicle fleet. Photo credit Jerome Aliotta.

Legal Disclaimer:

