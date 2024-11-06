Blockchain Innovators Worth $21B+ Launch The ZkBoost Consortium for ZK Advancement

Helsinki, Finland, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The blockchain industry marks a significant milestone today as The ZkBoost Consortium officially launches. Comprising 39 of the leading blockchain companies with a collective fully diluted valuation exceeding $21 billion, this consortium is set to redefine the landscape of zero-knowledge (ZK) technology.



The consortium introduces the ZkBoost API, a pivotal development for decentralization born from Gevulot’s industry-wide Request for Proposal (RFP) aimed at abstracting the proof supply chain. This initiative establishes a credibly neutral hub-and-spoke model, serving as a generic unification layer for outsourced zero-knowledge computations, streamlining and consolidating the ZK sector.



Founding Members:

Aleo, Alchemy, Aligned, Ankr, Aztec, Cysic, Eigen Network, Electron Labs, Fermah, Gevulot, Gwyneth, Hashi, Helix Labs, Hylé, Ingonyama, Kakarot, Linea, Lumia, Lumoz, Marlin, Nexus, =nil; Foundation, NovaNet, Pi Squared, RISC Zero, Radius, Satori, Scroll, StarkWare, Succinct, Taiko, The Rollup Co, Zeko, Zero Computing, Zircuit, ZKsync, zkVerify, zkRush, and o1labs.





What is ZkBoost?

United Connectivity: ZkBoost acts like a universal adapter, connecting various sources of proof demand such as Layer 1 and Layer 2 solutions, co-processors, ZKML, ZK-bridges, and more with ZK proving services.

United Connectivity: ZkBoost acts like a universal adapter, connecting various sources of proof demand such as Layer 1 and Layer 2 solutions, co-processors, ZKML, ZK-bridges, and more with ZK proving services.

Universal Integration: It provides a standardized API that simplifies the integration process, making it easier for proving demand generators to ensure ongoing compatibility with proving options

Unlimited Accessibility: By providing a unified interface to all proving services, ZkBoost streamlines the process of finding the optimal proving provider.

Why ZkBoost Matters:

One Integration vs Dozens: This solution preserves the benefits of diversity and competition without causing fragmentation, thus ensuring efficiency within the proof supply chain. By linking demand with supply, ZkBoost fosters a cooperative ecosystem.

Collective Governance, Without Monetization or Single Ownership: The Governing Council of ZkBoost includes numerous entities, including direct competitors, who have agreed together to design ZkBoost as a public good. This collaborative effort aims to enhance the adoption of zero-knowledge proofs and accelerate the integration of decentralized proving solutions, fostering an efficient and accessible proving environment.

The ZkBoost Consortium is poised to make 2025 the pivotal year for zero-knowledge technology. By embodying the ethos of open-source collaboration, ZkBoost leverages collective expertise to drive technological advancement for universal benefit. It champions proof supply chain abstraction, advancing Stage 2 decentralization for Ethereum rollups and setting the stage for a future where trustlessness, efficiency, and scalability in blockchain technology are paramount. The Governing Council's vision is to innovate for the common good, ensuring that the community both shapes and reaps the benefits of this innovation.



About The ZkBoost Consortium:

The ZkBoost Consortium is an alliance of 39 premier blockchain innovators committed to revolutionizing the zero-knowledge (ZK) sector. With a vision to simplify and integrate ZK technologies, the consortium will leverage the collective expertise of its members, who together hold a market value exceeding $21 billion. The ZkBoost API, a product of collaborative innovation, aims to be the cornerstone of a new, unified approach to ZK compute outsourcing in the blockchain ecosystem.



