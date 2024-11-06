JNB Credit Provides Personal Loan Solutions for Rising Medical Bills and Renovation Costs

JNB Credit helps Singaporeans tackle mounting medical expenses and home renovation costs through tailored personal loan solutions.

Singapore, Singapore, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As medical bills and home renovation costs skyrocket, Singaporeans are facing financial strain like never before. In response, JNB Credit, a reputable financial leader in Singapore, offers customized personal loan solutions to help homeowners regain control of their finances and have peace of mind.

Recent data showed a 35% surge in loan applications from Singaporeans aged 40 to 59 over the past two years. The group now accounts for 42% of the institution’s total loan requests, with the average loan amount reaching $28,000—a clear indication of mounting financial pressure on households.

“We’ve seen a sharp rise in demand from middle-aged borrowers seeking relief from mounting debts,” said Jasmine Tan, the Finance Manager at JNB Credit. “Our personal loan services are designed to help these individuals reduce their monthly payments and regain control of their finances.”

Tan also noted, “The rise in loan applications from middle-aged Singaporeans indicates growing financial pressures. Many are facing rising costs in essential areas like healthcare and family support. At JNB Credit, our personal loan services are tailored to help clients manage these challenges, ensuring their financial well-being.”



Nationwide trends echo these local findings, with consumer loans in Singapore growing by 7.2% year-on-year as of June 2024, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Borrowers increasingly turn to personal loans to manage expenses, including medical bills and home renovation projects, which have contributed significantly to the demand for financial assistance.

The surge in borrowing extends across various income levels. Loan applications from middle-income earners earning between $48,000 and $84,000 annually have increased by 25%. Upper-middle-income earners, with annual earnings above $84,000, saw an even more pronounced rise, with loan applications up by 40%. JNB Credit’s personal loan solutions are designed to cater to the needs of all income segments, offering flexible repayment options that help clients streamline their financial obligations.

In addition, loan applicants from different income groups show varying priorities. Middle-aged borrowers primarily seek support for medical bills and home renovation costs, while younger applicants focus on educational expenses and business investments. This diverse set of needs demonstrates the importance of personalized financial solutions.

Tan added, “Every borrower’s financial situation is unique, which is why JNB Credit is committed to offering personalized solutions. Our personal loans are tailored to the specific financial circumstances of each client, allowing them to overcome their challenges and achieve their financial goals."

JNB Credit is a trusted financial partner dedicated to helping clients regain control of their finances. Through its personal loan solutions, the company simplifies financial management by combining multiple debts into a single, manageable monthly payment. By offering lower interest rates and personalized repayment plans, JNB Credit helps reduce financial burdens and streamline debt payments, allowing clients to achieve greater financial stability with ease.

For more information about JNB Credit and its personal loan solutions, visit https://www.jnbcredit.com.sg/borrow/personal-loan/.

About JNB Credit

Established as a premier financial service provider in Singapore, JNB Credit specializes in personal loans, and customized financial solutions for individuals facing financial hardship. With a mission to offer transparent and client-focused services, JNB Credit has empowered thousands of Singaporeans to manage their debt and regain economic stability. The company’s commitment to tailored solutions and customer satisfaction has made it a leader in Singapore's financial services industry.

