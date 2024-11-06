FULFIL Vitamin & Protein Bars launch in Australia to shake up the snack game

SYDNEY, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brace yourselves, snack lovers! The protein bar that has taken the UK by storm has finally landed in Australia. Say hello to FULFIL Vitamin & Protein Bars, the perfect functional bar for those on the go.

Craving a mid-afternoon pick-me-up? Need a quick boost after your workout? Or maybe you just want a simple treat that actually satisfies your taste buds. FULFIL has got your back! With a variety of flavours including Chocolate Peanut Butter, Milk Chocolate Crunch, Chocolate Hazelnut Whip and Chocolate Salted Caramel every bite feels like a cheeky indulgence – all with the benefit of protein and vitamins!

FULFIL’s ethos is simple: You Do You. Whether you're crushing it at the gym, tackling a busy workday, or relaxing on the beach, these bars seamlessly fit into your lifestyle without compromise. Each protein bar is rich in 9 added vitamins and low in sugar, with a delicious external chocolate coating and a soft interior, offering consumers a bold taste experience. They will quickly become the ultimate go-to for Aussies looking to snack smarter.

"We’re thrilled to bring FULFIL to Australia. Offering Australians a vitamin & protein bar they can enjoy and incorporate into their lives effortlessly, without sacrificing taste – because who says you can’t have it all?" said Azzurra Puricelli, Head of Business Development for Ferrero Australia.

Made for the movers and shakers, the adventurers, and the everyday heroes who need their snacks to keep up. Grab them on the go, stash them in your bag, or share with a friend – FULFIL Vitamin & Protein Bars are as versatile as they are tasty.

Available exclusively in Woolworths nationwide from 28th October. RRP $6.00

For more information, product images, or to request samples please contact:

Hatrik House | Grace Powers grace@hatrikhouse.com

PRODUCT IMAGES

About FULFIL

FULFIL Vitamin & Protein Bars are designed for those who want delicious, nutritious snacks that fit into their active lifestyle. Packed with high protein and essential vitamins, FULFIL is the perfect blend of taste and nutrition, giving you a guilt-free treat that fits into your busy day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.