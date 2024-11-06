DOZR Recognized in Deloitte Technology Fast 50™, For Outstanding Growth in Canadian Tech

DOZR recognized for its rapid growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation

Kitchener, ON, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOZR, North America’s leading online marketplace for heavy equipment rentals, has been recognized in the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program, celebrating the company’s impressive 890% revenue growth over the past four years. DOZR ranks 24 in the Technology Fast 50 program.

With over 44,000 equipment rentals managed to date and an extensive network of suppliers, DOZR offers contractors unparalleled access to heavy equipment when and where they need it. Serving construction professionals across Canada and the U.S., the DOZR Marketplace streamlines the rental process, enhancing jobsite productivity across North America.

“This recognition is a testament to our team’s efforts and our dedication to the construction industry,” said Kevin Forestell, CEO of DOZR. “As we grow, we’re focused on pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in equipment rentals. We’re proud to be a trusted partner for contractors who rely on us to get the job done.”

As the construction industry faces mounting demands for speed and efficiency, we’re dedicated to providing contractors with flexible, dependable access to the equipment they need. Through the DOZR Marketplace, users can compare rental options, track orders in real-time, and access flexible payment solutions—all designed to support project success and help customers tackle every jobsite challenge with confidence.

Recognizing companies that drive innovation and economic impact, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program highlights Canada’s fastest-growing technology leaders. This award reinforces DOZR’s commitment to advancing construction technology with contractor-focused solutions that empower the industry and set new standards in construction tech.

DOZR is North America’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment rentals, connecting contractors with a network of over 4,000 equipment rental suppliers. Founded by construction professionals, DOZR combines industry expertise with a user-friendly platform to deliver seamless rental experiences. DOZR supports thousands of contractors and suppliers across Canada and the U.S., offering real-time access to a wide selection of equipment.

