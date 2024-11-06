Patriot Mobile Action Celebrates Keeping Texas Red

Grapevine, TX, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile Action celebrates its critical role in maintaining Texas as a stronghold for conservative values in the 2024 General Election. With a blend of targeted voter education, powerful video digital messaging, and cutting-edge technology, the organization made an undeniable impact on the political landscape in Texas.

Democrats’ open border policies enabling over 11-million illegal aliens to cross our border was an important motivator for Texas voters. The nation was shocked this summer to see images of illegal alien Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, terrorizing an Aurora Colorado apartment complex. That news hit closer to home in October when law enforcement reported that same notorious gang had taken over a San Antonio apartment complex. In north Texas, Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn testified to a U.S. Congress subcommittee about the hundreds of illegal aliens in the Tarrant County jail representing approximately 15 different countries with 10% of that population from Venezuela affiliated with organized crime.

“Texas law enforcement has seized more than 505-million lethal doses of fentanyl, that’s enough to kill every man, woman and child in America,” said Patriot Mobile Action Executive Director Leigh Wambsganss. “This victory is clear evidence that Texans want our border closed and Texans are fighting that battle at the ballot box.”

Illegal immigration is not only taking its toll on public safety. The billions in annual costs is financially crippling law-abiding Texas taxpayers. Since Texas doesn’t have a state income tax, they are feeling that financial burden in their property taxes, where there are line items for public hospitals, public safety and public schools. All of which have been inundated by illegal aliens.

“We’ve not only been invaded by illegal aliens at our borders, out of state billionaires and special interest groups have poured millions against us to turn Texas blue,” said Wambsganss. “This election has truly been a David versus Goliath situation, but Texans are a different breed. We will fight and we will not go quietly. We believe Texas is worth fighting for.”

As goes Texas, so goes America. While Patriot Mobile Action PAC is a Texas political action committee, its voter turnout strategy in the state had extending ramifications nationally in securing Texas’ 40 electoral votes, which were critical for a Republican victory for the White House.

